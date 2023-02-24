VIRGINIA—Iron Range Engineering and its Bell Academy are receiving worldwide attention.
IRE was most notably named on a Massachusetts Institute of Technology on 10 emerging worldwide leaders in engineering, said Ron Ulseth, IRE director.
“A little program from northeastern Minnesota and we’re ranked in a worldwide report.’’ “That’s powerful. That needs to spread.’’
“My only regret is that (late Rep.) Tom Rukavina, who really dreamed of all this, didn’t get to see some of the really incredible results, Ulseth added. “He saw some but he didn’t get to see this.’’
Rukavina would be more than proud to see worldwide attention on his district and northeastern Minnesota “for the work that he really inspired,’’ Ulseth said.
Others on the emerging list (IRE was No. 5) included Olin College in Needham, Mass., at No. 1 and Arizona State. “The rest of them weren’t even in this hemisphere.’’
The schools on the top engineering schools overall include MIT, Stanford, and Purdue, along with programs in London, Singapore, Asia and South America.
Just recently, Ulseth and Dr. Bart Johnson (Provost and Vice President of Minnesota North College) were presenting at an engineering conference at the National University of Colombia in Bogota.
He said they were basically the keynote speakers at the South American “project based learning’’ conference on engineering education. They attended similar conferences 2-3 times per year.
---
Today’s successes go back about 15 years, Ulseth said, {span}{span}when there was a pretty good understanding across the region that we were having a hard time maintaining a technical workforce, an engineering workforce.’’ Up until then, someone would be hired and “finally get to the point where they were adding value to the mine and then they’d go home. They weren’t from here.’’
Ulseth said, “The people that really wanted to do something about this were on the IRRRB at the time. And in particular Tom Rukavina. Tom was really passionate about this.’’
At the same time Ulseth had been working at Itasca college developing a really strong pre-engineering program for the first 2 years of engineering.
“We were kind of passionate about teaching engineering differently,’’ he said. That included actually doing engineering work their last two years rather than listening in a classroom.
“We wanted to change it to where our students could do engineering as part of their learning. So Tom and I came together’’ back in 2008 or 2009. “We found a way’’ and created a partnership with Itasca and Minnesota State Mankato. “We developed this model and we put it on the Mesabi (Range) campus.’’
The program “has continued to grow and evolve and succeed ever since,’’ Ulseth said. “We have hundreds and hundreds of graduates, more than half of whom live in northeastern Minnesota and work in our mines and our paper mills and our power companies.’’
Fast forward to 2017 and former Iron Range Resources Commissioner Mark Phillips and Bill Maki, president of the Higher Education District at the time, “started to say ‘Hey, we’ve created something of real value here. How do we get some return on that investment from outside of our region or even from outside the state?’ “
With that being said, they challenged Ulseth to come up with a version two that would “not only serve the young people from our high schools in northeastern Minnesota, but it could attract people from around the country and bring in resources from around the country to our region.’’ The idea was to “change the payback on the investment from just getting high quality people in to our companies but this model we created could capture some returns,’’ Ulseth said, through tuition from out-of-the-area students.
Subsequently, the Bell Model was created in 2018 and changed things in a couple of ways.
First off, instead of four semesters for the junior and senior year, it because five semesters.
“The big change was instead of students sitting on campus and doing projects for companies in a college setting, the students would actually go to work for those companies at their location and get paid for it.’’
The last 24 months in the Bell Model, the students are working full time in the industry and finishing their education part-time. That’s why it had to go from four semesters to five semester, Ulseth said.
With wages around $25 per hour, “They’re getting an amazing experience, which far exceeded what we provided at college.’’
The Bell Academy is just the very first semester of their junior year before the students go out and work in the companies. “It’s basically a 4-month boot camp’’ for how to get a good internship and then how to really thrive once you get there. The students are here in northeastern Minnesota, he said, practicing their professional skills. “They learn how to do engineering design. They learn how to interview well. This whole set of skills helps them thrive in those next two years and then beyond.’’
In those final 24 months, the students are working full-time, getting paid good wages, doing the rest of their learning part-time and “getting a degree from Minnesota State at the end.’’
The Bell Academy is not only for northeastern Minnesota students, it’s for students from across the country.
Ulseth said last fall, there were 38 students in the Bell Academy. Nineteen of them were from northeastern Minnesota and the other 19 were from states like California, Maryland, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado.
“That is bringing in a tuition dollar resource and human resource into our state that didn’t exist before the Bell Model.’’
Last fall was the sixth time a Bell Academy was started and the seventh is now in progress. The question was always can students be recruited from across the country, can this internship model work, will the students get intern jobs and get hired after graduation.
“We’ve been doing it long enough now to be comfortable giving the answer, ‘Yes, Yes, Yes.’ “
Ulseth definitely feels the program is a success.
“We are attracting students, we are bringing in that resource, they are getting their internships, they are getting paid. They are getting hired after graduation. The goals that we set six or seven years ago are being met.’’
Students are seeking out Iron Range Engineering and the Bell Academy because “this is definitely what they want to do. They contrasted it to sitting in a classroom and listening to someone lecturing about engineering versus going to this Bell Academy and gaining these skills and then going out and doing engineering.’’
The students ultimately graduate with a bachelor’s degree and they have two years of experience on their resumes from companies like John Deere, Anheuser-Busch, U.S. Steel and Hibbing Taconite, Ulseth said. “Now when they graduate, they are so much more competitive than their friends who stayed home and went to University of X and listened about engineering.’’
Despite all of the success, “we were struggling to find that temporary housing for that one semester,’’ Ulseth stated. Officials subsequently began looking around for a facility that we could renovate for this and they found it in Chisholm at the former Hillcrest assisted living.
IRE and the Bell Academy found funding to buy and renovate the building (now owned by the Chisholm Economic Development Authority) to help solve the housing shortage.
“We now have a facility with 40 rooms, a great big kitchen and lounge area and our students are living in it right now as we speak as they come from around the country and even locally.’’
“We’re bringing diversity and vitality to the City of Chisholm,’’ Ulseth said. “It’s just a tremendous relationship.’’
Another obstacle was the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused college enrollments to drop.
“Now we are working hard to revitalize this Minnesota North Program for high school graduates from all across the Range. Things are also being rebuilt and revitalized post-pandemic so into the future, we can always have half of the students come from our region and half from outside the region. I think it’s a great goal to have half locally and half from across the country. It will certainly vary from year to year.’’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.