Metso Outotec grows team in Hibbing

HIBBING — To better support Iron Range customers, Metso Outotec takes further steps to invest in their local footprint.
Metso Outotec has been involved in the Iron Range since the inception of the mines, many of which were commissioned with equipment from legacy brands like Nordberg, Allis Chalmers, and Denver Sala.
To better support these customers, Metso Outotec plans to increase their presence in Hibbing. They’ve taken their first step by expanding their local team of experts.
The company is happy to announce that Derek Thomas has joined the team and will be driving the local repair and service offering, making sure that it is aligned with the needs of Iron Range customers. Born and raised in Eveleth, Thomas brings with him decades of experience working in industrial engineering and manufacturing sectors, with the last 11 years being in the mining industry.
“I want to show customers that Metso Outotec is a trusted partner and is here to help them in several ways through maintenance, repairs, and process improvement,” says Thomas. Having grown up in the area and with a strong family history in mining, Thomas is a great fit to lead Metso Outotec’s next chapter in the Iron Range.
Growing their local team is an important part of Metso Outotec’s story and will give customers more efficient and responsive support from those at the source of the action. The local experts will be highly engaged and knowledgeable of what happens in-and-off the field and can have more discussions with customers on the best solutions for them. This is an important part of what Metso Outotec wants to do differently in the Iron Range, but it is not the only focus.
Another step in the plan is having a dedicated facility that can fulfill requests for service or parts and repairs in a more effective and quicker way. Metso Outotec already has some inventory and repair capabilities right in Hibbing, but with a limited number of repairs performed at the facility. This includes some tear down, inspections, and pre-assemblies which enable customers to have less on-site maintenance.
Currently, major repairs are going through their flagship repair center in Mesa, Arizona. However, Range customers want to keep it local, and that’s why the main focus for Metso Outotec is growth. Work is now being done to expand their capabilities locally to be able to meet that customer need.
Metso Outotec hopes to reduce customer downtime with faster solution implementation and offer more services and easy to buy options. Their new combined portfolio has equipment, parts, and services for the entire minerals process, from ore body to metal. Many of their products have set industry standards but their standout strength is the multitude of new options and possibilities they can bring to operators.
One of those options is a service exchange program for pumps and low-intensity magnetic separators (LIMS). Damaged components are swapped out and repaired in Hibbing, and then rotated back into service so that downtime is kept to a minimum.
Being the OEM of many of the equipment in the area, the company can rebuild machines to original specs and offer full warranty to guarantee that parts last longer, and that machine reliability and availability is improved. They are also working on kits to upgrade and standardize many of the legacy equipment that have been running in the Range since the 1970s. This will be a good option for those who want to avoid stocking many different parts for similar types of applications.
Performing repairs and rebuilds locally also makes sense for Metso Outotec as it cuts down on transportation and related emissions. This aligns with the company’s overall mission to aid in the fight against climate change. The rising demand for sustainably mined materials and stricter environmental legislation is pushing the need for more advanced technology in the minerals processing industry.
While improving environmental efficiency in their own operations and supply chain is extremely important, the biggest environmental impact of Metso Outotec’s solutions are generated when used in customer processes. Given that 1% of the world’s energy runs through Metso Outotec equipment, their approach to technology and innovation has significant outcomes.
That is why they’ve committed 100% of R&D projects to having a target related to energy, emissions, water, circularity, or safety. Providing solutions to improve in these areas is essential to customers.
Metso Outotec already offers over 100 “Planet Positive” products that have been proven to be more energy or water efficient than the market standard.
Their Planet Positive portfolio continues to grow as they recently announced the launch of their Tailings Management Solutions, a holistic offering to help process and store tailings in a much safer and more efficient way. Another solution from the portfolio is the MD Series mill discharge pumps, which reduce seal water and consume less energy because of their high pumping efficiency.
Stirred milling is also a great sustainable solution in grinding that is becoming more popular for the Iron Range. Metso Outotec’s stirred milling solutions such as the Vertimill® and HIGmillTM, significantly improve energy efficiency and increase uptime with up to half the footprint.
While customers can experience sustainability benefits from new equipment, they can also improve environmental efficiency with aftermarket solutions. Upgrading existing equipment is a great way to reduce waste and incorporate sustainability features from next generation technology.
Miners can also consider process optimization for incremental improvement that will accumulate benefits over the lifetime of the flowsheet. In the race to net zero, every step counts.
As Metso Outotec takes the next steps in growing their local footprint, they continue to support Range customers with services to improve efficiency, increase productivity, and reduce environmental and economic risks. They hope to strengthen their partnerships with customers to create positive change in the Iron Range.
Metso Outotec is still hiring and with even more positions open in Hibbing. Visit mogroup.com/careers to apply and follow them on LinkedIn for more company updates.
