f it cannot be grown, it must be mined.
Or at least that’s what an old industry saying would say about how northeastern Minnesota mining companies are approaching the next steps in mineral development for the green economy.
Developing minerals is only part of the equation — more on both as we go — as traditional iron ore companies are looking at cleaner ways to make steel and reduce their own carbon footprint through a slow shift away from blast furnaces.
The region’s most notable moves in regard to renewable energy is also its most controversial.
Two potential new mining projects — PolyMet and Twin Metals — have their eye on the domestic production of precious metals like copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium and gold that they say could ignite the U.S.-based manufacturing line of technology and green energy products under stricter environmental and labor standards than other countries.
The Duluth Complex, the formation on which PolyMet, Teck, Encampment Minerals and Twin Metals sit, is considered the world’s largest known undeveloped polymetallic sources of those metals. According to Twin Metals, they sit on 34% of the nation’s copper reserves, 95% of nickel reserves, 88% of cobalt reserves and 75% of platinum metals reserves.
“Once Eagle Mine ceases to operate, we will have no nickel production here in the U.S.,” said Julie Padilla, chief regulatory officer at Twin Metals, during a webinar. “This is really the only place that we have a known resource in this country.”
Twin Metals expects to produce about 20,000 tons a day for 25 years from the mine and PolyMet officials said their mine plan accounts for 1.16 billion pounds of copper, 170 million pounds of nickel, 6.2 million pounds of cobalt and 1.56 million ounces of precious metals, including 1.19 million ounces of palladium and .37 million ounces of platinum/gold.
“The resources is our biggest asset,” said LaTisha Gietzen, a public and community relations spokesperson for PolyMet, during a previous interview. “There’s more ore than what we’re permitting.”
Still, the projects are facing fierce opposition from environmental groups concerned with the surrounding watersheds, that for Twin Metals, includes its proximity to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Ely.
The companies argue that the U.S. and Minnesota have the most stringent environmental regulations in the world, as well as labor protections to ensure its being done safely for the land and people on and around the projects.
They also point to a growing need for these minerals as renewable energy and technology demands have increased, and supply chain shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made the need for domestic minerals more pronounced.
Minerals produced at the PolyMet and Twin Metals projects, they said, will reduce the carbon footprint of energy production while also helping make catalytic converters in cars, scrubbers for power plants, wind turbines and solar panels, while the cobalt and nickel, two minerals found in the Duluth Complex, are important to build the batteries found in electric cars and cell phones.
“We rely on those minerals and removing these minerals from our lives really reduces us back to caveman days,” Padilla said, noting the U.S. is the largest consumer of those resources. “We have an incredible need for more mining.”
Environmental groups also point to the need for more recycling of minerals as a way to address growing demand and carbon footprint reduction, a point Padilla agreed to an extent. Citing the World Bank, she said as much copper needs to be produce in five years as has been in the past thousands of year, and while an increase in recycling of copper and nickel specifically would go toward that goal, it wouldn’ meet it. And, she added, recycling doesn’t guarantee metals can be reused to the same extent the second or third time around.
“That’s a staggering amount of mining required to meet that need,” Padilla said. “Recycling is a critical part of this entire picture, but it’s not going to meet the needs we expressed.”
How far away these projects are from coming into operation could disrupt both companies’ plans to provide those metals as demand for domestic supply chinese from companies like Apple and Tesla increase.
PolyMet has endured more than a dozen years of environmental review and received all its permits, but it is still facing litigation and the possibility some permits being challenged could be overturned or sent back for another look.
Twin Metals is expected to even more rigorous reviews and legal challenges due to its relative proximity to the BWCA. The underground mine would be the first in Minnesota since the Pioneer Mine in Ely closed in 1967 and is expected to employ more than 760 people and help create a year-round economy in the tourism-heavy city of Ely.
Twin Metals plans to use a targeted mining method that it says will reduce the amount of waste rock produced. The technique can reach minerals from 400 feet underground and potentially down to 5,000 feet below the surface, with two side-by-side decline ramps to deliver ore to the surface with a conveyor belt.
