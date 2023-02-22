Dennis Hallberg

Dennis Hallberg

 SUBMITTED

Brian Maki, CEO of Lakehead Constructors, premier contractor in northeastern Minnesota and beyond, had these words on the death of his predecessor Dennis Hallberg:

“Dennis was a great mentor, hardworking man from Cherry and a Finn with determination. He treated people firmly but fairly. He was a father figure, and people respected him greatly. The stories about Dennis will be told for years to come at Lakehead.”

