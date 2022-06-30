Manganese deposit near Emily explored

A Minnesota mining company is in the process of investigating whether a manganese deposit near Emily, Minn., is of sufficient size and grade to support a mining and processing project.
North Star Manganese is currently in the exploration phase, but hopes to begin high-grade manganese mining operations in the future. The company is led by CEO Rick Sandri, a mining executive with more than 40 years of experience in the industry.
The targeted manganese deposits are located within the Cuyuna Iron Range. This mining district produced significant amounts of iron ore from 1911 to 1984, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). It stood out from Minnesota’s other iron ranges because Cuyuna iron ore was also rich in manganese.
Sandri said the Cuyuna manganese deposit is small, but concentrated. It exists in multiple lenses within iron ore mineralization from 250 to 600 feet below the surface.
Since the Cuyuna manganese deposit is found in oxide iron ore mineralization similar to other Minnesota iron ore deposits, it significantly reduces the risks associated with mining minerals that are in sulfide mineral deposits.
The Cuyuna manganese deposit was discovered in the early 1910’s during exploration for iron, and detailed exploration carried out by Pickens Mather, US Steel and other companies in the 1940s and 1950s.
“Based on historic drilling, there have been some deeper zones,” Sandri said. “We have an idea where the historic mineral target is.”
Last year, North Star Manganese applied to the State of Minnesota for the right to lease mineral rights for the state-owned lands.
A state mineral lease does not mean that the holder of the lease has the right to start a mining operation. According to the DNR, state metallic mineral lease grants the lessee authority to explore for a mineral deposit, but with certain conditions.
Since the negotiated lease request is to explore for manganiferous iron ore, North Star Manganese has applied for both taconite and iron ore leases and nonferrous metallic minerals leases in the same area.
North Star Manganese’s website states that Minnesota has the largest high-grade unmined deposit of manganese in North America. Historically, the demand for manganese is driven primarily by the steel industry.
More recently, manganese has become and increasingly vital mineral for the manufacturing of green energy technologies, such as electric vehicle batteries and off grid power systems.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), manganese is the 12th most abundant mineral within the Earth’s crust and is found in trace amounts within rock‐forming minerals, soils, and seawater. In rare instances, geologic processes enrich manganese concentrations to form ore deposits that can be mined.
About 20 million tons of manganese are mined across the world each year, making manganese the fourth‐most mined metal in terms of tonnage, behind only iron, aluminum, and copper.
The United States economy, however, is 100% dependent on foreign sources of manganese.
Today, approximately 80 percent of global manganese resources are found in South Africa. nearly all other manganese being imported from Asia and Australia. Much of the manganese mined in the world is done in places with significantly less review and regulation to protect workers and the environment than in the United States.
“Minnesota’s strong rules would mean any mining would be done to the highest standards with the strongest protections focused on environmental compliance and worker safety. The Emily Manganese deposit creates a real potential for this project to become a competitive domestic source of this important mineral to meet the needs of multiple industries across the United States,” North Star Manganes wrote on its website.
At the moment, North Star Manganese does not have a full staff, but operates primarily with top mining industry consultants. The company operates out of small offices in Roseville and Woodbury. Once the project develops and larger confirmed resources are developed, Sandri said they may set up an office in Brainerd, Emily, or the Twin Cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.