MINING COMPANY HELPS SALVAGE PROM FOR ELY STUDENTS

With four consecutive days of heavy rain in the forecast, organizers of the Junior and Senior Prom for Ely High School started looking at options for keeping students’ dancing shoes and formal wear free of mud and water this spring.
Janelle Hart, Prom Adviser and Math instructor Ely High School, said recently that due to the pandemic, students weren’t able to conduct their normal fundraisers for prom this year or last.
When it came time to decide if they wanted to rent a dance floor to go inside of the tent where the prom was to be held, they decided to forgo it to spare prom goers an added expense.
“The juniors and I decided not to purchase a dance floor for the outdoor event, because it would have raised the cost to go to prom by almost $20 per person,” Hart said.
Laura Holmstrom, a junior this year in Ely said the threat of rainy weather and a muddy dance floor had her and other students worried.
“We didn’t want to be dancing in mud,” she said, adding the weather report was definitely a deterrent for some students, who didn’t want to wear their formal wear to the event.
When they heard about the situation, a group of parents banded together for a fundraiser, hoping to raise enough money to rent a dance floor for prom.
Erik Holmstrom, Laura’s father, said the parents group started searching the Iron Range for a dance floor to rent and were dismayed to find out the closest one was in Duluth
The parents group reached out to Twin Metals Minnesota, an Ely-based mining company, and was grateful to learn they were willing to help out.
“That was super great,” Erik said. “Definitely they saved prom and the dancing portion. Without that donation, we definitely wouldn’t have had the budget to purchase the floor.”
Dean DeBeltz, Director of Operations and Safety for Twin Metals Minnesota, said the company donated $800, which helped pay for a portion of the dance floor along with the transportation costs. Debeltz said he also made a few phone calls hoping to find a dance floor locally, but was unable to find one that wasn’t spoken for.
“Twin Metals Minnesota is honored to support the youth of our area by contributing to help provide for a meaningful prom experience,” Deblitz wrote in an email to the Tribune Press. “We recognize the hard work, time, and dedication that school administrators, teachers, parents, volunteers and prom attendees put in to make these functions meaningful and memorable experiences; especially during times like these. Supporting the communities in which we work and live is foundational to Twin Metals Minnesota.”
Hart, who has been the prom adviser at Ely High School for 19 years now, said planning for the 2021 Junior and Senior Prom began back in January. Organizers had to take into account guidelines in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“This year we had a lot of restrictions to comply with,” Hart said. “ When we started planning in January, an outdoor event was really our only option.”
The Grand March, traditionally held in the school auditorium, was planned for outside at Whiteside Park in keeping with the restrictions. A half hour before the Grand March was set to begin, it started to rain. The inclement weather led to a change in venue to the school gym.
The dinner and dance took place in an outdoor tent at the Longbranch in Winton as scheduled. A building at Longbranch was available for the caterer to set up. Promgoers also had access to the restrooms inside the building.
Hart said despite all of the challenges of putting on a prom this year, the feedback is positive.
“The people I talked to were happy with how it turned out,” Hart said. “I think overall, the kids were just happy to have a prom. It may not have been what it looked like 2 years ago, but it was great to have some normal end of the year events.
Laura Holmstrom agreed.
“It was just that we still had it (prom) after a hard year of uncertainty that we had prom and that we could all be there together,” Laura said. “It was a great close out that we could finish the year together.”
