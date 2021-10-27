LaTendresse retires from 44-year iron mining career

Over 44 years in the iron ore mining industry, Ed LaTendresse adhered to a simple management style.
“I would never ask a guy to do a job that I wouldn’t do,” LaTendresse said. “Even if a guy was changing out a pulley in 30 below, I would stay there with him until the job was done.”
LaTendresse, born and raised in Hibbing, retired Aug. 1 as Hibbing Taconite Co. general manager.
Over his mining career, LaTendresse earned a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable, caring, and respected iron ore plant managers in northeastern Minnesota.
“He’s just a solid person,” Julie Lucas, who worked as environmental manager with LaTendresse at Hibbing Taconite said. “I had worked at NTS (Northeast Technical Services) in the closure at LTV and everybody told me these stories about general managers and it was a scary thing. When I went to work at Hibbing Taconite, Ed, on every Monday would walk down the hallways and ask everybody how their weekend was. He’s just a good person.”
Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) president, also worked with LaTendresse on the IMA board.
“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Johnson said. “He’s fair, he took care of his people, and he brought collegiality and teamwork to the job.”
LaTendresse graduated from Hibbing High School in 1973.
By then, he had already learned the meaning of hard work.
As a 14-year-old, he worked for a local logger, baled hay, installed carpet, and cleaned under chicken coops. His father also owned an 80-acre hobby farm with rabbits and chickens to tend to.
“I think that’s why I appreciated the work the guys did in the mines,” LaTendresse said.
LaTendresse earned an Associate of Arts degree at Hibbing Community College. He then received a bachelor’s degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth for what he thought would be a career as a certified public accountant.
“I was really looking at public accounting as a college student,” LaTendresse said. “I did not go to school to work in the mine.”
But he wasn’t counting on the draw of mining.
Like his grandfather Mose, who came from Michigan to work in the Hull Rust Mine in Hibbing, and his father Maurice, who worked for the Oliver Iron Mining Co. in North Hibbing and at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, LaTendresse soon found mining attractive.
A statistical clerk job in 1976 at Minntac Mine between his junior and senior years of college, changed LaTendresse’s career trajectory.
At the same time, he began building a house on his own in rural Hibbing. While still attending college, he worked on the house after school, during evenings, and on weekends.
“I was crazy enough in my third year of college to start building a house and was living in the house before I graduated,” LaTendresse, who still enjoys carpentry and remodeling, said. “I had made up my mind that I was going to stay here. If you’re going to live in Hibbing or Virginia, you wanted to work in the mine.”
LaTendresse’s wife of 46 years, Gayle, was hired in 1975 at 19 years old as the secretary to the Hibbing Taconite general manager. LaTendresse and Gayle married that same year.
“I was madly in love with Ed LaTendresse, so all I did at work was talk about Ed this and Ed that,” Gayle LaTendresse said.
However, all her effusive praise didn’t hold much sway.
The general manager instead encouraged LaTendresse to take a controller job at a local bank.
As fate would have it, LaTendresse ended up taking a job as a statistical clerk at Hibbing Taconite at a salary of $1,100 a month, far more than what he would have made at the bank.
In 1979, he went back to college, taking 12 credits each semester while still working to earn a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology at Bemidji State University.
“I could see where the promotions were going to and who was running the company,” LaTendresse said. “It wasn’t in my nature to end up a C.P.A.”
His mining career took off rapidly.
Over 44 years, LaTendresse held a number of mining positions, working as a planner in the Hibbing Taconite pellet plant, supervising mechanics and welders, as a section manager within the concentrator, and as area manager in the pellet plant.
In August 2005, he was named Hibbing Taconite general manager.
“He literally worked his way up from a clerk and it’s nice to see that’s possible,” Lucas said. “He’s not intimidating. He’s just a guy who grew up here and worked his way up to G.M.”
As general manager, LaTendresse said he sought to treat every worker with respect and value each worker.
“I watched how the other general manager’s treated the people working for them,” LaTendresse said. “I think that was a big part of it.”
Though he incorporated parts of other general manager’s styles, LaTendresse formed his own management style.
“It was just about laying out the guidelines and letting them do their work,” LaTendresse said. “You focus on their strengths and talents rather than challenging them. One of my favorite parts of the job when I had crews was to spend the whole day working with them and then be able to go to weddings and graduations with them. I had people from other Cliffs operations come to Hibbing to figure out how we worked so well as a team.”
The people he worked with over the years in the plants made the job enjoyable, he said.
“I was in the pellet plant for 23 years of my career,” LaTendresse said. “Those pellet plant guys are like coal miners. They stick together.”
After his initial stint as Hibbing Taconite general manager, LaTendresse in 2012 transferred as general manager at Northshore Mining Co. in Silver Bay and Babbitt. He returned to Hibbing Taconite as general manager on Jan. 1, 2018.
“I had a wonderful staff,” LaTendresse said. “The people who worked for me at Hibbing and Northshore were wonderful. I don’t think there’s anyone who would be blessed like that.”
Within iron mining, LaTendresse has chaired the IMA board of directors.
He’s also been active in the community, coaching Little League and Senior League baseball, serving on the Hibbing Public Schools school board, the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce and its leadership group, and Habitat for Humanity.
“He was the leader of the (IMA) board for many years,” Bruce Mars, vice president of Mars Supply, a mining vendor said. “He provided great leadership and guidance for the IMA board. Whenever there was an issue to figure out, he listened to everyone else before he voiced his thoughts. What I liked about him was even though his was a producer, he was always looking out for the vendor community. He was always considerate of the vendor side of things and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Marci Knight, Park State Bank chief marketing officer/business development, says LaTendresse on the IMA board advocated for educating the public about responsible mining, with the state legislature on public policies supporting the mining industry, and portraying a positive public image of iron mining.
“I thoroughly enjoyed serving on the IMA board with Ed,” Knight said. “As a non-producer member, he taught me a lot about the industry as a whole and took the time to answer any and all questions. His passion for the Iron Range and the mining industry showed through in every conversation and how he chaired the IMA board. Ed made a positive impact for all stakeholders, including IMA members, his company, his staff, and the community.”
LaTendresse and wife Gayle still live in the same house he built as a college student.
In retirement, he plans to spend time with family, hunt, fish, and of course, work on house projects.
“I won’t be working 60 hours a week with my phone on my nightstand,” LaTendresse said. “It’s an odd feeling alright.”
In looking back, what he’s most pleased about is the safety of miners during his career as a general manager.
“Until the last day of work, every night I thought I was blessed that there was never a fatality or a serious disabling injury,” LaTendresse said. “I always crossed my fingers, because you never know how you’re going to react. I’m so proud of the safety record at Hibbing Taconite.”
