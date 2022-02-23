Minnesota Museum of Mining tells the story of the Range

CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Museum of Mining serves as a bridge between the past and present, while its vast collection of indoor and outdoor displays tells the story of iron mining history and the people of the region.
Located at the top of historic Lake Street, the museum was incorporated in 1953 and opened for business in the summer of 1954. The museum office was a former sportsmans club and was constructed in the 1930s and has a unique design of a castle, complete with a drawbridge.
The museum grounds includes an impressive 13 acres of outdoor exhibits.
Keeping up a collection of artifacts obtained by the museum for more than seven decades, not to mention the grounds and buildings is among the priorities for the Minnesota Museum of Mining Board of Directors.
“A museum seems like such a combination of priorities,” Museum Treasurer Carol Borich said. “There’s the need to teach a succession of young people about mining, the miners past and present, and the lives they led here.Besides the groups of children, we strive to teach all our visitors an appreciation and understanding of the vast ore reserves beneath our feet.”
This past year 3,500 guests visited the Museum of Mining, according to an unaudited count provided by the museum board. With 13 acres of exhibits, and an open air picnic shelter, the museum has ample opportunities to practice social distancing. Inside exhibits such as the Lee Jaques train diorama and the underground mine exhibit are limited to a certain number of guests at a time to prevent the spread of COVID.
Volunteerism continued to play a big role at the museum last year with 47 volunteers donating 1,020 hours of their time.
“Volunteers did everything from yard work to admission and sales to construction, repositioning exhibits, painting, cleaning, clerical work, and planning,” Borich said.
Chuck Palmquist, Museum Board President and museum volunteer concurred.
“We have people who come in and clean some of the outbuildings, some help us paint some of the displays, and do things like that,” Palmquist said.
Palmquist said the museum’s budget is limited, and the volunteers help save money.
“They help us so we don’t have to pay special help to do certain things on occasion,” Palmquist said.
Last year there was an increase in visitors who stayed at the city-owned Chisholm IronTrail Campground, located adjacent to the museum, including some who stayed the whole summer were among the museum’s volunteers, she noted.
The estimated value of the volunteer hours is more than $35,000. In addition, $1,164 in supplies and mileage driven was donated to the museum.
As of the end of 2021 the museum’s membership was at 113.
The Museum of Mining typically opens in May and closes after Labor Day. Along with the people who physically visit the museum, there are people who reach out through the museum’s website, or by phone.
“A man from Finland wants to know where his grandfather, shown in a family photo, worked in the iron mines before World War I,” Borich said. “Another asks where his grandpa’s mine badges were from. Others ask how old an item is, and they send a photo.”
In June 2021, the museum opened its newest exhibit, From Ore to Steel, which tells the story of iron ore mining on the Iron Range from the exploratory stage of drilling for iron, sampling, mapping and developing a mine plan. Both early and modern day examples are included in the exhibit.
“It attracted visitors beyond typical history buffs, vacationing families, and local regulars that make up much of our clientele,” Borich said. “Cyclists wheeled in and out throughout the day, and many of them realized there was more to see than a quick stop allowed. We saw those visitors return throughout the summer, both to see our whole museum and to revisit the Redhead Trail.”
Palmquist said he heard people enjoyed the way the new display is set up, starting with rock and continuing with how it is turned into steel.
Several unique items are contained in the exhibit, including a 1906 ARC Blueprint Machine, with an actual blueprint of the Shenango Mine displayed behind it, and a 1915 calculating machine.
Efforts to restore the 1906 DM&IR Mesabe Railroad caboose that is part of the Museum of Mining’s vast outdoor collection of mining equipment began this past summer.
The museum was awarded a $9,950 grant for the project and was one of 52 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants approved by the Minnesota Historical Society in June 2021.
The wood has since been primed and painted and is ready to be installed this coming summer. The new windows have been primed and painted to keep the caboose weather proof.
Borich said the biggest issue with the caboose is that its roof was leaking, and causing damage to the inside. All of the windows on the caboose were either repaired, or replaced to prevent it from leaking.
The caboose that once served the DM&IR was obtained by the Museum of Mining in the 1990s, and was on display in Biwabik for about 40 years prior, she noted.
“Some (of the windows) were so rotted that they needed to be reproduced,” Borich said.
In order to meet the grant requirements of keeping the caboose historically accurate, the eight new windows that were installed were trimmed with Douglas Fir to match the original woodwork.
Much of the siding of the cupola has rotted away, or is missing.
The replacement Douglas Fir was ordered from the West Coast, and then custom milled to ensure they would blend in with the original siding, according to Borich.
Palmquist said the museum board reached out to a company in Cloquet that does specialty woodworking and the company machined the Douglas Fir to match the existing paneling and window trim, so it will look the same as when the caboose was built.
Borich said the replacement boards are being marked to identify them from the original woodwork.
“You won’t really know the difference, but they will mark them,” Borich said.
This spring a roofing company is scheduled to come in and reroof the caboose.
The walkway on top of the roof of the caboose is being replaced with a historically correct version of what the railroad workers would have used.
If all goes according to plan the caboose project will wrap up this spring.
“The caboose is actually coming along quite nicely,” Palmquist surmised. “Barring any problems getting materials this year, we’re hoping to get it finished before too long.”
—
In 2021, the Museum of Mining established a Collections Care plan and Committee on Collections to care for the museum’s vast collection.
Borich said in the early years of the museum, the 1950s and 1960s, its collection grew at a rapid pace, and without the benefit of accepted museum standards, thousands of items were collected over seven decades.
The Collections Care Plan now in place at the museum is adapted from the St. Louis County Historical Society, an entity that the Museum of Mining is affiliated with.
When the current Committee on Collections reviewed a master list of sorts compiled in the 1980s and 1990s, Borich said it found missing labels, missing entries, and missing artifacts, along with the items on display, but not on the list.
Some of the museum’s earliest inventory was recorded on hand typed cards, which were later included in a master exhibit list that includes each item, sorted by which building it is in.
“The list is likely from the 1990s and has been updated periodically since then,” she said. “When known, that list includes the donor’s name, and when known, the year the object was made.”
Other information on the item such as the location it was originally used or found at, are also included.
“It turns out that print copies of newspapers are one of the most useful and reliable means of documenting items in the collection,” Borich said. “They sometimes provide clues which were totally unintentional, but quite helpful.”
Many times newspaper articles on items being donated to the museum have photos containing other items in the background, which Borich said can be helpful when documenting items.
A script prepared for tour guides in the 1980s has also been helpful in identifying some of the items in the museum’s collection.
The Committee on Collections follows established ground rules for the museum’s Collections Car Plan, which addresses items the committee deems are no longer appropriate.
“When the Committee on Collections encounters an item it no longer considers appropriate, it may vote to “De-accession” an item,” Borich explained. “If it does so, the item goes before the Museum Board of Directors for “deaccessioning,” and may then be given to another museum, destroyed if in unusable condition, or sold, as is the case with some duplicates.”
The ground rules also call for the committee to conduct an inventory of the items in the museum’s collection every three years in order to identify missing or misplaced items, and to keep items in need of repair, cleaning, or labeling.
Borich identified labeling as the most time consuming of the process.
“There’s a need to care for the collection, to add to it, keep it in good repair, and research items we already have, and then to properly label those items,” she said.
Along with the items inside the museum’s castle and its other buildings, there are also the outdoor exhibits, including the trains, drills, and mining equipment.
“We need to maintain huge pieces of mining equipment that continually rust outdoors.”