According to the proposal, the crown pillar at the project site will be about 400 feet thick and made up of “stable solid rock between the surface and uppermost ceiling” of the mine. Twin Metals said 80 percent of mining will occur below 1,500 feet and 40 percent below 2,700 feet.
Padilla said the company intends to meet or exceed all the standards, but added the nearly 10 years of environmental review — plus more expected in litigation — is a large hurdle for companies looking to advance on mineral production.
“We can’t wait to advance these projects until there’s a crushing need or a deficit,” she said.
Cliffs commits to lower emissions
Fresh off its purchase of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, Cleveland-Cliffs increased its steel industry footprint in a big way. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to cut back on its footprint — the carbon one, that is.
Cliffs said it plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 from 2017 levels through a series of initiatives that include utilizing electric arc furnaces (EAFs) over the older blast furnaces.
Here’s the plan Cliffs laid out on its website:
1. Developing domestically sourced, high quality iron ore feedstock and utilizing natural gas in the production of hot briquetted iron (HBI)
2. Implementing energy efficiency and clean energy projects
3. Investing in the development of carbon capture technology
4. Enhancing our GHG emissions transparency and sustainability focus
5. Supporting public policies that facilitate GHG reduction in the domestic steel industry
“We acknowledge that one of the most important issues impacting our planet is climate change. The American steel industry is already among the cleanest and most energy efficient in the world,” the company said in a statement. “That being said, Cleveland-Cliffs plans to do more. With Cleveland-Cliffs’ newly expanded footprint, we recognize our increased role in this important mission to address climate change.”
The move away from traditional blast furnaces toward EAFs has long been a discussion among the steel industry that could be directly seen in U.S. Steel’s purchase of Big River Steel in 2020 and Cliffs building its first HBI plant in Toledo, Ohio, with others coming in the AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA deals. Both companies are eyeing the former Essar Steel Minnesota project in Nashwauk with plans to produce HBI or DR-grade pellets that would feed their EAFs located across the footprint.
The pellets are made using natural gas for the reduction process and to provide heat for the process, creating far fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than blast furnaces. Cliffs also said it plans to partner with hydrogen produces to replace natural gas when it is commercially viable, which could replace up to 30 % of the plant’s natural gas consumption and reduce GHGs by 450,000 metric tons a year, with their eyes set on increasing hydrogen use to 70%, reducing GHG by more than 1 million metric tons annually.
“The benefits associated with HBI usage are substantial,” Cliffs said in a recent sustainability report. “HBI requires less energy for producing steel and generates lower GHG emissions compared to using traditional feedstocks.”
In its plan to implement energy efficient and green energy projects, Cliffs said, among other things, that it would work onward improving furnace fuel efficiency; upgrading mobile mining fleet and locomotive engines to high efficiency/low emission models; investing in electrical energy efficiency projects; replacing traditional lighting with LED lamps; and cogenerating electricity from byproduct gases.
Specifically, in Minnesota, they pointed to a long-term power purchase agreement to replace coal-fired power from the on-site generating station at our Northshore mining facility. “Northshore now sources its energy with more efficient natural gas power and renewables,” the company said. “The agreement has resulted in GHG reductions of approximately 200,000 metric tons per year.”
Investments in developing carbon capture technology started with funding from the U.S.
Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy at the company’s Burns Harbor steel production plant and wil study for a potential industrial-scale solution to capture GHGs from blast furnace operations.
“This work will focus on designing a carbon capture system capable of capturing 50% to 70% of GHG emissions from available blast furnace gas,” Cliffs said.
As for transparency, the company placed new responsibilities on the Strategy Committee of its board of directors to monitor sustainability efforts and they plan to keep stakeholders involved with a company-wide annual report on sustainability.
The company added it will support policies that help maintain the domestic steel industry and create a level playing field, while tracking so-called “carbon leakage” that it said results in domestic job less as production shifts to countries with weaker environmental standards.
“Given the critical role of the domestic iron ore industry in supporting and sustaining the American steel industry, climate policy should extend all the incentives and carbon leakage protections afforded to steel and manufactured products to domestic iron ore mining and processing,” Cliffs said. “These policy mechanisms will be critical to avoiding a scenario whereby the domestic steel sector becomes reliant on GHG-intensive feedstock from foreign nations, resulting in increased GHG emissions.”
