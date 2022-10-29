Museum of Mining bounces back from pandemic

CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Museum of Mining experienced a banner year for attendance.
Located in Chisholm, the attraction focused on mining history had 4,475 visitors during its 2022 season, according to Museum Board Treasurer Carol Borich.
Located at the top of Chisholm’s main street next door to the Minnesota Army National Guard Armory, the Museum of Mining at 701 Southwest Lake St., has told the story of mining history on the Iron Range for more than 65 years. The museum boasts 13 acres of outdoor exhibits in addition to the exhibits found inside the various buildings on site.
Aside from an anomaly in 2019 when a Boy Scout event brought in 2,000 visitors on one weekend, Borich said the 2022 year was the best in 15 years. Without the scouting event factored in, attendance in 2019 would have been 3,800, which is far lower than numbers for this year.
“Last year was a good year and had 3,460,” Borich added, comparing 2021 attendance to that of 2020 when attendance was a mere 1,915 due to being closed a majority of the season.
School tours, Bike MS, and the return of Chisholm Kiwanis Kids Day helped bolster attendance numbers this year.
“We had most of the school groups back, but we had a couple that didn’t come back,” Borich noted. “Part of it was they got behind with COVID with learning from home days — they didn’t take a day to go play.”
Bike MS brought in more than 100 people to the museum grounds for two days in July, with several of the participants camping overnight on the museum grounds.
Chisholm Kiwanis Kids Day took place on Sept. 22, and brought in 150 people. The event was delayed one week due to inclement weather on the original date, but went on as planned for the first time in four years.
The past two years Kids Day was canceled due to COVID concerns, and was moved indoors the two years before that due to weather, Borich recalled.
“It was nice to have the kids back,” she said.
The museum closed in September, but at the time of the interview, had special events planned for Oct. 21 and 22 during Minnesota Education Association break.
“Last year we had 30 to 40 people on those two days — it was a nice turnout,” Borich said. “We try to offer as much educational stuff as possible.”
Borich mentioned a much needed update at the museum — a new set of metal steps that lead up to the 120-ton Wabco haul truck. The steps, at $18,000, were donated by U.S. Steel and replace a worn out wooden platform that was built in the 1980, she said. A grant from the Chisholm Community Foundation and another from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration helped fund the project.
Borich said earlier this summer a wind storm came through and shifted the old wooden structure, which had been chained off being it was not safe to use.
“We had the Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP) come out and they took it apart, and we cut it up and repurposed it for a boardwalk in the underground mine (exhibit).”
Borich said the CIP program helps keep recidivism rates down by providing opportunities for non-violent offenders to work in the community.
“We’re just happy with that whole program,” she added.
The Museum relies heavily on volunteers. Its volunteers dedicated more than 1,900 hours as of Oct. 1. Borich said one of the final volunteer events for the year is the Chamber Expo in November where volunteers sell memberships and merchandise.
“Our volunteers range from board members and museum members, to employees working on extra projects, to the CIP crew from Togo Correctional Facility, to Scouts doing volunteer service hours,” Borich said. “Our oldest volunteers are upwards of 80 and the youngest are under 10! There's something for everyone at the Minnesota Museum of Mining, and we would be lost without the generous gift of time from those who care about the place.”
Finding individuals to fill part-time seasonal paid positions at the museum proved to be a challenge this year due to a labor shortage in the region.
Borich said the museum hired a part-time person to do some painting, who successfully repainted the chains that run along the outdoor exhibits, inside the caboose, and some railings.
A number of projects were completed by volunteers this year, including a majority of the work remaining on restoring the 1906 model DM & IR Mesabe Railroad caboose.
Restoration of the caboose started last year and a $9,950 Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grant from the Minnesota Historical Society helped fund the project.
“The caboose is completely finished with the exception of the DM & IR lettering,” Borich said, adding the museum is also seeking a pail of coal for the coal bin on the caboose.
Another caboose at the museum, the Great Northern Caboose, also saw some improvements this year as Julie Marinucci and her mother, Jill Varichak reupholstered the seats, and the steps were painted and windows repaired.
A maintenance crew stripped and rehabilitated the iron picnic tables at the museum, and volunteers took on the task of tidying up the paint room, according to Borich.
Museum Board Member Dave Isaacson assembled a heavy duty shelf on which the paint is now stored, making it easier to access.
“We went through a paint stock of 35 years, identified what it is for, cataloged it and made sure it was usable,” Borich said.
During the off-season Borich said she is planning to reach out to prospective volunteers and individuals, including school kids who may be interested in part-time positions for the 2023 season at the museum.
