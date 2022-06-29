EVELETH — “They had no hot water or indoor toilets in the location, and the houses were like tar paper shacks. But the families of Drake and Stratton location had something far better. They had men who could sing like Caruso. They had bocce ball courts and picnic tables full of cheese and salami. And no matter how poor, they always had just enough money to buy the grape for the vino,” reads a 2008 story of Rudy Zattoni’s boyhood recollections of Drake and Stratton, a mining location close to Fayal Pond outside Eveleth.
The men of the location worked in the Fayal Underground Mine operated by the Oliver Iron Mining Company, organized in 1892 to manage mining property on the Mesabi Range. The location was named Drake and Stratton for the mining company Drake and Stratton. It’s where Zattoni and his sisters Adeline and Alice grew up, the children of Celeste and Giuseppina (Negri) Zattoni, immigrants from Tyrol in the Austrian Alps that later became part of Italy.
Like the other mining locations that dotted the Iron Range, Drake and Stratton faded into memory many decades ago. Zattoni, 94, of Edgewood in Virginia – he and his late wife Roberta had been longtime residents of Ely Lake, Eveleth — said the population of Drake and Stratton was “99 percent Italian.” Zattoni’s father was born in 1893 and came to America in 1913, when he was 20. “Celeste was a very hard-working man, like most of the immigrants (he) worked in the mines,” Zattoni said. He remembers talking with his father about crossing the Atlantic. Zattoni uses his father’s dialect: “I never seen daylight for two weeks. I no come on boat. I come on submarine.” Zattoni’s mother was born in 1898 in the same village in Tyrol as his father. Giuseppina came to America in 1920. She and Celeste married in the Eveleth.
Talking about his father, Zattoni said his father was breaking rocks in the 450-foot-deep Fayal Mine when a chunk struck his safety goggles, which saved his eye. And the mining company made posters telling of the mine accidents: “Celeste Zettoni (sic) pocket man Fayal, breaking chunks.” The poster also told of Burt Hallstrom, machinist from Leonidas, whose eyes were saved by safety goggles. They were “boys who thought their eyes were worth a little bother. Take care of your eyes,” the poster read.
Zattoni talked about the mining term grizzly -- a grating built of steel rails placed over the top of a chute to stop the larger pieces of rock or ore. Celeste also was a motorman in the underground mine, filling the train cars with ore.
As the men who worked in the Mesabi Iron Range mines in the early days sought safer working conditions, they began to unionize. Rudy Zattoni said, “They’d have meetings at our house,” talking of who they could trust, and who they couldn’t. Zattoni was barely out of his teens when he worked with his father, who loaded the ore cars. “I was the youngest guy in the Fayal underground,’’ Zattoni said. He worked with the blasting crew — and years later would work in the same field for Dow Chemical’s former plant near Biwabik.
Those were the days of lighting the dynamite without benefit of modern technology and then moving a safe distance away. “If you had 28 holes, you better hear 28 blasts,’’ he said. He had a near-miss when a cable snapped and broke his helmet, but in those days no accident report was filed. “I was a real greenhorn,’’ he said.
Zattoni told of the people of Drake and Stratton, Italian names like Garavaglia, Micheletti, Simonetti, Baraga, Cardori, Colombo, Negri, Belardinelli, Pellini, Ubaldo Sagrafina “whose son Freddie got killed on Saipan in the war in 1944.”
The families in Drake and Stratton location mostly all had gardens. Rudy Zattoni said, “When I went to kindergarten, the teacher asked me, ‘What did you do this summer?’ I said, ‘I helped my papa zappa patata.’ I didn’t know how to say, ‘hoe potatoes.’ Everybody in the location had chickens and pigs and some cows and rabbits. The houses had one-fuse electricity. Finally, my father put a hot water tank in, next to the wood stove. My mother would take us in the woods with a burlap sack (to carry wood). She would bust these stumps. ‘That’s the best wood for baking bread,’ she would say.’’ The Zattonis moved to Eveleth in 1948 from the location. The mining company had given notice the people had to be out by 1950.
