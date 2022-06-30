Lislegard, Norri seek to represent House District 07B

Current State Rep. Dave Lislegard (District 06), a Democrat, will be facing off against Republican Matt Norri for the House District 07B seat. District 07B encompasses an area that includes Aurora to the east, Chisholm to the west, north to the Angora area and south to the Grand Lakes area.
The new boundaries are a result of redistricting.
Both candidates were given the same set of mining related questions to answer for this edition of MINE. The following are their unedited answers.
Dave Lislegard
DFL
Lives in: Aurora
Endorsed by the DFL
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
YES! Non-ferrous minerals are the future, and we can mine them safely here in Northern Minnesota. If we are to invest in solar, wind, and electric vehicles, we need these minerals. Currently, we rely on minerals mined in foreign countries with no labor standards and no environmental standards. That is shameful. We can mine these minerals here, safely, all while creating good paying, middle class jobs. Furthermore, during my time in the Minnesota House, there has not been one single hearing on an anti-mining bill. I will continue to fight for mining and for our jobs on the Iron Range as I have for years.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
YES! Mining is our past, present, AND future here on the Iron Range and in Northeastern Minnesota. It is already an economic driver for our economy and can continue to be for generations to come. We have valuable mineral resources in the ground that we can mine safely, all while creating good paying jobs, expanding our economy, and investing in renewable energy resources.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
Yes, we must do better and eliminate red tape, duplicative and unnecessary government bureaucracy, and frivolous litigation. This year I co-authored House File 3164, a bipartisan effort to create improved accountability and transparency in the state’s environmental review and permitting process of mining operations.
We need regulation and regulators who follow the science and the current laws and process. State government should not impede or stop a project because of a political agenda. I can’t say what the timeline should be because every project is different, however, I can tell you the timeline shouldn’t be 20+ years as it has been for PolyMet. PolyMet is the most studied and vetted mining project in the history of mining in Minnesota and it should be allowed to proceed as permitted.
The Legislature establishes the procedures by which projects are considered and approved by agencies like the Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources, and Public Utilities Commission. I will work to make sure the timely consideration of job-creating projects using a thorough, predictable, and fair process that ensures compliance with the state’s rigorous environmental requirements and public interest standards.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
I have called on the Walz Administration to pull mining permits from Mesabi Metallics and I have long been a supporter of allowing those mining resources to be mined by Hibbing Taconite. In my mind, that is the quickest way to keep Hibbing Taconite operational and to protect the jobs of every Steelworker working at that facility.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
If we want to see new mining operations developed and if we want to see companies investing in current mining operations, we as lawmakers need to provide certainty in the regulatory process. Companies won’t invest in operations without clear timelines and a regulatory process that they can depend on. Here in Minnesota, we can protect our natural resources, while creating an environment where business can grow and flourish. When we do this, we create jobs here in Northeastern Minnesota and grow our economy.
I also want to make sure we are supporting steel tariffs when they make sense and having buy American steel provisions for infrastructure projects in Minnesota and nationwide.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
I will continue to author legislation like House File 3164, which creates improved accountability and transparency in the state’s environmental review and permitting process of mining operations. I will also work with my colleagues in the House, both Democrats and Republicans to educate them about our mining industry, its history and future, and its positive impact in the entire state.
Since taking office in 2019, I have worked to make sure there has not been one hearing in the Minnesota House on anti-mining legislation.
We also need to address power and energy supply for our mines and manufacturing operations and that there is grid reliability for taconite and other mineral production.
Matt Norri
Republican
Lives in: Virginia
Endorsed by the Republican Party
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
Yes, I support all mining projects. Mining is our past, present, and future. We have been mining here in northern Minnesota for 138 years and we do it the best! Opening up our precious metal (non-ferrous) mines would have such an amazing economic impact on our area. Just one of these projects would be like having a Super Bowl here every year in terms of dollars brought into the area. Let’s not forget how fortunate we are to have these minerals here right under our feet. We have the experience, the skilled work force, and the technology from our years in iron ore mining to do this better than anybody else on this planet.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes, I support development of all mining projects especially non-ferrous mining. Along with granite, sand and gravel, Iron ore mining is the heartbeat of this region. The mining industry has provided living wage, family supporting jobs for decades. Non-ferrous mining is the future for new family and community growth and stability.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
I support more timely state permitting for mining projects. Our neighbors to the north can permit a gold mine in 5 years in the same watershed and water rich environment as Northern Minnesota. We live here and care about our environment more than anyone else and know how to treat it. We need to encourage business friendly policies to attract companies here and not scare them away. We need a permitting process with clear guidelines and deadlines.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
It is in our best interest to let our miners mine and do what they do best. I believe in a free market and private business, but if a company is issued mining rights to ore reserves, they need to be used. Once Permits are issued, companies need to mine their respective areas or let someone who wants to do so. Mines like Hibbing Taconite are a major part of our economy, and our communities, and we need to keep them running at all costs.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
Our biggest issues facing our taconite plants here in Northern Minnesota are affordable and reliable energy costs as well as increasing environmental litigation and legislation. We need to correct these to make us competitive on the global stage. If not we let countries like communist China use slave labor and flood the market with cheap and unsafe steel. We care for our environment and have the highest standard of safety and cleanliness for our mining projects so if it’s going to be done anywhere in the world we should be doing it because we are the best at it.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
I would work with other legislators, building relationships to create a climate in Minnesota where mining comes first. I will champion our state and country’s mining industries and educate St. Paul on the high importance of this critical resource.
