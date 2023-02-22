Brian Maki, CEO of Lakehead Constructors, premier contractor in northeastern Minnesota and beyond, had these words on the death of his predecessor Dennis Hallberg:
“Dennis was a great mentor, hardworking man from Cherry and a Finn with determination. He treated people firmly but fairly. He was a father figure, and people respected him greatly. The stories about Dennis will be told for years to come at Lakehead.”
Hallberg had purchased Lakehead Constructors of Superior, Wis., in the mid-1980s and “stayed at the helm well into the 2000s,” his obituary read. “Focusing on large scale industrial mining and shipping industries of the region, Lakehead grew to be one of the most innovative contractors servicing the upper Midwest and employed thousands of union tradespeople.”
Dennis Mathew Hallberg, 82, of Duluth and Marco Island, Fla., died Dec. 29, 2022.
Among the comments written about Hallberg on the Sunrise Funeral Home website was this: “As a fellow general contractor, I have been blessed to cross paths with a lot of good people in our industry, but Dennis stood out among our network of construction peers. He was truly respected by everyone in the construction trades and by all of us in management.
“The majority of our relationship was at labor negotiations with various labor unions where Dennis shared so much of his business wisdom and experience with those of us younger, less experienced folks. I appreciated and admired how he treated everyone with the same courtesy and respect that he was given.
“When Dennis spoke, he naturally commanded the attention of everyone in the room. He was passionate about construction and was gifted and tactful in expressing his views and concerns.”
And this from another: “As a pipefitter and later a union organizer, I valued contractors who our fitters enjoyed going to work for. He will be missed in the construction industry, by owners and workers alike, around here. There was no one like Dennis.”
Dennis Hallberg’s obituary read, “He was born on April 17, 1940, to Toivo and Laila Hallberg in Hibbing. He grew up in Cherry, with his sister Judy. He graduated in 1958 and as a youngster worked with his dad and uncles in the woods and on the family farm. His parents, outside of being loggers, farmers, and running the Cherry Corner Store, also became successful breeders of Arabian horses—Hallberg Arabians.
“Dennis did a stint in the U.S. Army, picked fruit in the South, and worked in heavy construction for many of his early years, and began buying and selling equipment on the side. He was a proud member of Teamsters Union Local 346, Operating Engineers Local 49, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) Local 31 and considered them brothers until the end.
“During his tenure at Lakehead, former Minnesota Governor Rudy Perpich, a longtime family friend, brought forth the opportunity to take over the defunct warehousing operation at the Duluth waterfront. Hesitantly he accepted the opportunity and helped turn the empty warehousing business into the thriving port operation it is today.
“Dennis married the love of his life, Arlene Erickson from Cotton, in 1967. When they weren’t dancing the night away at one of the old dance halls on the Range, they were raising their four children in Cherry and later in Duluth. In 1970 Dennis purchased Kirscher Transport in Virginia, which became the premier hauling carrier in the area for over 25 years.
“An entrepreneur with dozens of business adventures in his time, Dennis was above all an unabashed union man whose decisions were made in the light of how it would affect the working person. He was the devoted family man, and nothing made him happier than being with his wife, kids, and grandkids. His hard-nose determination, witty sense of humor, and generous heart will be greatly missed.
“Dennis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arlene; daughters, Corelee (Andy) Mayry and Shawna Rinerson; sons, Toik Hallberg and Todd Hallberg; grandchildren, Kelsey (Mitch) Hiner, Kailey (Seth) Johnson, Alana Mayry, Paige Rinerson, Kiersten Rinerson and Justine Rinerson; sister, Judy Rowe; and many extended family members.”
