Initiating a new chapter in Great Lakes history

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some of Mark W. Barker’s earliest memories are of conversations about the Great Lakes shipping industry.
“My father’s been in the business since before I was born, so it was something that was talked about around the dinner table,” recalled Barker, President of the Ohio-based Interlake Steamship Company.
Mark recalled in a recent phone interview that he was just four years old when James R. Barker, a ship bearing the name of his father, was christened in 1976. James is the current chairman of the board for Interlake Steamship Company and served as company president from 1987 to 2007, Mark said. He noted that before purchasing the now private company, his father served as CEO for its former owner, a public company.
On September 1, history was made again with the christening of the Motor Vessel Mark W. Barker — the first Great Lakes freighter built on the freshwater lakes in nearly four decades. The ceremony took place on the waterfront in Cleveland, Ohio.
“It’s pretty amazing and humbling,” Mark said when asked in a phone interview what it was like attending a christening with a ship bearing his name.
In a press release prepared for the ship’s christening, Mark recognizes the skilled workers that have been a part of the maritime industry for more than 100 years.
“This is truly a historic celebration for our company and for the United States maritime industry as we proudly christen the newest vessel to join the U.S. flag fleet on the Great Lakes and our first new build in 41 years. While this ship may bear my name, it is a testament to the innovation, skill and grit of our employees who have powered our industry and propelled our company for more than 130 years.”
Mark recalled as a fleet engineer earlier in his career he spent time in Duluth and other key places during the winter repairing ships. He said he’s familiar with the mining industry in Minnesota having visited Hibbing Taconite, Minntac and Mesabi Nugget, along with the ports of Duluth, Two Harbors and Silver Bay.
“I spent a lot of time on the Iron Range,” Mark said.
Mark talked about the longstanding connection between the shipping industry and the iron ore mines that played a role in the Mark W. Barker project.
“We probably carried some of the pellets down the lake to make this ship,” Mark said. “American made and very regional — it’s exciting to have the steel industry we support, support us and build a new ship.”
The M/V Mark W. Barker measures 639 feet in length, 78 feet in beam, 45 feet in molded depth and 28,000 dead weight tons, according to the press release. In addition to iron ore, the ship will transport other raw materials such as salt and stone to support manufacturing throughout the Great Lakes Region, and will also be capable of transporting specialty cargo such as steel coils and windmill towers and blades, it states.
James Barker shared his thoughts on the project.
“This American-made vessel is not only a veritable Great lakes success story, it is a Cleveland ship, through and through,” James is quoted in the press release.
Jim Weakley, President of the Lake Carriers’ Association, called the addition of the Mark W. Barker to the Great Lakes a “great development.”
“In fairness we have had some new tonnage brought on the last 10 years, but they were tug barges,” Weakley said in a phone interview. “The company believes in the future of the industry itself and they invested in technology and they are also updating the ship with new technology.”
Weakly said the innovative cargo hold space allows more cargo and the innovative hatch covers allows the ship to carry cargo on deck.
Weakly also talked about the Interlake Steamship Company’s belief in the future of Minnesota iron mines.
“It’s got to be one of the greatest American made stories in history, the ore comes from the U.S., steel comes from the U.S., the labor comes from the U.S. – up and down the supply chain it’s unionized labor and it’s designed to support the supply chain that it created — I can’t think of a better made in America story than the Mark W. Barker.”
The process was described in the press release, “the 639-foot vessel was made from iron ore mined in Minnesota by Cleveland-Cliffs, and carried on U.S.-built, U.S.-crewed, and U.S.-owned lakers to Cleveland Cliff’s Burns Harbor mill in Indiana. There the pellets were forged into steel plates and shipped to the Wisconsin shipyard.”
The Mark W. Barker will carry an average of 25,000 tons per trip, which is equal to the carrying capacity of 250 train cars, and 1,000 trucks, according to the press release.
It is also the first ship on the Great Lakes with engines that meet EPA Tier 4 emissions standards, it states.
Building the M/V Mark W. Barker: A timeline provided by the Interlake Steamship Company.
• March 23, 2019 Mark W. Barker signed the agreement to build the company’s first new ship since 1981 and the first Great Lakes freighter in more than 35 years, according to a history provided by the Interlake Steamship Company.
• Aug. 19, 2019 the first cut of steel was made.
“The first cut of steel is the sweetest as the building project of Hull 788 at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin officially begins,” it states.
“The story of steel is one of the proudest we tell regarding this state-of-the-art vessel. The majority of the steel for this ship was poured at what is now the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor steel mill. That steel plate was made from iron ore mined in Minnesota and delivered to the Indiana steel mill by Great Lakes vessels, including Interlake fleet mates. This new build represents a full-circle Great Lakes success story.
• June 23, 2020 The keel is laid and the name is revealed for Interlake’s new 639-foot River Class vessel. At the request of Chairman James R. Barker, the vessel will bear the name of Mark W. Barker, the second-generation leader of the Cleveland-based company.
• Dec. 17, 2020 The partially assembled hull of the new build — about 70 percent complete - was floated out of the dry dock at the shipyard to make way for the arrival of the winter fleet of fellow U.S. flag vessels that annually undergo millions of dollars of repairs and reinvestment in the off season.
• June 1, 2021 The ship’s name Mark W. Barker is permanently installed via fully welded steel letters on the hull.
• Aug. 17, 2021 The last section of the bow is set in place and the hull is complete.
• Sept. 2021 Thousands of gallons of Sherwin-Williams’ custom Interlake
• On July 27, the Mark W. Barker made its maiden voyage, departing from the Sturgeon Bay Shipyard at 10:36 a.m. Eastern time on a 110-mile journey to Port Inland, Michigan where her crew of 21 mariners loaded more than 25,000 tons of stone.
• On July 31, the first unload of stone from the Mark W. Barker, the most versatile and smallest in the Interlake fleet, took place at Muskegon, Michigan. It’s noted on the company website that the Mark W. Barker can rival the carrying capacity of larger fleet mates thanks to her unique square-shaped cargo holds. The Mark W. Barker is also strategically sized to navigate into nearly any port on the Great Lakes, it states.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.