Long live the iron ore pellet.
At least for some decades yet.
Iron ore researchers say the long-term future of northeastern Minnesota iron production is moving beyond the production of traditional flux and acid iron ore pellets.
Instead of producing 40 million tons of iron ore pellets each year, Iron Range mining operations in the future may be adding higher-iron content DR-grade pellets to their product mix.
And that will mean major changes in the size, structure, and operations of mining operations.
“In the United States, we're moving away from blast furnace steelmaking and into more cleaner, efficient steelmaking,” Kevin Kangas, Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) initiative director said. “There's this saying, 'adapt or perish'.”
For researchers and the industry, adapting to new forms of iron and steel production has always been critical.
Decades ago, the Iron Range moved from non-magnetic (hematite) iron ore production to the production of iron ore pellets made from low-grade iron (magnetite) contained in taconite.
However, as electric arc furnace (EAF) steel production today increases across the nation, so is demand for higher-grade feed such as DR-grade pellets.
The traditional acid and flux iron ore pellets produced today contain about 63 percent iron.
DR-grade pellets contain about 67 percent iron.
Traditional pellets are fed into blast furnaces to make steel.
But about 70 percent of the 100 million tons of American steel produced annually is now being made from scrap and higher-value iron products such as hot-briquetted iron in modern electric arc furnaces at highly-efficient minimills.
DR-grade pellets are the feed used to make hot-briquetted iron.
That leaves about 30 percent of America's steel still being made from iron ore pellets.
“When you talk about the supply chain, we have the fluxed and the non-fluxed pellets on the Iron Range as well as a small amount of DR-grade at Northshore Mining,” Kangas said. “That's the future. The question is how do we convert the six operations on the Iron Range to make a DR-grade pellet?”
At its Coleraine, Minn. lab, NRRI scientists are seeking answers.
A new “Iron Ore of the Future,” program is focused on DR-grade pellet research.
The program is studying how to turn the iron ore concentrate produced at the different northeastern Minnesota taconite plants into DR-grade pellets.
“We're doing everything in our power to help the plants determine whether it's economical to make a DR-grade pellet,” Brett Spigarelli, NRRI metallurgical engineer said. “We have to adapt to be able to serve that (EAF) market.”
The technology to produce DR-grade pellets, such as the pellets made at Northshore Mining Co'.s processing plant in Silver Bay, is already proven, Kangas said.
But with a variety of ore bodies across the Iron Range and varied levels of silica in each ore body, the challenge is developing processes that work at each processing plant.
“The technology is available and pretty well known,” Kangas said. “But the changing of the ore bodies over time also affects the results. We know the ore is going to continue to change over time and we're helping the industry characterize the ores.”
Reducing silica from about five percent down to two percent, is central to making DR-grade pellets, Kangas said.
“Flotation is the key,” Kangas said of the concentrating process used to reduce silica. “It has to do with the design of cells and the chemicals used or not used. The idea is to remove silica economically, which inherently increases the iron content.”
Yet, each mine and body of ore can have different silica content levels.
Ore on the eastern end of the Iron Range has lower natural silica. Ore on the western Iron Range contains higher silica levels.
Since some 70 years ago, when pellets made from low-grade iron contained in taconite replaced natural iron ore, Minnesota's Iron Range has led the nation in producing the iron units used to make steel.
About 80 percent of America's first pour steel comes from northeastern Minnesota ore, according to the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota.
Hundreds of millions of tons of crude ore taconite reserves remain at Iron Range taconite mines.
And industry experts say the blast furnaces which use traditional Iron Range pellets will continue to operate for years to come.
Yet, taconite reserves, though still bountiful, will someday dwindle.
That's where NRRI is also looking decades ahead.
Research is underway on how to produce a DR-grade pellet from non-magnetic (hematite) ore.
Hematite ore remains in large pockets across the Iron Range and in hundreds of old stockpiles once deemed of little value.
NRRI research is seeking to develop technologies that could someday recycle the old hematite stockpiles for DR-grade pellet production.
“We're working to characterize the hematite ore bodies and the ore that has been considered waste,” Kangas said. “There's still a lot of ore here. Eventually, we want to be able to make DR-grade pellets from hematite ore.”
Meanwhile, iron ore producers are watching Northshore Mining Co.'s DR-grade pellet production, which feeds Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.'s new hot-briquetted iron plant in Toledo, Ohio.
“Everybody's watching it,” Spigarelli said. “They have to.”
Ore to feed Northshore's DR-grade production comes from its Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt.
Another potential site for DR-grade pellet production is at the Mesabi Metallics site near Nashwauk, Kangas said.
“We have to be able to make a DR-grade pellet at Nashwauk,” Kangas said. “The permits are already in place to make DRI (direct-reduced iron), so the permits could be modified to also make hot-briquetted iron (from DR-grade pellets).”
As DR-grade pellet production advances on the Iron Range, the size of mining operations will also likely change, Kangas said.
“The future, when it comes to new operations, is that they will probably be smaller, more modular than these bigger plants, with smaller plant sizes, but maybe more of them,” Kangas said.
Though traditional iron ore pellet production and blast furnaces will be around for decades to come, the move to a higher-iron product such as DR-grade pellets is inevitable, NRRI researchers say.
“We can only continue to process the way we are for a finite time,” Spigarelli said. “But the Iron Ore of the Future program is looking at the next 20 to 30 years and we'll see what concentrating technologies make it to market. There are so many opportunities that it's a really fun time to be in iron and steel right now. The future is pretty bright right now in Minnesota. We aren't going anywhere.”
