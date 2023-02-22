AURORA—Brian Maki began his employment with Lakehead Constructors 31 years ago, starting in February 1992 as a manager of the company’s environmental group. He became one of three owners in 2003, and in 2015, became sole owner and is now president and CEO.
He’s proud of the company and its employees, and said in an email, “We continue to build a large and competent workforce. We take care of all our employees and treat the customer fairly. We know our work and it shows. Over the last several years we have grown geographically and operate in seven states. We have offices in Superior, Wisconsin, Aurora, Minnesota, and Marquette, Michigan.”
Lakehead Constructors is involved in the following fields: Design and construction, oil and gas, power generation, commercial and institutional construction, railroad maintenance, water treatment, industrial and manufacturing—and mining and steel.
Maki provided his background information: “I was born in Aurora with my twin brother Keith, we were number five and six (of the siblings). We lived in Hoyt Lakes until 1971 when we became residents of Lakeland. My dad, Vern, was a chief draftsman at Erie, and my mom Barb was head cook at Aurora Hospital. I am single with four grown children. Bennett is a surgeon in Minneapolis, Nicholas and Grant work with me at Lakehead, and my daughter Grace is a vet tech at Blue Pearl emergency animal hospital.”
The Lakehead Constructors website has this statement in the mining and steel section: “We are national experts when it comes to maintaining, modernizing, and building for the iron ore mining industry. We’ve spent years optimizing our teams, equipment, and services to fulfill the specialized needs of this market. Mining and steel play a large role in our regular work environments. Lakehead Constructors is proud to provide mining services on Minnesota’s Iron Range and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. We’re also proud to say we tackled the challenges in this industry head-on, improving the industry with major plant modernizations and best-in-class maintenance practices.
“Lakehead Constructors sets the standards for general construction in the mining and steel market. We provide specialized services such as concentrator line rebuilds, structural steel repairs and modifications, conveyor system installations and repairs, and grate/kiln/cooler system repairs and maintenance.” Lakehead’s services don’t end there—here are other services to the mines: Alignment for grates, kilns and conveyors, coarse crusher conversions, grate system repairs, dust control installation and maintenance, emission control installation and maintenance, heavy rigging, mobile equipment shops, ore storage bins, overhead crane installation and tunnel construction.
Lakehead Constructors turned 100 in 2016. A message in the spring 2016 issue of the company publication “Look to Lakehead,” written by Chairman, President and CEO Maki, reads in part:
“Since 1916, Lakehead Constructors, Inc. has been providing construction services to clients, partners and projects throughout our region and the Upper Midwest. Safety, quality, service, and innovation are core values and the foundation of the company. With 100 years of building and engineering expertise comes dependability, long-standing community involvement and high-quality projects that stand the test of time. Continual investment in people, technology and programs has made Lakehead a clear choice… As we celebrate our 100-year anniversary, it’s worth noting that not many companies have the honor to say they have been in business for that long. The loyal contributions and achievements of five generations of families, coupled with our diverse and dynamic abilities as a contractor, have forged a proud legacy and reputation leaving an indelible mark on our region….
“I would like again to thank our employees, suppliers, subcontractors, unions and associates who have made, and continue to make, Lakehead Constructors the great company it is. Together we look forward to continued success and the next 100 years.”
Here are some of Lakehead’s mining-related projects over the years:
• Cleveland Cliffs: Northshore Mining, Silver Bay.
Cleveland Cliffs turned to Lakehead Constructors for a project which involved converting a large portion of their Silver Bay taconite plant. The conversions and modernizations will allow Cliffs to produce a low-silica pellet for their new Hot Briquette Iron (HBI) plant in Toledo, Ohio. Work was completed while the plant was in full operation and was completed in the concentrator, new scavenger building, and material handling system. The project also included building a new steam production facility.
Safety was a factor, and the project was completed in 500,000 man-hours without a lost time injury. And the schedule had been met—Northshore was producing new pellets in 14 months.
• U.S. Steel’s Keewatin Taconite: Venturi Scrubber.
To help the U.S. Steel Keewatin Taconite Plant meet MACT air quality standards, Lakehead Constructors, Inc. was hired to construct a scrubber facility to reduce plant emissions. The facility included a structural steel building large enough to house two venturi scrubbers and associated equipment. A second building was built to house a filtering system that cleans the water used in the scrubber process. The project was done 2004-2005. The project took 113,500 hours to complete including the tie-in work. Lakehead’s contract value was $15.86 million.
• USS Minntac Fine Tails Pumphouse.
The main purpose of the pumphouse project was to be able to pump waste slurry to the tailings basin which will be raised upward via a series of earthen dikes.
Notable construction activities included: LCI being awarded the civil work- clearing, grubbing, dewatering, excavation, backfill, forming and concrete.
The excavation was approximately 50′ deep and included 90,000 cubic yards of material that was removed.
Foundations included 300 tons of rebar and 4,500 cubic yards of concrete.
• U.S. Steel Minntac Ported Kilns.
Lakehead Constructors installed new state-of-the-art ported kiln equipment for U.S. Steel’s Minntac Plant on two of their pellet kilns. The work for each project included: cutting 96 holes in the kiln shell for the port castings, installing a rotating manifold with air valves on the kiln, new kiln brick lining, constructing a new blower building for the air blowers, air ducting, air piping to the 96 ports, and some modifications to the kiln heat shields and walkways. These were the first kilns used for processing taconite that were ported in the U.S.
The work was completed under budget and on schedule, during a scheduled plant shutdown.
LCI was founded in 1916 by civil engineer Roland C. Buck. The business originally specialized in design and construction of large-scale harbor facilities. “The young company soon began to expand into other areas of construction and, with landmark projects such as Superior’s Androy Hotel and the Arrowhead Bridge, rapidly earned a reputation for quality, innovation, honesty and integrity,” reads a history of Lakehead.
More engineers joined the company and they “shared and continued the philosophy that had served them and the company well: Do good work, be responsible, act with integrity, and take care of the community and people who work for you.” Service expanded to include regional institutional and commercial work, power generation facilities, cement, lime and salt plants, and refineries.
In 1986, the company was purchased by Dennis Hallberg and Tony Phillippi, who pioneered new markets. “Strong ties to the Iron Range, particularly the taconite industry, brought groundbreaking opportunities for union contractors in maintenance outage and shutdown services as well as capital projects throughout the region’s mining facilities. Additional investment and growth in our traditional, heavy industrial markets expanded services to include pipeline and specialized mechanical and boiler maintenance, crane rental, industrial painting, and coatings and refractories.”
In 2003, the company was purchased by three of the company’s senior managers—Don Odermann, Brian Maki and Mark Hubbard—and in 2015 Maki assumed sole ownership. “Grounded in our past, with a vision and enthusiasm for new challenges, we plan for our next 100 years of service and contribution to our community and proud legacy.”
