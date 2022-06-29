Legacy of the SS Daniel J. Morrell carried on

In 1966, the SS Daniel J. Morrell was headed to Minnesota to pick up a shipment of ore when it sank on Lake Huron.
Historian and author John DeBeck has made it his mission to carry on the legacy of the 28 men who lost their lives on the Morrell and its lone survivor Dennis Hale, his friend of 33 years. He’s also written a book, “The Daniel J. Morrell, Lost, But No Longer Forgotten.”
“I do speaking engagements all over the Great Lakes area about this wreck and the men,” DeBeck said in an interview earlier this year.
Hale, a watchman from Ohio, spent 38 hours on a raft, “wearing nothing but his navy peacoat and his J.C. Penney underwear,” aboard a raft in the cold waters of Lake Huron, while waiting to be rescued, according to DeBeck.
DeBeck said his mother taught him how to read when he was only four years-old, and would bring him to the adult section of the library, where he would check out books on trains, ships, and “transportation stuff.”
While reading a book on shipwrecks that he was given as a gift, he learned about the sinking of the SS Daniel J. Morrell and Hale. When he was only 15 years-old DeBeck’s parents took him to hear Hale, a man who he read about in a book about shipwrecks, speak about his harrowing experience.
“I was always interested in Dennis,” DeBeck, now in his mid-50s recalled, noting that the two shook hands after meeting at the speaking engagement, and that he thanked Hale for telling his story.
DeBeck said that for 16 years, Hale didn’t talk about how he survived the sinking of the Morrell, and then reluctantly in 1979, he accepted an invitation to speak at an event of the Shipwreck Historical Society in Sioux St. Marie, Michigan. It was shortly after the Morrell was discovered.
“During that time he struggled with things — physical things: Frostbite feet and legs, he lost a few toes,” DeBeck said, adding that Hale also was full of “mental demons” that he struggled with for a long time following his experience.
“After he started speaking it gave him the release that he actually needed,” DeBeck added.
When he was attending college, DeBeck drove to various towns to attend Hale’s speaking engagements, and the two became friends. As Hale grew older, DeBeck would help him pack up his books at the various venues. Hale authored two books, “Shipwrecked” and “The Lone Survivor.”
Hale made appearances on national television, the Today Show, MPR, and Oprah.
“Big time stuff and it was very therapeutic for him,” DeBeck said.“We joked that he became a rockstar so many people wanted to hear his stories.”
As their friendship grew, their conversations expanded to “non-shipwreck things,” including their favorite sports team, the Cleveland Browns. After Hale was diagnosed with cancer, DeBeck would help him with things he was physically unable to do, until his passing in 2015.
In 2016, a 50th Anniversary event was held to commemorate the sinking of the Daniel J. Morrell. DeBeck said it was attended by more than 200 people, including Hale’s widow, Barb Hale and her family, and the sister of John Cleary, who was on the life raft with Dennis Hale, but didn’t survive.
A little more than a year after the 50th Anniversary event, Barbara met with DeBeck and questioned what to do with items her husband had saved for the past 49 years, including his lifejacket and a flare gun from the Morell, and other items.
The discussion led to an idea of donating those items to a museum in order to create an exhibit dedicated to the Morrell and its 29 crewmembers.
DeBeck enlisted the help of private investigators to locate surviving families from all 29 men of the Morrell in order to obtain pictures and other items for the exhibit.
“Once I talked to them, they said they didn’t know Dennis passed,” he said.
Discussions with the other families led DeBeck and his team to question the official U.S. Coast Guard findings that brittle steel had caused the Morrell to sink.
David Trotter, a famed diver, explorer, and leader of Undersea Research Associations and his team joined DeBeck for a number of weekend dives and debris field studies of the Morrell, and vintage ship expert Bruce Halverson from the Fincanteri Marine Group took data that was discovered by DeBeck and the URA team and did extensive analysis with other shipping experts.
They concluded that the official report from the Coast Guard Board of Inquiry that brittle steel caused the Morrell to sink was inaccurate.
“In a nutshell, 25 to 40 foot waves bent the hatch clamps,”DeBeck said.
He went on to say that the telescoping style hatch covers to shift back and forth as the ship rolled in the waves, filling the hatches with water. It was the same scenario that caused the freighter Edward Y. Townsend to take on water, according to DeBeck.
“The Townsend suffered a crack in its hull on Nov. 29, 1966, when traveling upboard light on northern Lake Huron (in the same storm in which her sister ship and fleetmate Daniel J. Morrell foundered further south on Lake Huron),” according to a Great Lakes Vesel online history.
The U.S. Coast Guard canceled Townsend’s certificate and she was laid up at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., it states. Then in 1968, she was sold to Sea-Land Services, inc.
In August 2021 the SS Daniel J. Morrell exhibit officially opened after a one-year delay due to COVID.
“It gave so much closure and answers to people,” DeBeck said as he told how the group representing 29 families was reunited and able to share their stories at the exhibit opening.
Since the exhibit opening, more of the surviving families have reached out, and there was interest in having an annual gathering.
The first annual gathering of SS Daniel J. Morrell family and friends is set for Aug. 13 at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
