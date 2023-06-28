State Representative Dave Lislegard gives a heartfelt speech about the importance of mining the region’s copper/nickel resources and further developing partnership industries to use those resources such as the newly completed Senator David J. Tomassoni Solar Module Manufacturing Facility during the plant’s grand opening Thursday in Mountain Iron.
Mining has enabled communities to grow and thrive, with families who put down roots, sustaining jobs, excellent schools, and neighbors who care about one another. We’ve been able to strike a balance of protecting our environment and natural resources while responsibly extracting and developing minerals. There have certainly been challenging times to go with the booming times, but mining provides a common thread in our region’s economic and cultural identities.
In the Minnesota House this session, I brought my unique perspective—as the only Iron Ranger in our DFL Majority—to share our region’s story, help my colleagues understand our challenges, and work effectively to ensure mining and other vital industries can succeed. There are constant, numerous proposals that threaten our prosperity. Some would simply have consequences unintended by the person originating the idea, while others are blatant attacks on our way of life. One example was a proposal to revive an unelected board—exclusively consisting of political appointees —with the power to undue permitting work performed by scientists, even if a proposal objectively meets or exceeds federal standards. I also successfully eased the potential impacts of a bill requiring proposals to undergo a so-called “cumulative environmental impacts analysis.” This may make sense for projects in highly populated urban areas but doesn’t make sense in rural areas like ours. Both of these proposals would add more layers of difficulty to an already arduous process, putting more projects in jeopardy.
