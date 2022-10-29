Museum of Mining bounces back from pandemic

The Minnesota Museum of Mining features a large collection of equipment used over the course of mining history.

 MARK SAUER/FILE

CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Museum of Mining experienced a banner year for attendance.

Located in Chisholm, the attraction focused on mining history had 4,475 visitors during its 2022 season, according to Museum Board Treasurer Carol Borich.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments