Editor’s Note: This story is reprinted with permission of North Star Port, a publication of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.
---
There are chance encounters in every person’s life that change its trajectory and prompt unexpected moves in new directions.
Great Lakes photojournalist Chris Winters can pinpoint one such moment in the fall of 2000, as he was “idling home’’ to Milwaukee from the “hard-luck port’’ of Superior, Wis.
A rambler of sorts, then in his late 20s, Winters sauntered into a store called Allouez Antiques, not looking for anything in particular. There he chanced upon a black-and-white photograph of the lake steamer Wilfred Sykes as it cleared the Sleeping Giant rock formation at Thunder Cap on the north shore of Lake Superior. The snapshot image stirred Winters’ longtime fascination with lake lore and the mighty vessels that traverse the Great Lakes. His $10 purchase turned out to be priceless.
“The photo captured an elusive feeling I’d been chasing upstream, against the current of my imagination for as long as I could remember,’’ writes Winters in a soon-to-be-published book, called “Ironboat,’’ which chronicles the toils and travels of the Wilfred Sykes and her fleetmate the Edward L. Ryerson. “Galvanized by this magic bean of a snapshot, I turned to my own camera: a second-hand Hasselblad 500 C/M, battered and leaky, fully mechanical. It was the sort of camera Apollo astronauts took to the moon.’’
Back home, Winters found a job as an apprentice with a local commercial photographer. In his spare time, he volunteered to document construction of the Denis Sullivan, a replica of a 19th-century, three-masted Great Lakes schooner being built in Milwaukee. He learned to shoot and edit photos using emerging digital technology. This experience set him on a course to become an author, historian and photojournalist, specializing in the Great Lakes and some of its most unique vessels and stories.
“Ironboat’’ will be Winters’ fourth book. Others include “Schooner Days: Wisconsin’s Flagship and the Rebirth of Discovery World;’’ “Centennial: Steaming through the American Century;’’ and “The Legend Lives on: S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald,’’ which soon will be out in a second edition. Winters has also chronicled such historic maritime passages as the final season of the USCGC Mackinaw prior to its decommissioning in June 2006, and more recently, the construction of the Mark W. Barker, the first bulk carrier built for Great Lakes service in nearly 40 years.
The seeds for “Ironboat’’ were planted back in 2000 with the chance discovery of the Wilfred Sykes photo. They were cultivated the following year when Winters began photographing the Edward L. Ryerson, which sat idled in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., from December 1998 to June 2006. The vessel then briefly returned to service before entering long-term layup at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, where it remains to this day.
“I began making photos for this book in April of 2001 aboard the Edward L. Ryerson; during a low ebb for lake shipping,’’ writes Wingers, recalling the experience of shooting the laid-up vessel. “Emptied of cargo and water ballast, when the wind came up, the boat’s high profile placed a strain on the deadwires making her fast to the dock. Down in the holds or engine room, the throttled noises produced by the hull bucking against those mooring cables were eerily human … or alive, anyway. It was like working inside a tethered animal, tired of being held at the wall.’’
For the next two decades, Winters’ “Ironboat’’ project steamed ahead in fits and starts, evolving to tell the story of two vessels — fleetmates that bookended a generation of classic lakeboat design and construction that spanned from the end of World War II to the early 1970s, when the Stewart J. Cort ushered in the era of thousand-footers. Visitors to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc, over the past year got a sneak peek of what the book will offer with a gallery exhibit entitled Ironboat: Photographs by Christopher Winters.
Winters draws upon eerie images snapped aboard the idled Edward L. Ryerson and candid action shots taken during voyages on both the Wilfred Sykes and the Edward L. Ryerson after it returned to service in August 2006. Central Marine Logistics of Griffith, Ind., owns the two vessels and is sponsoring the book project. The company has given Winters unprecedented access to historic photos, log books, promotional materials and the boats themselves to develop a photo narrative that illustrates their significance in Great Lakes history.
