Iron ore lifts entire region

For 138 years, iron ore has been king on Minnesota’s Iron Range.
Since the first 200 tons of iron ore left the Minnesota Mine in Soudan on July 31, 1884, mining and the transportation of iron ore has lifted northeastern Minnesota, the state and nation.
In 2021, iron ore again showed itself to be the premier cargo on the Great Lakes.
The Port of Duluth-Superior in 2021 topped 20 million short tons of iron ore shipments for the second time in four years, according to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.
Total iron ore shipments from the port reached 20.4 million tons.
Iron ore accounted for about 62 percent of the port’s total cargo shipments in 2021.
“Iron ore has been the Twin Ports’ king cargo for more than 120 years,” Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority executive director said. “It comprises more than half of the port’s total tonnage each year, so it’s impossible to overstate the importance of iron ore for our port and Great Lakes shipping as a whole. When demand for domestic steel is strong, we see the corollary benefits both locally and throughout the entire Great Lakes basin. It lifts the entire region.”
Iron ore pellets produced at six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are also shipped across the Great Lakes from a Canadian National dock in Two Harbors and a Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., Northshore Mining Co. dock at its Northshore Mining Co. processing plant in Silver Bay.
The Two Harbors dock shipped 15,407,332 short tons of iron ore pellets in 2021, according to the Cleveland, Ohio-based Lake Carriers’ Association.
The Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., dock in Silver Bay shipped 5,873,375 short tons of pellets, according to the association.
Between the Duluth-Superior Port, Two Harbors and Silver Bay, 41,680,708 short tons of iron ore pellets were shipped in 2021.
Mike Jugovich, a Duluth Seaway Port Authority commissioner, St. Louis County commissioner and former miner at Hibbing Taconite Co., said the shipment levels are a good sign for everyone.
“We’re really excited about it,” Jugovich said. “When the Range does well, everybody does well here and in the state of Minnesota. Every student in the state gets $41 (a year) from the mining trust fund. I think everybody needs to take a look at mining and the good it does, and not just be negative like the environmentalists.”
Iron ore carriers coming in and out of the port are a visual reminder of the cargo carried and the economic impact, he said.
“Tommy Rukavina said when the ships come in and out, they’re not there to see the people,” Jugovich said. “They’re there to load the ore.”
According to a 2015 study, every ton of iron ore shipped across the Great Lakes generates about $24,000 in economic activity throughout the entire system, Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said.
“This year, the iron mining industry helped generate hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity throughout the United States, whether that’s steel in cars, kitchen appliances, building materials or energy materials,” Johnson said. “Each year we try to surpass the previous year in production and this was one of those years where the stars aligned and the hard work of countless dedicated men and women were realized. The credit is due to their incredible efforts.”
The shipments are a sign of the strong rebound in the taconite industry following a 2020 downturn.
In 2020, a total of 11,286,399 short tons were shipped from the Duluth-Superior Port.
Iron ore pellets produced at the taconite plants are stockpiled at plants and the docks and transported across the Great Lakes to lower Great Lakes steel mills.
The amount of pellets shipped in 2021 was even more than what was produced for the year at the six taconite plants.
Northeastern Minnesota iron ore pellet producers made 38,712,000 tons of iron ore pellets in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
The Port of Duluth-Superior pellet shipments were the highest total since 2018 when the port shipped 21.5 million tons of iron ore.
From the late 1980s to mid 1990s, shipments boomed.
The years 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1994, and 1995, were all strong, according to the port authority.
However, shipments fell below 20 million tons in 1996 and didn’t return to more than 20 million tons until 2018, according to the port authority.
Automobile and truck sales, appliance sales, and construction and energy sector volumes, could all play a role in 2022 economics, taconite plant operations and iron ore shipments.
Another wild card is that labor contracts at five northeastern Minnesota taconite plants expire in late summer.
However, industry officials are hopeful of another strong year.
“It’s a good forecast,” Jugovich said of 2022 pellet production and shipments. “But I’m hearing imports are up again. We all have to be conscious of that because we know how that bodes for us.”
As with any year, 2022 is likely to present new challenges and “headwinds.”
But industry officials are hopeful that domestic demand, coupled with a continuation of steel tariffs and strong steel and iron ore pricing, will support another good year.
“If COVID taught us anything, it’s that the future is difficult to predict, but the indicators are favorable for another good season of iron ore shipping in 2022,” DeLuca said. “We’d love to see a second consecutive year with more than 20 million tons of taconite moving through the Twin Ports.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.