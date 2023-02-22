AURORA—Brian Maki began his employment with Lakehead Constructors 31 years ago, starting in February 1992 as a manager of the company’s environmental group. He became one of three owners in 2003, and in 2015, became sole owner and is now president and CEO.

He’s proud of the company and its employees, and said in an email, “We continue to build a large and competent workforce. We take care of all our employees and treat the customer fairly. We know our work and it shows. Over the last several years we have grown geographically and operate in seven states. We have offices in Superior, Wisconsin, Aurora, Minnesota, and Marquette, Michigan.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments