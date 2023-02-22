Ore Shipment Boat

Here’s a photo of the new ship—the Mark W. Barker—delivering a load of special bar quality steel to the Duluth Cargo Connect facilities on Jan. 6, 2023. This steel is used by Gerdau in Duluth for steel grinding ball production. The finished product (the grinding balls) is used in mine facilities on the Iron Range.

 Photo courtesy of Duluth Seaway Port Authority

Iron ore in 2022 was once again king of the hill at the Port of Duluth-Superior.

Iron ore shipments from the port accounted for 62.5 percent of the port’s total cargo shipments during the year, according to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