The Wilfred Sykes, still an occasional visitor to the Port of Duluth truly was “The Ship of Tomorrow’’ when Inland Steel Company commissioned the American Shipbuilding Company to build her in 1948. Boatnerd.com notes that she was the first new American-built Great Lakes vessel constructed after World War II and the largest vessel on the lakes at the time of her launch. She also was the first steamship built to burn “Bunker C’’ heavy oil for fuel instead of coal, the first vessel built with a 70-foot beam, and the first laker capable of carrying in excess of 20,000 tons — setting ore cargo records for her first three years of operation.
“Inland Steel was a progressive firm, going all the way back to its earliest days in the late 19th Century,’’ Winters said. “They embraced technological change and were big believers in plowing corporate profits back into the firm’s steelmaking assets and people. Following the Allied victory in World War II, America stood astride the globe, unrivaled in its peacetime prosperity and untouched by the tide of devastation that affected every other major economy. Riding high on the crest of that postwar boom, Inland commissioned a lake carrier that was not only trendsetting and functional, but beautiful.’’
More than 15,000 people packed the American Shipbuilding Company yard on July 11, 1949, to celebrate the launch. The excitement was contagious. Overflow crowds spilled out along the banks of the Black River as folks strained to get a look.
The Wilfred Sykes was impressive inside and out. As flagship of the fleet, she served as an unofficial corporate yacht as well as powerhouse ore carrier. Inland Steel invested significant money on well-appointed guest accommodations, and Winters has uncovered many vintage photos of VIPs dining, lounging and playing games as they traveled the Great Lakes aboard the mighty vessel. Over a span of 15 years, Winters himself spent months sailing aboard the Wilfred Sykes, from spring fit-out in March to winter lay-up in January.
The second half of “Ironboat’’ turns to the Edward L. Ryerson. Similar in design and construction to the Wilfred Sykes but somewhat larger and more luxurious, the Edward L. Ryerson was the last steam-powered freighter built on the Great Lakes and the last U.S. laker built that was not a self-unloader. The 730-foot-long, 75-foot-wide Seawaymax vessel left its berth at the Manitowoc Shipbuilding Company on July 28, 1960. At the time, she was the largest bulk carrier ever built on the Great Lakes — so big she almost didn’t make it out of the shipyard.
An article written in 2020 by Emily Shedal for USA Today Network-Wisconsin quotes a Manitowoc Herald Times report from the day the Edward L. Ryerson left the shipyard. It describes maneuvering the boat through a maze of bridges and out to the lake as ‘‘like building a cruiser in the basement and then engineering it through a door too small for its shortest dimension.’’
“The fleet office at Inland went to Manitowoc Shipbuilding and said, ‘Build us the finest ore boat you can, a ‘streamlined workhorse,’’’ Winters said. “Like the Sykes, from the waterline up, her appearance was styled by a nationally renowned industrial designer and her architecture included a number of functional attributes that made her unique, including the weight-saving aluminum covers on her then-unprecedented 20-foot-wide hatches and a specialized ballast tank configuration that expedited the loading and unloading of iron ore. In appearance, the boat is absolutely one of a kind.’’
The Edward L. Ryerson is a unique beauty among lake freighters with graceful lines, a flared bow, large pilothouse, cruiser stern and a signature stainless steel funnel. She cuts a fine figure even today, languishing in long-term layup in Superior — a towering reminder of days gone by and a fan favorite of boatnerds and shutterbugs.
“That classic laker configuration with the pilothouse at the forward end and no self-unloading gear cluttering her profile is a thing of the past,’’ Winters said. “The larger story is that change is inevitable, and it is often quite healthy. But there are some changes that hit harder than others. Sometimes a disappearance represents something really exceptional that may never be reclaimed.’’
Winters had hoped to release “Ironboat’’ in 2021, but pandemic funding and production challenges and demand for a second edition of The Legend Lives On have delayed publication, likely to spring 2023. He sees a silver lining in the delays, another pivotal opportunity to adjust his course.
“The universe provided a little time I didn’t ask for, but that time allowed me to drill down further on archival research; what I discovered will make the book better, more interesting and more complete,’’ Winters said. “That said, I also know when to call a thing finished. This project has always been my pet, and I’m excited to share it.’’
