HIBBING—Planning for new economic development while looking out for potential future mining projects is a balancing act that has gone on for decades on the Range.
Julie Varichak Marinucci, Commissioner of Lands & Minerals for St. Louis County said the county is rich in natural resources and it is to the benefit of the people to protect these resources.
“Specific efforts are put in place to protect the next generation of mineral development,” Marinucci said in an email. “The iron formation is well-known and a conscious focus to ensure development or surface encumbrances do not impact the ability to mine these reserves.”
The iron formation extends across the entire Iron Range, and that the geology and the cost to extract minerals are factors mineral exploration companies and mining companies look at, Marinucci noted.
“St. Louis County Land & Minerals works closely with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to protect the mineral estate for the benefit of the Tax Forfeited Trust,” Marinucci said. “Our department manages the surface estate, we work to balance the need for development and use of our tax forfeited land base while looking out multiple generations to anticipate how the minerals might be developed.”
Marinucci also mentioned the DNR’s involvement with the Mineland Vision Partnership (MVP) efforts to create maps that outline future mining extents and where the formation lies.
MVP is a collaborative group of mining, business, government, professional and community interests representing all parts of Minnesota’s Iron Range, according to a definition found on its website.
“MVP invests in our diverse community by developing opportunities for dynamic minescapes, preserving lands to sustain current and future mining, and exploring cutting edge reclamation practices that enhances the natural environment of the area,” according to the website.
Ted Anderson, Assistant Director of the Lands and Minerals Division at the Minnesota DNR Lands and Minerals office talked about the role the DNR plays and the vast resources available at its Lands and Minerals office and its drill core library, both located in Hibbing.
“Our job is to communicate where the historical and future potential mining and try to make sure there is a mining potential and future revenues for the state,” Anderson said. “We make sure that’s at least a component in any decisions. We know the geology, we know the history, we know where there’s leases before and we know where there’s interest. Minerals are a contributing factor to anything we do.”
The MN DNR Lands and Minerals Division maintains a drill core library that serves as the state’s repository for archiving bedrock and earthen material core samples collected during minerals exploration, engineering, and geoscience research programs across the state, according to its website. The three buildings that comprise the drill core library house more than three million linear feet of drilled core samples archives from approximately 7,000 mineral exploration cores, 1,500 roadway and bridge foundation cores, and 500 cores collected during scientific, governmental, and academic research, it states on the website.
More information on the Mineland Vision Partnership and its projects are available online at: https://mvpmn.org/tools-and-resources/.
“If an exploratory company or project wanted to know whats in the ground, they’re going to be pretty high on our list of historical information before they invest further,” Anderson said.
“Global Minerals Engineering is based in Hibbing, and serves clients in the Great Lakes region, North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Some of Global’s clients have mining interests dating back more than 100 years are still a consideration in potential future mining activities.
“It goes back to iron ore and logging,” said David Meineke, President and CEO of Global Minerals Engineering of Hibbing.
Meineke and his wife Dorothy Meineke founded Global Minerals Engineering in 2006. The company’s clients include descendants of Chester Congdon, Frank Higgins and John S. Pillsbury, whose photos hang in a room at the company’s headquarters in Hibbing.
“Nearly all of those have been owners for 100 years,” Dorothy said, while pointing out that Bennett Park in Hibbing is also named after a legacy family.
It’s not just a coincidence that they decided on Hibbing as the headquarters for their company, even though the company provides services internationally.
“Global is local, there are no offices in the big cities,” Dorothy said.
David agreed, “Global is right here because this part of the country is metal rich from Babbitt to Grand Rapids.”
The company employs 15 people including engineers, geologists and environmental scientists, and metallurgists and offers services through all phases of mining from exploration and engineering, environmental services, to mine land reclamation once mining activity is complete.
Global Minerals Engineering archives drill cores for its clients that are preserved at a drill core library, located near the company’s headquarters in Hibbing. The company also has maps of its clients’ properties.
“Mother Nature in this part of the earth encrusted concentrated minerals—iron ore, nickel, copper titanium, platinum, silver and gold,” he said.
The Mesabi Range produces 85% of the nation’s iron ore, with the rest from Michigan, according to David.
In his lifetime travels around the world, David said he has had the opportunity to see big cities and their populations. Without iron ore, he said the Range would be miles of “nothing.”
“This resource is a rather rare high-quality product that fits into the green world initiative,” David said. He predicts the iron formation is viable for 200 years as long as it’s not encumbered by development.
David estimates there are $4 trillion worth of metal value in the grounds of the Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes area.
Northeastern Minnesota, Eastern Mesabi Range and The Duluth Complex contains the world’s third largest nickel resource, 95 % of the U.S. resource; second largest copper resource, 34% of the U.S. resource, 88% of Colbalt, and 75% of the U.S. platinum group metals resource, according to information provided by Global Engineering.
“The biggest problem is getting permits,” David said.
“The environmental review and permitting process has delayed 14 to 15 years in the case of Polymet,” he said.
Dorothy said more education is needed to address opposition to mining, particularly from the Twin Cities area but she’s optimistic after conversations she’s had with new, young lawmakers at the state level. David said there’s a need to understand what the process is and the environmental safeguards.
“They want to see life come back to this area,” Dorothy said.
Kate Paul, Project Manager and Environmental Scientist at Global said it doesn’t have to be a choice between mining and recreation.
“It can be both,” she said.
