Industry aims to increase electrification

As mining companies across the world move toward more sustainable operations, Twin Metals Minnesota is leading the charge in the use of electric mining equipment in northeastern Minnesota.
Within its plans to construct an underground copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals mine nine miles southeast of Ely and 11 miles northeast of Babbitt, the company has committed to using a fleet of fully-electric mining equipment.
“We will have around 60 pieces including 15 trucks, six or seven jumbos (drill rigs), scoops and cassette vehicles,” Glenn Barr, Twin Metals Minnesota vice president of project development said. “We will have another 15 to 20 trucks, dozers, compactors and graders on the surface.”
The Twin Metals Minnesota fleet would include 30, 40 and 50-ton electric trucks that would work underground and 40 to 60-ton electric above-ground trucks.
Globally, mines are increasingly seeking to utilize electrification to become “silent mines,” as the green economy advances.
Much of the materials movement at Twin Metals Minnesota would be via electrically-driven conveyor systems, Barr said.
However, operating electric trucks and other equipment in an underground mine creates an environmentally-friendly atmosphere for workers due to a reduction in noise and particulates that could come from diesel-powered equipment, he said.
“I think everybody points to an improvement in industrial hygiene and even in people calling in sick,” Barr said. “You’re changing the environment.”
Above ground, utilizing electric equipment also reduces surface noise within the surrounding environment.
“Air quality is improved and the equipment runs a lot more quiet,” Barr said “It is zero emissions vehicles coming from a zero emissions mine.”
Plans to operate a fully electric fleet puts Twin Metals Minnesota on the cutting edge of technology and carbon reduction.
“In the country, I would say we are on the leading edge,” Barr said. “We are certainly taking advantage of our friends in Canada (mines which operate electric vehicles) and we’re talking to others in Sweden.”
Twin Metals hasn’t yet selected a vendor to supply its electric mining equipment, he said.
And there’s still unanswered questions on what happens with used batteries.
“We haven’t decided on a company because the technology is still being evolved,” Barr said. “And there’s no track record yet on the life of batteries and on recycling batteries.”
Twin Metals Minnesota may be ahead of the curve in northeastern Minnesota.
But other mining companies in the world are already moving into electrification.
“It’s the way the industry is going,” Barr said. “With a large number of mining companies, when they’re looking at large projects, they’re incorporating the cost of carbon. For us, we can’t support the shift to the green economy if we don’t do it ourselves.”
In northeastern Minnesota, electricity has for decades been used in the iron ore mining industry.
Massive electric shovels and drills have been powered by electricity at iron ore mining operations for decades.
Electricity that powers those shovels and drills is supplied through electric cables.
“In just thinking about the region, the first electric shovel that we had was at Minntac in 1967,” Jim Thune, Komatsu Mining Corp. Group regional manager – Iron Range said.
Mining operations across the Iron Range and in Upper Michigan are using electric shovels and drills, tethered by long, thick, electric cables.
“Generally, the capital cost is higher than a hydraulic shovel,” Thune said. “But there’s much higher reliability.”
Komatsu also offers a wheel loader that utilizes a diesel engine to produce electricity, which results in what’s essentially a hybrid, he said.
The hybrid wheel loader is already in operation at several U.S. mining operations, he said.
As technology evolves, increasing numbers of mining equipment that run off battery power rather than being fed via cable, are in the works.
“There is some development going on for a straight battery truck, but it’s a ways from fruition,” Thune said.
The nearest revolution on the Iron Range may be in the form of the giant 240-ton production trucks receiving electrical power from an overhead trolley system.
Strategically placing a trolley system in areas of a mine where there’s steep inclines, would be the biggest benefit, Thune said.
“You can think of it essentially like the county fair and the bumper cars where you have a whip that contacts an overhead line,” Thune said. “They’re in service around the world.”
The trucks would still use traditional power sources to move around other parts of a mine, but use the electric trolley system to climb steep grades, he said.
Buying electric mining equipment generally costs 35 to 50 percent more than diesel-powered equivalents, Barr said.
At Twin Metals Minnesota, it would translate into about $40 million of addition cost, he said.
But Twin Metals Minnesota and its parent company, Antofagasta, are committed to green mining, Barr said.
“Antofagasta is the first operation in Chile to go 100 percent renewable energy,” he said. “It’s a commitment to do the right thing.”
Where Iron Range taconite operations plan to head in the use of more electric mining equipment isn’t entirely clear.
United States Steel Corp. in an email said it’s exploring many options to help the company reach its greenhouse gas emissions goals.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. did not respond to an email for comment.
Every steelmaker is talking about greenhouse gas reduction, in which electric power would play a significant role.
Electric mining vehicles will take center stage at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, a major mining and construction industry trade show March 14-18, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Every major mining equipment manufacturer will show their newest vehicles at the show.
Ziegler Cat will showcase its most cutting-edge technologies including fully electric products hybrid technology and diesel-electric systems, according to the company.
Electrification, along with high-efficiency energy conversion, is one of the company’s five key pillars in its technology strategy.
A D6 XE dozer the worlds first with high drive electric drive, improving fuel efficiency up to 35 percent, will be on display at the expo.
A 300.9D VPS mini excavator and a 906 compact wheel loader with a fully electric drive train powered by a lithium-ion battery, will also be shown.
As the use of electric mining equipment advances, the proximity of most northeastern Minnesota mines to communities and the power grid are advantages, Thune said.
“Some of the plants are pretty close to town,” Thune said. “So, as far an infrastructure standpoint it’s not that challenging. We have an advantage because the infrastructure is close to our mines.”
In 2021, about 61 percent of the electricity produced in the United States came from fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas, petroleum and other gases, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
About 19 percent of the nation’s electricity in 2021 was produced from nuclear power and about 20 percent from renewable sources, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Amy Rutledge, Minnesota Power manager, corporate communications, says Minnesota Power continues to work and talk with its mining customers about ways to help the companies meet decarbonization goals, including production truck electrification.
An evaluation of the electrification of production trucks found fossil fuel consumption could be reduced by 70 percent, Rutledge said.
Adding an electric trolley assist system to assist a fleet of 11 240-ton production trucks reduces CO2 by 23,449 metric tons if supplied with 100 percent carbon free electricity, Rutledge said.
To achieve the same results with gasoline passenger vehicles would require electrifying 5,098 vehicles, according to Rutledge.
As of early June, diesel power still remained more economical than electric mining vehicles, say industry experts.
For all mines, the future comes down to economics.
“The name of the game for our mines in the region is to find ways to mine more economically,” Thune said. “One of our goals is to find ways to make mining more economical so you can go after those deposits that you couldn’t go after 20 years ago.”
