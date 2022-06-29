LeRoy Sprink tells his Steelworker story of years as Erie lineman

I went to school and in 1953 graduated from Ivanhoe, Minn., a little town on the South Dakota border west of Marshall.
A science teacher, Carlo Ercegovich from Gilbert, said he would find jobs for me and a couple of friends. He did that and after summer my friends went on to college and I stayed at Lake Mine.
In the spring of 1954, Lake Mine temporarily closed, and I transferred to Erie Mining Co., another Pickands Mather property.
I also spent time at Erie Preliminary Taconite plant (PreTac). When Erie started producing pellets, I worked there permanently. I drove production truck and service truck, finally settled at power line work in the late 1960s.
The service truck could be interesting, anything from hauling furniture and blankets from the old townsite at Taconite Harbor and D-8 Cats up and down the main streets of Tower and Ely to electrical apparatus to Minneapolis and pellet samples to Silver Bay.
Our crew of six built and maintained all the many miles of power lines in the pits along with the sub-stations. We also maintained the main sub-station and tower lines coming from Taconite Harbor.
I used to dread thunderstorms as we would invariably be called out at night to fix something that lightning had struck. We were a good crew, and there always were enough guys to get the jobs done. I must include on my crew my good wife who made many, many lunches and had breakfast with me every day.
We bought property south of Biwabik on the line between Lakeland and Palo. After living in a trailer home for ten years, we built a house in 1965.
Our three kids were born in Virginia and went to school and graduated from Biwabik. Our oldest daughter, Valerie, is an office manager for the American Lung Association in St. Paul. Colette, the next daughter, is a retired registered dietician from the VA hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Our son, Tim, retired after 20 years traveling around the world with the U. S. Navy. He works at maintaining the Mayport Naval Base in Jacksonville, Florida.
We have four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
We built a home on Loon Lake in 1979 and after retiring from LTV in 1994, I spent a couple of years helping to build St. Mark’s Lutheran Church new building.
I think I’m retired permanently now, just trying to keep what we have shipshape. I’ve fished my share and hunted deer for 70 years. Together we traveled all 50 states, most of southern and western Canada and even dipped into Mexico once.
I was a grievance man and a safetyman for the union. I thought the union did a good job and was proud to be a member.
I’m a member of SOAR.
