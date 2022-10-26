McLaughlin: Appreciating, respecting precious resources

Editor’s note: Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin (Independent) is running as a write-in candidate for Senate District 7. She was offered an opportunity to write a column for this issue of MINE.
—
I’m a supporter of both ferrous (iron / taconite) and non-ferrous (copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum) minerals mining in Minnesota. I support the development of non-ferrous mining projects in our region.
I not only support, but I’m proud of and excited about the role that northern Minnesota has the ability to and must play in providing the United States and the world with non-ferrous minerals (copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum), which are essential to and in increasing demand in modern society. Non-ferrous minerals are necessary in the manufacturing of products that we use each and every day and that our country and the world depend on.
Non-ferrous minerals are integral to the production of electronic devices like cell phones, medical instruments, and other parts that, in fact, help to keep our environment cleaner. As we think about a transition to increasingly using renewable energy sources, a single wind farm, for instance, can contain between 4 million and 15 million pounds of copper. As another example, electric vehicles require nickel, yet there are worldwide shortages and rising prices for nickel. I am proud that in northern Minnesota, we have both the natural resources and the hard working people to address these needs for our country and the world.
I not only support but will fight hard for the miners and mining in northern Minnesota, in a manner that is compliant and follows safety and regulatory standards. This includes both miners and mining of taconite ore as well as of non-ferrous minerals.
There is nobody who appreciates and respects our precious resources like the people of northeastern Minnesota. Moreover, there are no people who take more pride and have a greater work ethic than the people of northeastern MN. We deserve jobs, jobs that provide living wages and benefits so that our families and the companies we work for can reinvest in our public facilities and our local economy.
Northeastern Minnesota has always been a global leader in responsible mining. Historically, mining has funded schools, economic development projects, and initiatives that, in turn, attracted workers to local communities. Today, the mining industry continues to provide educational funding to Minnesota’s schools through the Minnesota Permanent School Fund.
I recognize that there are considerations in the mining of non-ferrous minerals that are unique from iron mining, and just like we mine taconite, the people of the Range and northern Minnesota can and will mine non-ferrous metals safely and responsibly in our backyard, in order to bolster our economy and meet national and global need.
We must remove barriers that prohibit the mining industry from existing and doing important work in northern Minnesota. There are a number of things the legislature must work together to do to assist the taconite industry.
The permitting process must be expedited. Permitting must be done in a manner that is promotive of the highest quality and safety, but also with consideration for timeliness and integrity in the process for setting and communicating timelines, such that miners, laborers, and participants in the mining industry have a clear expectation of next steps in their critical work. As your next State Senator, I will join the work of our Iron Range delegation, fighting for improvements to the permitting process. I will fight for accountability by all state agencies, whether they regulate mining or other industries. We can and must do better.
The parameters around legal challenges to permits must also be examined. We have to look at the repercussions when allegations are made to simply slow down the permitting process. We have to look at the composition of regulatory boards. We have to look at tax incentives. We have to look at incentives to attract and retain workers to northeastern Minnesota.
I will be your legislator who believes in both protecting the plentiful clean waters and a healthy environment and communities in northern Minnesota and also in safe, responsible mining.
To suggest that we must choose between the two is a false dichotomy that is detrimental to our region and to our country.
Employing about 735 employees, Hibbing Taconite has an annual payroll of over $100 million dollars including benefits, with an overall economic impact of nearly $450 million. Absent the securing of additional crude ore reserves, there is speculation that Hibbing Taconite would run out of ore in the first quarter of 2025.
As your next State Senator, one of my most immediate jobs would be to bring all parties to the table to facilitate conversation in order to ensure the continuation of operations by this long-time employer.
When it comes to mining, I’m the candidate who will fight for mining projects that benefit the entirety of the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota. I will not prioritize the interests of one community or county over another. Here in northern Minnesota, I will fight for all of us, because we’re all connected, and what uplifts one community uplifts us all.
I will continue to be a public servant, not a politician, whose diligent legislative efforts, decision-making process, and votes on the Senate floor belong to you – the people of northeastern Minnesota.
The political gridlock in our state is at an unacceptable high, and we must stop allowing party politics to get in the way of the people of northern Minnesota doing good, honest, meaningful work that supports our local, regional, and national economy. There is no place for politicization of these issues. Rather, conversations about mining, the environment, and the health of communities must be based in proven practice, science, and a fair regulatory process.
Everything we do here – mining, manufacturing, education, healthcare – it’s all related. We can and must work together. As your next State Senator, I will strengthen the bonds that unite us, in order that we all come together to fight for northern Minnesota. I will be your State Senator, one you can trust.
