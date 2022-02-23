MINING AND ME:

Looking back on my childhood, I’ve realized that mining has always been a part of my family.
In that regard, I’m a fairly typical Ranger. My grandpa, Alan Warwas, worked in the natural ore mines and drove truck as a side job. He put about 15 years into it until he decided to go all-in as an owner-operator in the transportation industry.
After some time with the Air Force and Air National Guard, my father, Dan Warwas, began his career at USS Minntac in the fall of 1973. He worked a variety of jobs in his 31-year stay, including Grate Attendant, Train Operator, Mine Equipment Operator (MEO), loading trains at the pellet plant (called the Agglomerator at USS), and, finally, becoming a Mine Shovel Operator. He had a good career out there and he loved his job.
Sadly, Dad passed away in August of 2006 due to complications from a brain tumor. He had been retired for about a year and a half.
Riding the rails
In the spring of 1996, Minntac, the region’s largest taconite mine, was hiring Train Operators. Dad thought I might be a good fit out at U.S. Steel, driving locomotives and hauling ore with him. He dropped off a résumé for me with the Rail Department. No one owed dad any favors, and he asked for none, but he had a good reputation. My father worked hard and got along with pretty much everyone at work.
Much has changed in 25 years. Back then, online job hunting didn’t exist, you knew that scores of people would be turning in applications, and it did actually help to know someone on the inside. Today, you start your search on the internet, inside help isn’t regarded, and there is a shortage of skilled workers — or even interested workers — to fill such a position.
At the time I applied, some life-altering, actual train wrecks had happened on USS Minntac property; the job was not the most popular. Even so, there were plenty of folks who just wanted to get their foot in the door at the mine; so that is where we got our start.
It had never been an ambition of mine to work at any of the plants or mining companies in the area, but I was 19 years old and couldn’t say no to the opportunity. The pay and benefits were great, and I was getting married in the spring; so acquiring a better job was a no-brainer.
When I was hired, I had the opportunity to work with my dad as a Train Operator, and then to work closely with him during my 1997-1998 stint as an MEO. Dad and I had a special bond that was formed over our work life, which I’ll always miss.
Putting this to paper after all these years, I’ve just laughed out loud to myself, realizing that my father had worked 23 years when I joined him at the mine, and I’ve already been there 25 years. Back then, I must have thought he was practically ready to retire! Ha! Much of this story will be about my ever-changing perspective as I moved from (nearly) boy to man and changed occupations many times while working for the same company.
My first job change came when I went from running trains as a full-time vacation fill-in to being a Track Laborer in the early winter of that same year, 1996. At that time there were several departments dedicated to engineering, building, and maintaining all the constantly changing infrastructure of the rail system in the mine. They were the support network for the trains getting the “ore to the door,” from the Pit to the Crusher.
I don’t know the number of employees in the labor pool of the Track Department, but we had several small buses that would carry the teams of workers to the various sites for the pulling or installing of prebuilt track sets in the most recent blast areas. Think of our recent frigid temps and what it’s like to work outside, especially with
This story continues on the next page.
no tree cover, and that was us. There were a lot of old-timers in the Track gang and some in management as well. Their stories of bygone times kept the job interesting, but the prospect of a permanent “posted” job — and the subsequent pay increase — was calling to me.
Note: That whole support network eventually got reassigned to other work and all the track to, from, and in the pit, along with the rail cars and locomotives were removed, sold or demolished to make room for the system we have today: 240 ton capacity CAT Production Trucks that can handle a much steeper slope and that come with a warranty as well. Our last rail car full of taconite was dumped into the crusher in December of 1999 — truly the end of an era.
I signed at least one posting for MEO and waited.
To my surprise, I had enough seniority to get a spot as a vacation replacement on heavy equipment. I started my training on equipment when my first son was about a month old. Many weeks were spent on some of the industry’s largest loaders, graders, dozers, and water trucks. For a 20-year-old, this was a paid-to-play opportunity. Minus the shiftwork, MEO has to be nearly top-of-the-list for job favorites, and the experience has served me well in all the subsequent years. I had a great time working for Rail, Truck Job, Drill & Blast, and Dike Services from week-to-week and crew-to-crew as my schedule was ever changing for vacations.
Dawn of the pellet plant
Fall of ’98 saw some hiccups in the steel industry, and our company decided to scale back production. Our union, the Steelworkers Local 1938 (at that time still called the USWA) crafted an agreement to keep the younger and lower-priority workers from being laid off, but that meant becoming a Laborer again. For me that was mostly in the Minntac Concentrator, where crushed rock is ground to a fine, wet powder before becoming an iron ore pellet. Labor work out there is good and necessary work, generally with the best schedule but the lowest pay and the lowest priority. If lean times arrive, the Laborer often is laid off not long after contract workers vacate the property.
It became clear to me that I should take a chance to better myself and try to get into a maintenance craft; as far as I could see, those folks were able to stay in their respective positions even in a downturn, and our second child was on the way. Next thing I knew I was all set to take classes for Maintenance Mechanic (Millwright) at Mesabi Range College on some evenings and paid for them with credit through Career Development (a company/union collaborative program).
It was sometimes tough on our little family, but the training paid off. In the summer of 1999, I was able to start work in the Step III Pellet Plant as an Equipment Tender — basically a shiftwork version of our millwright craft, but working for Operations and running lines with the other Attendants. The pay was slightly better than operating equipment in the Pit, and I got to meet a whole new group of employees.
We always hear that “it takes all kinds.” I like to say that it really doesn’t, but that we have all kinds. When you work in a place with over 1,200 hourly employees, you do meet and work with all kinds of people — it’s really like travelling to a medium-sized town every day. You don’t actually get lost in the sea of bodies because the property is so vast that you may see only 30-60 people a day, depending on what department and area you work in.
Agglomerator Operations was a great department, and I got to try almost every job there. The only downside was the 21-day rotation of day shift, afternoon shift, and midnight shift, with one long weekend off per month. (Side note: most of our operations at Minntac now run on a 12-hour schedule and people get two weekends off a month, one of which is eight days long, which is a real benefit and game-changer for most who work it.)
Crushing shift work
The Fines Crusher had openings for Plant Millwrights in the fall of 2000, and I found a home there for about three years. It was mostly day shift, weekends off, with all the dust and noise anybody could possibly want. Yes, I had wanted to avoid going to the crushing plant for those two reasons, but home at night with weekends off was too great a force to resist.
And I was wrong about what work in the Crusher would be like, which is a good reason to accept rumors with skepticism. The conditions weren’t as nice as some other areas, but the people I met and the things they taught me more than made up for it. I’ll never live long enough to obtain all the skills and techniques I’d like to, but those working years of my life I will never regret.
As Iron Rangers know, National Steel Pellet Company had gone through bankruptcy, and in the spring of 2003, United States Steel bought up their assets for about $1 billion. The plant in Keewatin was reborn under the moniker of “Keetac,” and the labor contract with the United Steelworkers was reopened, renegotiated, and approved to accomplish the acquisition.
Under that contract, USS was committed to doing more with less, basically, and my time working for the maintenance department looked to be coming to an end. There were cuts coming, and it was anyone’s guess how deep they would go, or if layoffs were on the way.
During my time in the Fines, I had studied and practiced for my Ironworker test (think Welder/Fabricator) so I could take advantage of any openings at Central Shops Maintenance. But alas, Minntac wouldn’t be filling any early retirement vacancies until well after my next move. With 7-1/2 years in, I didn’t want to play the regression game again; for me, a sure thing was a chance to work in the Concentrator as an Operating Mechanic. The name had changed from Equipment Tender to Hybrid, but what it meant for me was a return to shiftwork and a big readjustment for my growing family (now at four kids.)
Rebirth with old comrades
Concentrator Operations was something of a second tour for me. I worked there as a fill-in attendant when I was a Laborer. Many opportunities were afforded to me, and I was lucky enough to try my hand at all the operating positions: flotation plant, limestone and ore grinding lines, roving (lots and lots of walking on that one) and a little fill-in foreman work.
Those 27 months left me with many good memories, lasting friendships, and a broadened education, which made leaving for maintenance craft again a difficult choice. The chance to get back to day shift was narrow, and if I turned down the posted position, I would have to wait an additional year to try again.
I was then bound for the Burner Floor at the Agglomerator, Step 1&2, which is where the iron ore pellets flow hot and heavy 24 hours a day. However, after only three weeks of being in the Agglomerator, the chance I had wanted to get an Ironworker position 2-1/2 years before fell into my lap due to a Base Manning Level arbitration case being won by our local union.
Goodbye pellets, hello shops
Getting into full-time welding craft was the prize of hard work, testing and waiting. January of 2006 marked my first entry to the shops. I started doing heavy machinery repair welding, dipper and production truck re-lining, and fabrication with new steel and specialized tools like large plate shears and a 600-ton bending brake.
