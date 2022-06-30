Mineview in the Sky memories still vivid

VIRGINIA — It has been roughly seven years since Lori Beth Maki stood atop an old iron ore mine dump on the east end of Virginia, looking out upon what she considered “the best view in the world.”
From the 1,500-feet-above-sea-level perch was a panoramic landscape overlooking the water-filled pit of the old Rouchleau Mine, which operated from 1893 to 1977, first as a shaft mine, then as an open pit. Also within sight was active United Taconite mining in the distance toward Eveleth, as well as mining operations in Virginia and Mountain Iron.
The hilltop landmark’s modest tourist information building and gift shop, located off Highway 53, was overshadowed by the site’s big mining trucks, especially the 240-ton, bright yellow production haul truck.
From a distance, it appeared like a little toy Tonka truck. But up close, with its more than 6-foot-high tires, alone, and massive form, the vehicle — appropriately dubbed, “King of the Lode,” was a larger-than-life photo op for the thousands of worldwide visitors who passed through each season.
During the winter, lights strung along a pole, topped with a large, lit star — nicknamed “Star in the Sky,” created a Christmas tree that could be seen for miles.
Come summer, Fourth of July fireworks, shot off from the mound, illuminated the night sky.
Mineview in the Sky, which opened in 1979, was a Virginia — and Iron Range — landmark, for sure.
But it’s all very different today.
“It’s so strange to go past that space now, with the hill gone and blasting going on,” Maki says of the flattened footprint of her beloved Mineview, which she oversaw during its last years.
The scenic overlook — with a view of Virginia and its “Queen City” water tower, along with the blue-green water filling the abandoned Rouchleau Pit with its rust-colored, rock-cropped walls — was loved by people from near and far who visited each year from May to September. As autumn approached, vistas of red- and golden-hued foliage decorated the mine-formed countryside and beyond.
The landscape around the old Mineview in the Sky has changed drastically during the past handful of years — starting with the rerouting of Highway 53 to make way for Cleveland-Cliffs’ expansion of United Taconite mining operations.
Where Mineview once towered, mining of minerals seated underneath is currently underway.
The construction of the Highway 53 bridge, across the south end of the nearly 3-mile-long, half-mile-wide Rouchleau Pit, further altered the setting.
Named the Thomas Rukavina Memorial Bridge after the late longtime Iron Range politician and state representative, the 1,100-foot-long structure spanning the pit lake more than 200 feet below opened to traffic in September 2017.
The pit, itself — boasting a depth of 450 feet — has undergone a metamorphosis over the past few years, after Cleveland-Cliffs announced a four-year plan in 2018 to dewater the Rouchleau Pit by pumping and draining water via a pipeline to support mining operations along the Highway 53 corridor.
A large stretch of dry land, once covered in water, is now visible on the south end of the pit.
The transforming landscape has been bittersweet for Maki ever since she learned of the highway rerouting and inevitable closure of Mineview in the Sky. Its last day open was Sept. 30, 2015, after RGGS Land & Minerals Co., owner of the land, discontinued its land lease effective Dec. 31, 2015.
The tourist attraction, supported financially by the cities of Virginia and Mountain Iron, had been run previously by the City of Virginia and by the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce before Maki became manager of the site and its Shop at the Top, which sold souvenirs and local crafts.
The landmark — created by mining — had to close because of mining. It meant the end of an era, but also progress for the area.
And Maki, and all those whose hearts were endeared to Mineview, had no reason to believe a Mineview II would not be on the horizon.
Maki envisioned a new overlook that would offer visitors a view of United Taconite’s operations as they expanded toward the site. The Cliffs (formerly ArcelorMittal) Minorca Mine in Virginia and United States Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, along with the new bridge, would also be within eyeshot.
However, that has not been the fate for Mineview in the Sky — despite great efforts by a local committee.
Virginia’a Mineview has not had the same fortune as Hibbing’s Hull Rust Mine View, successfully recently relocated a half mile west of its previous site following a land swap between Cleveland-Cliffs and the City of Hibbing to allow for Hibbing Taconite’s access to iron ore beneath the previous overlook.
“The availability is just not there,” Maki said of land for a Mineview II.
In 2016, the City of Virginia had asked an engineering company to explore a potential new site and develop a comprehensive plan. Maki had also formed a committee that included representatives from ArcelorMittal, Cliffs Natural Resources, U.S. Steel, Kiewit Infrastructure Co., the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
A location about 1,600 feet above sea level near the county dump was eyed as a possible new site, but there were snags with the state-owned land that made it not feasible for development of a tourist attraction.
Virginia is simply “landlocked,” Maki said. The committee and city worked hard, but exhausted all efforts, running into land leasing issues and other roadblocks, she said.
“There were no other viable opportunities for us to move into,” she said. “It was very tragic.”
There is the Bridge View Park in Virginia, located near the east end of Chestnut Street, about a quarter mile down the Mesabi Trail. It offers a view of the bridge and includes a few benches and interpretive information about the bridge’s construction.
But what tourism officials get asked most, said Beth Pierce, executive director of Iron Range Tourism, is where active mining can be observed.
The Leonidas Overlook, near Eveleth, is about the only such place. The panoramic view from atop the abandoned iron ore dump extends at least 15 miles.
—-
It was a good 36-year run for Mineveiw in the Sky, Maki said. She is still asked regularly about the potential for another such attraction.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be possible.
But its former manager still works to keep its memory alive, and a Mineveiw in the Sky Facebook memorial page still exists.
One of her greatest joys in life, Maki said, was connecting with locals because of Mineview and meeting people from across the globe — sharing information about the area, its businesses and all the things to do in the region.
“How much fun is it to meet people from all around the world,” she said. The tourist center contained a world map where visitors would put pushpins to indicate from how far they had traveled.
“Not a continent was unrepresented,” Maki noted. Mineview’s guest book contained signatures of people from across the country and throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, including from France, Germany, Norway, Finland, Ecuador, Canada, China, Sweden, England, Slovenia, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand, to name just a few.
“It’s unbelievable how many people took a trip up that hill to visit the modest attraction with two trucks, a train car, a shovel, a swing set and a couple picnic tables,” Maki said.
She and team leader, Harry Grinage Jr., who worked there for more than a dozen years, kept track of the site’s annual attendance. During Mineview’s final season, it logged 21,669 visitors.
On Oct. 4, 2015, an “End is Here” celebration was held at Mineview in the Sky. There was live music, a barbecue, games — and lots of nostalgia. Attendees’ vehicles were parked all the way down the hill to the highway, Maki remembered.
“It was truly one of my best experiences in my life to manage and operate the facility until the last day,” she said.
The popular landmark’s Star in the Sky was turned on at night during that last summer season.
Its light has long since faded away.
But not so the memories of Mineview in the Sky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.