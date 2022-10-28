Journey from garment factory to mining

HIBBING — In 1978 Antoinette Vicari’s world was turned upside down when the Glen Eagle garment factory she worked at in downtown Chisholm announced it was closing its doors.
A 1959 graduate of Chisholm High School, the daughter of Anna Pearl and Marino Vicari, Antoinette (now Dilley) was a single mother at the time and the sole breadwinner for herself and her daughter, Pamela.
While employed at the sewing factory Antoinette worked in the cutting room, where she numbered and tagged the various garment pieces, such as pockets, after the cutters were done with them.
“I didn’t sew,” she said.
When she lost her job at the factory, Antoinette was faced with finding other employment that would cover her household expenses.
“I didn’t know where to go for work,” she said.
Antoinette applied at Hibbing Taconite and was eventually hired on as a laborer.
“I hosed floors and cleaned — a lot of cleaning,” she recalled.
Antoinette said she found making the transition from a garment factory setting to mining was at first a bit scary.
“It was scary because I thought it would be real hard work — I never thought I would be working indoors,” she said. “It was totally new to me, and I had no idea of the size of the equipment.”
Antoinette’s two brothers, Donald and Chuck had both worked in mining at one point. She said Donald worked underground at the Albani Mine, located just outside of Chisholm.
As it turned out, Antoinette enjoyed working at the mines and eventually progressed from laborer to an attendant position.
“We were in constant contact with the Control Room,” she said as she told how they would monitor the equipment to make sure everything continued to run and report to the Control Room if there was an issue.
Vicari said women were already established at Hibbing Taconite at the time she was hired.
“We were treated very well,” she said.
Her schedule at the mine consisted of straight day shifts, which she said was “nice” as it allowed her to spend time with Pam after school.
In her career spanning 25 years, Vicari also experienced at least one layoff and a strike.
“There was one long layoff for sure, and we didn’t know if we would be called back,”Antoinette recalled. “When I did, I was the last person on the property to be called back.”
Upon returning to work, she said she helped out in various departments as needed.
“I was also involved with the last strike there,” she added.
In 2003 Antoinette retired after 25 years of service.
As she observes the mining activity visible along Highway 169 between Chisholm and Hibbing, she’s impressed.
“It’s just amazing how that plant has grown,” she said.
Now that she’s retired, Antoinette and her husband Patrick, who is also a 25-year retiree of Hibbing Taconite, enjoy the outdoors — gardening, hunting, fishing, and harvesting firewood are what she says keeps them active.
Antoinette continues to inspire young women, encouraging them to apply for jobs in mining.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.