VIRGINIA — Even the big screen was not big enough to depict the Iron Range’s legendary mining mural, painted in 1937 by famed artist and illustrator Duane Bryers.
At least, not without a little “magic” cinematography, that is.
Bryers’ niece, Jean Bryers-Young, of Virginia, recalls running into noted cinematographer Chris Menges, director of photography for the 2005 motion picture, “North Country,” while it was being filmed on the Range.
The award-winning cameraman told her he “dissected” the mural photographically to make it visually appear to fit into a small high school trophy case during an opening scene that portrays a flashback of the leading character, played by actress Charlize Theron.
In actuality, the mural — a rendering of open pit and underground Iron Range mining operations — stretches a grand total of 103 feet.
While Hollywood’s edited version of the mural doesn’t show it in its entirety, it is a nice spotlight on her well-known uncle’s work, Bryers-Young said.
The reality of the mural’s massive 10-by-103-foot size has made for some interesting preservation — and moving — efforts.
Most recently, a group of volunteers, including two of Bryers’ great-nephews, meticulously disassembled the three-paneled artwork from Virginia’s Roosevelt Elementary School, which is slated for demolition.
The mural is mapped out for an eventual permanent public exhibit. Last July, the Rock Ridge school district board and Virginia City Council entered into a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of the artwork to the city for its display at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center (ITMEC).
Re-installation at the center is still the current plan, said Linda Cope, of Virginia, who helped to organize the team that heedfully took down the mural from inside the Roosevelt school on April 2.
However, there is yet much work to be accomplished to reach that goal, including an appraisal, obtaining an art conservator, and securing funding for the big move and for proper preservation measures of the mural, aptly titled, “Mesabi Iron Range.”
Bryers would go on to be best known worldwide as the creator of the voluptuous pinup cartoon character, “Hilda,” and as an accomplished painter of Western scenes.
But his desire to paint and preserve northern Minnesota’s mining history was where he got his start — shaped largely by his childhood growing up on Virginia’s Northside.
—
Bryers, who died May 30, 2012, just a month short of his 101st birthday, was, by all accounts, a lifelong jovial figure whose sense of humor and love of laughter and storytelling was matched only by his artistic talent.
But during the mid-1930s, Bryers was an unfledged, red-headed, aspiring artist in his 20s, who felt strongly about the historical significance of the mining industry in northeastern Minnesota.
Born on a small farm on July 2, 1911, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, he moved with his parents, Sam and Winifred Bryers, to Virginia when he was 12 years old. Bryers became known as the boy from Northside who carried a sketchbook wherever he went, often drawing cartoons. He also created massive ice sculptures outside the school of notable Americans, such as Amelia Earhart.
The young Bryers made a name for himself in other ways, as well.
His creativity and good nature inspired him to organize a neighborhood circus during the Depression era, which he and friends and siblings dubbed the Jingling Brothers Circus, complete with clowns and various acts.
Bryers became the show’s trapeze artist, using hand-woven safety nets.
“He was blessed with the talent to excel at almost anything he tried,” said Bryers’ nephew, Darwin Alar, of Virginia.
“His greatest joy was being an entertainer and making people laugh,” Alar noted. “His eternal sense of humor always made him the center of attention — a position he loved, by the way.”
Bryers’ local notererorty didn’t end there.
In 1929, Bryers had set a state high school pole vaulting record that would not be beaten “for almost two decades until fiberglass poles were introduced,” Alar said.
But putting pencil or paint to paper and canvas proved to be Bryers’ biggest calling.
As a self-taught artist, with little experience, Bryers approached Virginia’s school board during the 1936-37 school year with his idea of painting a large-scale piece dedicated to the mining industry.
While his request was initially turned down, Bryers didn’t give up. He persisted, continually seeking approval for the project, and the board eventually gave him the green light.
The agreed-upon price for the mural: $3,000.
Bryers immediately set about researching the subject, sketching and photographing local underground and open-pit mining operations and shop activities.
He first painted the 7-foot-long center panel, depicting the Merritt Brothers, pioneers of the Mesabi Range, using workspace in the now-demolished Jefferson school.
