One of the lessons America learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is the danger of relying on foreign adversaries like China for our domestic supply chain needs, particularly when it comes to critical minerals. It’s become clear the United States is increasingly reliant on these foreign mineral sources, which are often produced using child labor and unacceptable environmental standards.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the United States increased dependency on foreign sources for minerals over the past year. We use these minerals and metals every single day in cell phones, computers, electric vehicles, energy technology, and more. Minerals also have crucial applications in national defense, so we can build fighter jets, ensure the safety of our soldiers on the battlefield, and more.
Growing demand for imported mineral commodities is something that cannot be ignored any longer. For example, the Democratic Republic of the Congo produces the majority of the world’s cobalt, a mineral necessary for electric vehicle batteries. This cobalt is often mined using child labor and under terrible conditions. Many of the Congolese mines are owned by Chinese companies, and the minerals are mostly processed in China. This means that these minerals are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and are subject to the political whims of their authoritarian leadership.
Let that sink in. Our biggest rival on the world’s stage, China, controls the supply chain of the materials the United States needs for energy technology, our electronics, and national defense. And that’s just one example.
It’s far past time for the United States to choose mineral independence and mine domestically where it’s cleaner and safer. Northern Minnesota, with its abundant natural resources, has and will play a key role in making it happen.
In fact, the Duluth Complex, in tandem with the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, accounts for 95% of U.S. nickel reserves, 88% of our cobalt reserves, 75% of our platinum-group resources, and more than one-third of our copper.
And yet, the Biden administration continues to attack mining in Minnesota and across the nation. Just last month, the administration canceled two federal leases for the Twin Metals Minnesota project, which would have produced vast quantities of minerals that we are currently importing from overseas. The project, effectively stopped by the Biden administration, would have allowed the United States to meet our nation’s mineral needs without relying on China.
Common sense tells us it’s not a good idea for our defense systems to be reliant on our adversaries. Our need for critical minerals will only increase in the near future in sync with our dependence on China. President Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s decision to revoke Twin Metals Minnesota’s leases is another decision by this administration that hurts American workers, hurts Minnesota’s economy, and hurts our energy and national security.
This is unacceptable and it doesn’t have to be this way.
Northern Minnesota has a proud mining tradition with a well-educated workforce, dating back over 130 years. American mining also meets the strictest environmental standards in the world. The iron mined here accounts for over 80% of the United States’ domestic steel supply. We’re proud of the fact that Minnesota miners helped us win two world wars and we know they will help lead us into the future.
But we cannot do that when President Biden continues to choose import reliance time and again.
As the Ranking Members of the Natural Resources Committee and the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources in the House of Representatives, we understand the vital importance of achieving mineral independence.
We’re using our position to advocate for mineral independence among our colleagues and the American public. It affects the daily lives of every American, even if they’re not aware. This is why, in early January, we hosted a forum to discuss Minnesota mining featuring local mining stakeholders and officials from the northland.
To continue the conversation, last week we brought Members of Congress to Minnesota to tour the United States Steel Corp’s Minntac Mine and hear from local community members and miners. The Members learned about the stringent environmental standards utilized and saw first-hand the positive impact of domestic mining in America.
The Biden administration needs to get out of the way and allow the regular permitting process to proceed instead of playing politics with American’s livelihood. They must stand up for our workers instead of foreign adversarial nations. Remember, our mineral independence, national security, and supply chain are at stake.
President Biden is choosing to ban mining. We are choosing to support our American miners.
—
Congressman Pete Stauber represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District and serves as the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources. Congressman Bruce Westerman represents Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District and serves as the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.