The shops are pretty amazing with new things to learn all the time, but the first two and a half years I had there didn’t bring me the satisfaction I had thought possible. I had a long enough history with movement within USS that another move felt like a natural choice, and with 10 years under my belt, the next opportunity afforded me the choice to pick both job and area.
Maintenance and layoff
Concentrator Maintenance was a chance to see how the other half lived, really. Most of us who ended up there weren’t there at the start of our careers; many miners start in Labor or Operating work and make their way to Maintenance as positions become available.
On this tour I got to do scheduled repairs on day shift instead of unscheduled fixes on nights, et cetera, which is not as exciting, but a better shift.
Maintenance work on the second floor, third floor, Mill Crew and Coarse Tails Crew were all part of the scheme for that time, and in a building that is nearly a 1/2 mile long there is never a shortage of work. I did another stint with management as a vacation fill-in too, which is great for realigning your perspective and finding out who your friends really are! Not everyone wants to do it, but it’s great training.
When the economy tanked in late ’08 and ’09, we were not far behind. March of 2009 was the first time in 13 years I had ever been laid off.
The next five months were peculiar for me, but I got to spend more time with my wife and our six kids. I did look earnestly for other work, but found none.
Money was tight, but we had enough with unemployment and sub-pay. At the end of the summer, I got a call to come back to work. Things were still scaled back, but that was the end of layoff season for me, and I was glad to be back at it.
Final stop
In late 2009 I went back to Central Shops, this time with a regular position in the Fab (Fabrication) Shop. I spent the next three years making new and replacement components primarily for our Crusher, Concentrator and Agglomerator: structural steel, conveyor frames, chutes, skirting, guarding, hoppers, and more. We can make anything there, given the time and resources. Our fab shop is connected to a machine shop that has an amazing capability and capacity, and our abilities complement each other well.
Our Weld Shop houses the burn tables (computer-controlled cutting of plate steel), and I was able to make an inter-department transfer to the “west side” of Central to operate those CNC machines in early 2014. Manufacturers all over the world utilize this technology, and ours uses a plasma torch that cuts underwater to quench noise and some of the fumes generated when cutting steel. Minor programming and troubleshooting are part of the work there, and it’s an in-demand job as most of our fabrication work starts with shape cutting. I handed off that work to a friend in the fall when another opportunity came my way.
Seven years and counting
Minntac changed the way it does business and decided to utilize a new form of asset management for the purpose of better maintenance and cost tracking, among other things. Each maintenance area has one hourly Planner. Their job is to estimate new jobs, stage work, order parts, collaborate with vendors, help with receiving activities, et cetera.
I started this position in the fall of 2014, and it’s been a long-term evolution. The Planning Department had to change a bit from its inception, and it has different demands for every department. No two planners do the same work; we just utilize the same computer program to accomplish what we need to do.
Because our shop is a service center that works exclusively for Minntac, we are subjected to many emergency needs as well as planned work. This mix can make my job frustrating, but it’s never boring. I’ve realized that I like networking with people. Staying connected to the whole of Minntac to help organize and realize their fabrication needs has become my niche. We have a talented and diverse group of people that includes Engineers and Draftsmen, and together we get the job done.
Closing comments
Sometime in my first year of work in heavy industry, and in a moment that proved awkward, an older family friend was talking to me. On discovery of my line of work, she asked me if I was “going to be a lifer.”
I was taken aback and didn’t really know what to say. Was mining for losers? What was she getting at? It seemed like sticking around for the long haul must be a bad idea. I won’t dunk on her life experience; she had her own reasons for feeling about mining (or USS) the way that she did.
Twenty-five years in, I’m not only planning to be a “lifer” — I’m a proud union miner who hopes to continue in this strain. At 45 years-old, I’ve invested over half my life in the industry. It has given me all you have read about in these previous lines, built my homes, and supported my family of nine kids (just nine); and all of that has been on one income. We are not rich, but we are comfortable.
My path is not one that everyone has the chance to travel, but if you get the opportunity to work in mining I would strongly advise you to go for it. If possible, absolutely pursue an education with mining in mind. It’s no secret that we are blessed to live in this area and that this industry is the backbone and provider of most of what exists on the Iron Range.
All of this is why I’ve come to embrace, so strongly, our biggest local industry. Yes, I get involved in other local causes, but if you see me at an event you can bet that I’m there, at least in part, to help secure and promote our shared interest and future success in the mining industry.
See you there.
Cal Warwas is a 25 year member of Local 1938 and a Clinton Township Supervisor.
