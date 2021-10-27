MAKING ROOM FOR MINING

CHISHOLM — Anyone who has traveled Highway 169 between Chisholm and Hibbing in recent months may have noticed some interesting activity going on.
Matt Lindstrom, a senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy, said the company is in the process of moving about three miles of a 500-kilovolt transmission line near Chisholm, which will allow the Hibbing Taconite Company to expand its mining operations to the east.
“Originally built in the late 1970s, the companies had made the agreement to move the transmission line when Hibbing Taconite needed new capacity to expand their mining operation,” Lindstrom said in an email.
The project was approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in 2019, and Xcel began construction earlier this year, and anticipates the project to be completed sometime in 2022, according to Lindstrom.
The project includes removing and replacing about 16 steel lattice towers. Work includes digging and installing concrete foundations, and assembling and installing the steel lattice towers at a new location on the east side of Highway 169, approximately a half mile east of their original location.
Lindstrom said there are an estimated 50 to 60 workers building on the project at one time, depending on the type of work being completed.
“A number of the workers and suppliers live and work in the Iron Range, while other workers, who have specialized skills and experience, travel to project sites from around the country to complete jobs like this,” Lindstrom said.
Lindstrom explained the role of high-voltage transmission lines, saying that generally, they are used to deliver energy from power plants, sometimes hundreds of miles, to substations.
“These substations reduce the energy to lower voltage and send out over distribution lines that you see in neighborhoods,” he said.
Dry weather conditions experienced this summer are favorable, and have helped the project stay on schedule, Lindstrom noted.
“No power outages are expected as we safely complete and energize the project later this year,” Lindstrom said. “We’ll continue to work on removing the older structures next year.”
