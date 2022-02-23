Lake Superior is home to more shipwrecks than just the famous Edmund Fitzgerald

While the legend of the Edmund Fitzgerald, as musician Gordon Lightfoot sings, “lives on from the Chipewa on down, to the big lake they call Gitche Gumee,” and is arguably the most famous shipwreck on Lake Superior, it wasn’t the only one.
In fact, there have been about 350 of them, although only around 50 were within Minnesota waters, according to information found on the Minnesota Historical Society website.
In total, it is estimated there have been 10,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes Region — many of them carrying iron ore.
Here is a look at some of the more notable shipwrecks in Lake Superior.
—
The Edmund Fitzgerald
The story of this ship, which did not sink in Minnesota waters, but is nonetheless synonymous with Lake Superior, is known far and wide thanks to the Lightfoot song written not long after it went down in a storm on Nov. 10, 1975.
When launched in June of 1958, the Fitzgerald was the largest ship on North America’s Great Lakes.
It is also the largest ship to have sunk there, according to MHHS.
When it sank it was carrying 26,000 tons of ore.
From a story written in the Nov. 10, 2021 issue of The Monroe News:
“It was far from the deadliest shipwreck in the history of the Great Lakes. But none are more enduring. Nov. 10 marks the anniversary of the loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald, a 729-foot ore carrier in Lake Superior that was lost amid one of the worst storms in Great Lakes history on Nov. 10, 1975. All 29 men on board the Fitzgerald were lost and researchers still debate the cause of the wreck, which remains in the public consciousness.
“‘I think that’s one of the reasons that the Fitzgerald stays with people,” said Bruce Lynn, executive director of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point. “No one really understands why it sank, and it’s still a mystery. It’s sort of the age-old, man-versus-elements aspect.’”
—
Robert Wallace, 1902
According to the MHHS, 20 years after the Robert Wallace was built, the wooden bulk carrier sank while hauling a cargo of iron ore out of Superior, Wis.
“She is a rare example of a vessel type that linked Minnesota’s Iron Range with manufacturing centers in the eastern United States. The remains were not found until September 2006, 235 feet below Lake Superior’s surface. Underwater archeologists discovered many well-preserved artifacts, including a bronze bell still attached to a wooden rail and engraved with the ship’s name. The hull is separated along the stem but the two sides remain relatively intact, as is most of the stern. Additionally, the partially broken bow allowed a more thorough examination of nearly all hull construction features than is normally possible at other shipwreck sites,” historians from the site write.
—
The SS Emperor, 1947
According to information on the website, Dailyhive.com, the SS Emperor was an enormous steel ore steamer 525 feet in length, which sank during a storm in 1947, killing 12 people onboard, including the captain and the first mate. At the time of her launch in 1910, she was the largest Canadian freighter ever built.
On the night of June 3rd, 1947, the Emperor left Thunder Bay, Ontario, carrying 10,429 tons of iron ore. At midnight, the captain turned the ship over to his first mate. Because the first mate had been in charge of loading the cargo only a few hours earlier, it is very probable that fatigue contributed to the mate’s failure to notice the error in the ship’s heading.
The Emperor ran aground on the north side of Canoe Rocks at 5:15 on June 4, 1947, according to the Daily Hive.
The wreck is very popular among recreational divers, who sometimes tell strange stories from their excursions.
In 1988, one diver reported seeing the ghost of a crewman lying back in his bunk. Another one said he came across a ghostly crewman working in the engine room, while other divers reported hearing engine noises.
—
The wreck of the Ely and Hesper
The port of Two Harbors has had its share of beachings and accidents, too. The most famous incident took place October 30, 1896.
According to information found at Michigan’s Great Lakes Shipwreck Museam’s website:
“A Duluth cargo freighter, the Hesper, was towing a converted three-masted schooner, the Samuel P. Ely to Two Harbors. Both vessels withstood the roaring squall and entered the harbor.
The towline either broke or was cast off too soon, and the 200-foot Ely was rammed first into a docked scow, then the western breakwall. As the tug Ella G. Stone approached, the Ely began breaking up. The tug was able to retrieve the crew and two men from the scow. The Ely settled to the harbor bottom and eventually became part of the new western breakwater. In 1962 divers found the Ely in about 30 feet of water.
“Since she was well preserved, they started a diving service that took folks to the wreck and allowed divers to keep one set of dishes. A skeptical journalist made the dive, collected his set of dishes and exposed the service for planting dishes from Goodwill onboard the Ely. The diving service quickly folded, but the Ely remains one of the most-visited wrecks, safe within the harbor refuge.
“The Hesper’s luck held for the next eight and a half years.Then the 250-foot wooden steamer was driven off course during a spring nor’easter on May 3, 1905. Waves from the 60-mile-an-hour winds hurled the Hesper onto a reef southwest of present-day Silver Bay. Another wave hoisted the steamer over the reef, dropped her and smashed her to bits in 42 feet of water. The crew was able to save themselves on lifeboats.
—
The S.S. Bannockburn
The SS Bannockburn was a Canadian steel-hulled freighter that disappeared on November 21, 1902. It is sometimes referred to as the “Flying Dutchman of Lake Superior,” because its loss is one of the biggest mysteries on Lake Superior, with no trace of the missing vessel ever to have been discovered. Since her disappearance, many sailors claimed to have seen her running without lights during stormy weather, according to the Daily Hive website.
The ship was lost in the middle of the lake, and all 21 people on board lost their lives. The Bannockburn, which was 245 feet long, and 40 feet wide, was on her way from Port Arthur to the Soo with a load of wheat, but disappeared without a trace sometime after 11 p.m. on Nov. 21.
She had been launched 9 years prior to her disappearance, in 1893, and had quite an unusual profile for a freighter. On her voyages hauling grains for the Montreal Transportation Company, captains from other ships could recognize the Bannockburn before they could even read her nameplate. The ship had become a common sight on the Great Lakes.
What’s interesting about the Bannockburn is the fact that she had two major incidents before she sank. In April 1897, the ship ran aground on the rocks near Snake Island light. Even though no lives were lost, she was badly damaged. Several months later, in October 1897, on her way to Kingston carrying grain, she struck the wall of the Welland Canal and took 9 feet of water, according to the Daily Hive website.
On Nov. 20 1902, one day before her final voyage, the ship ran aground shortly after leaving Fort William, and turned back to port. Having suffered no apparent damage, the Bannockburn recommenced her journey and disappeared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.