The other two, 48-foot-long panels depict open-pit and underground mining from the discovery of the range’s iron ore in the 1880s to development up to the 1930s of the iron ore industry.
In all, it took the artist just eight months to complete.
The mural’s canvas panels were adhered to Roosevelt’s second floor wall in 1938 using “wheat paste” — a mixture of flour and water, Cope said.
While Bryers loved what he considered his “hometown” of Virginia, there was more in store for the budding artist.
The $3,000 mural fee gave him the funds to move to New York City to pursue a career in art. There he honed his craft in the city’s galleries. But once World War II began, Bryers enrolled in aviation mechanics school with the U.S. Army Air Force. Flight crews hired him to paint pinups on their airplanes, paying him $4 per plane.
He later began creating posters and other artwork at airfields, including in Topeka, Kansas. There he started drawing a comic strip called “Cokey” for the base newspaper, which was picked up for syndication and ran until 1951.
A story in the June 7, 1945, Virginia Daily Enterprise tells of the hometown boy’s comic strip success:
“The new, lovable character of the comic strip world who seems to have been born to be the underdog all his life, will appear in the (newspaper). Cokey has been created by Sgt. Duane Bryers, native Virginian… Sgt. Bryers is known to literally thousands of Virginians for his art work — particularly the snow statues he carved for winter features … and for his Mesabi Range mural… Scores of papers throughout the country are regularly publishing his new comic feature, Cokey, and the Virginia Daily Enterprise invites you to follow his adventures — or misadventures — each day.”
Bryers made another mark on northeastern Minnesota in the late-1940s, when he designed the famous 14-foot-long Lake Kabetogama Walleye statue near International Falls. The colossal “bucking fish,” equipped with a saddle to indicate the size of the lake’s walleye, has been a photo op for visitors ever since.
Bryers later returned to New York City, where he created his most famous character — “Hilda” — an ample-proportioned, playful, red-headed, often clumsy, usually scantily clothed pinup young woman.
According to artnet.com, Bryers had stated: “I got the idea for a plumpy gal pinup and thought I’d like to make it into a calendar series. But how was I going to sell a plump girl?”
Bryers brought Hilda to one of the country’s largest calendar makers, Brown & Bigelow, but officials were not sure what to do with a cartoony woman with a few extra pounds dressed in skimpy outfits. However, after a few years, the publishing company, based in St. Paul, picked up Hilda.
She resonated with people, and Bryers ended up creating Hilda for 36 years.
Images of the pinup girl are still being reprinted today.
While working on Hilda, Bryers moved during the late-1950s to Tucson, Arizona, and launched his other well-known venture — painting scenes of Americana, particularly with a Western flare. Many of the oil paintings depicted cowboys in the Southwest.
While most considered the artworks “Westerns,” Bryers had said he preferred his work be called “American realism.”
Some of the larger oils were made part of the permanent collections of the Frederic Remington Art Museum of New York and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma.
Some have sold for as much as $25,000.
—-
The monetary value of Bryers’ mining mural today is unknown, Cope said. But it is much larger than the pieces that have sold for many thousands of dollars.
In many ways, however, “Mesabi Iron Range” is priceless — holding immense historical and cultural value to the Range community.
And that calls for careful preservation.
Cope, who has a background in art, and Bryers-Young, admitted they didn’t truly appreciate the mural, as they do now, while walking the hallways at the school as students.
A new home for the mural at the ITMEC would give the artwork more prominence and visibility than its previous 84-year residence at the school. At the center, the artwork would have the potential to be viewed by the entire Range community and the many visitors attending events there.
Saving the mural from the high school structure’s demolition was simply a given, Cope said.
So, she, and a group of about 20 people spent the first Saturday of April removing the mural from the wall and readying it for temporary storage.
“It takes a village to move a mural,” Cope said. This, she knows all so well. April 2 was not the first time Cope has helped to relocate Bryers’ mural.
The first time took place in 1997, when Cope, along with the school’s janitorial staff and volunteers, joined a Minneapolis Art Institute conservator to transfer the mural from its original spot on the second floor at Roosevelt to the first-floor corridor at the entrance of the former high school.
A sprinkler system was being installed at the time in the school, and the canvas was in danger of being defaced by the construction.
It was a painstaking process, Cope remembered.
She called Bryers in Arizona for his advice. Bryers suggested that the adhesive be loosened and people stand to catch the panels.
That’s exactly what the group did.
To support the panels, the mural movers built and attached frames and braces. Parts of the artwork had been damaged from years of being unprotected and also had to be retouched.
The panels were stored for some time before being moved to the first floor, kept in a temperate-controlled area of the school. Additionally, exit doors to the pool were relocated to accommodate the gigantic mural in its new space. When the mural was re-installed, it was covered with plexiglass to further protect it.
But not before Bryers had the chance to visit. An “artist reception” was held at the school, and Bryers, then age 87, who had never signed the piece, inked his signature on the artwork.
He commented at the time, after taking another look at the mural: “I didn’t do bad for a young buck.”
“He was an absolute hoot,” Cope said, expressing her gratitude at having the opportunity to get to know the renowned artist.
Those who showed up for the mural’s second take down spent a good eight hours on the labor of love.
The canvas, on a stretch frame, was outfitted with wooden braces attached widthwise, and was then gingerly removed, one panel at a time, from the wall, with everyone lined up to support it.
The canvases then had to be flipped over onto plastic poly sheeting, thousands of staples removed, and each panel of the artwork rolled around cardboard sonotubes.
“I was a wreck. It was scary,” Cope said. But all went well, and the mural is currently in safe storage.
Among those who assisted were Bryers-Young’s sons, Ben Young, of Virginia, and Joe Rouleau, who came up from his home in Hudson, Wisconsin.
“It was an honor to be there and be part of it,” Rouleau said. The 1996 Virginia High School graduate said he wasn’t able to make it when his great-uncle visited to sign the artwork.
But he valued the chance, recently, to walk from end to end of the mural, appreciating it as an adult — and as a descendent of its creator.
“I’m grateful for everyone who showed up. We needed every hand on it” during the disassembling, Rouleau said.
Bryers’ great-nephew said he hopes to be there to see the mural go back up.
If it is re-installed at the ITMEC, it would be displayed on the north wall of the main arena, said Cope, a member of the new event center’s design team. It would, after all, be appropriate for the mining and lumber/timber industry design theme of the center.
Not to mention, it is a space large enough to accommodate the piece.
But there are many things to take into consideration, especially the temperature fluctuations and humidity levels in the arena, she said. There is a possibility that another wall would be built out for the footprint of the mural to prevent it from sitting up against a cold wall, also.
It will all depend upon what the art experts advise, Cope said. The plan also includes having a non-glare coating on the plexiglass.
It will possibly take fundraising efforts to make it all happen, she said. But protecting the mural for generations to come is of utmost importance.
Bryers-Young said she “gets teary-eyed” thinking about everyone who has taken an interest in preserving her uncle’s mural. “The love and compassion they have for it … it’s so profound. It means so much to me. I wish my Uncle Duane and my father (Vaughn Bryers) could have seen this.”
Bryers-Young said she was also proud “to have my sons be there and participate.” They were young when Bryers would visit for northern Minnesota family reunions at the lake.
Her uncle, she said, “was so expressive in his words and expressions.” He would surely have something to say about his mural being on the move, again.
He also “gave the coolest birthday cards ever,” Rouleau remembered.
Bryers was forever the sketchbook-carrying Virginia Northsider at heart, always drawing something here and there.
Bryers-Young said she talked to her uncle on the phone a day after his 100th birthday. He told his niece that his eyesight was getting worse and he might have to slow down with his art. “I told him, ‘It’s OK to retire,’” she said with a laugh.
Even at 100, his mind was sharp, she said. He remained a storyteller and a jokester to the very end.
And, of course, an artist.
Virginia is blessed to have its very own “Duane Bryers,” Cope said. It is significant to the world of art.
But more importantly, the mining mural is one of the Iron Range’s historic treasures.
