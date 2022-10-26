Initiating a new chapter in Great Lakes history

The Mark W. Barker, the newest U.S.-flagged Great Lakes bulk carrier, made its maiden voyage this summer.

 Courtesy of the Interlake Steamship Company

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some of Mark W. Barker’s earliest memories are of conversations about the Great Lakes shipping industry.

“My father’s been in the business since before I was born, so it was something that was talked about around the dinner table,” recalled Barker, President of the Ohio-based Interlake Steamship Company.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments