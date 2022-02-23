Industrial scale research at NRRI

COLERAINE — The Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) recently wrapped up a demonstration of a screening process applied to mining tailings processing for a Mexican client in collaboration with equipment supplier, Derrick Corporation of Buffalo, New York, as reported in its February newsletter.
The project is just one example of large-scale processing equipment being tested at NRRI’s laboratories in Coleraine, according to the article by June Breneman, NRRI Manager of Marketing and Communications.
Kevin Kangas, Director of NRRI’s Coleraine labs said NRRI’s pilot scale testing facilities give industry and their equipment suppliers a neutral unbiased platform to study how specific equipment performs, which in turn helps reduce the risks associated with large capital investments.
“We do equipment testing with materials the end user will be processing,” Kangas is quoted as saying in the article. “With different material inputs, they can’t make decisions based on equipment specifications or references from others. In the minerals industry, the ores are all different all around the world. Same with the forest products industry — the trees are different and variable.”
The Coleraine labs have been in operation as part of NRRI since 1989, and have been modernizing and expanding their mineral processing, metallurgy and biomass conversion capability over the past several years, including the grinding, screening, briquetting, and biomass thermal processing equipment, according to Kangas.
“NRRI is uniquely positioned to support the set up and operation equipment at its industrial scale research facility in Coleraine, which has large buildings, utilities and highly trained and skilled staff to execute projects,” Kangas said.
When asked about potential benefits to mining and mining-related industries in having a testing facility such as the one in Coleraine available, Kangas said the Minerals and Metallurgy platform supports current minerals industries with process improvements and efficiencies while adapting to next-generation technologies and products.
“Researchers work to define Minnesota’s mineral resources and demonstrate competitive, responsible resource use and seek new opportunities,” Kangas said.
Kangas also talked about the complex challenges the mining industry faces related to globalization, technology advancement, increasing regulation, and fluctuating markets — that require innovation and continuous improvements.
“To help meet these challenges, NRRI possesses bench to pilot-scale testing capabilities to improve speed to market and reduce risk,” Kangas said. “To meet the challenges of industry, NRRI is constantly modernizing and expanding its service offering to meet clients’ needs.”
Kangas provided some examples of how ore in Minnesota differs from other parts of the country and world.
“With respect to iron ores, the type and quality varies widely around the world,” Kangas said. “Minnesota’s current taconite plants process magnetite ore using the process flowsheet developed by Dr. E.W. Davis of teh University of Minnesota back in the 1950s. The iron in magnetite ores can be separated from other minerals using magnets. Generally, the rest of the world processes hematite ores which are not magnetic and must be processed using different separation technologies that rely more on density differences, surface chemistry, and degree of oxidation of the ores.”
However, Kangas added that Minnesota ores are changing.
“Minnesota’s ores are becoming more like the ores around the world, more hematite containing and more oxidized which is why NRRI is already working with Minnesota’s taconite industry to study how to process ores — these different types of iron ores as part of its Iron of the Future initiative.”
Kangas went on to say that the NRRI “Iron of the Future” initiative is funded in part through grants from the State of Minnesota and the United States Government, and will identify the next generation of technologies that must be used to process future iron ores resembling those found around the world.
“NRRI research will focus on the development and demonstration of processing technologies that reduce consumption of energy and water resources, reduce carbon dioxide and other emissions and minimize the long-term environmental impacts. This interegrated solutions approach that values our resources, environment and economy will enhance global competitiveness and help build a sustainable future.”
In her article Breneman talked about testing of a new model of screening equipment by the Derrick Corporation, and industrial briquetting equipment manufactured and sold by Komarek, a Koppern company out of the Netherlands.
She also talks about a partnership between NRRI and Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, the manufacturer of NRRI’s two-foot diameter, 20-foot-long rotary kiln,used for thermally processing large quantities of woody and agricultural biomass into materials suitable for application into energy, agriculture, silviculture and water treatment.
“NRRI collaborates with Heyl Patterson and its clients to demonstrate capabilities of this process equipment,” wrote Breneman.
Breneman also mentions that in 2019, NRRI acquired a High Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR) from Weir Minerals that crushes rocks for a variety of further processing, and has been used to process mineral samples from Minnesota and several other states.
“This allows researchers to determine if the ore is amenable to high pressure roll crushing, identifying the mineral composition and test a variety of pressures and roll speeds,” wrote Breneman.
Kangas said NRRI’s role is a non-partial, science-based resources that develops and translates knowledge by:
• Fully characterizing and defining strategic resource opportunities.
• Minimizing waste and environmental impact.
• Maximizing value from natural resource utilization.
• Maintaining/restoring ecosystem function.
“NRRI contracts mostly with private companies interested in doing research but sometimes the work is contracted through equipment suppliers when the work is required as part of an equipment sales agreement,” Kangas explained. “NRRI performs the work prescribed by the client and provides a data-only report that does not advocate for the equipment or draw conclusions from the data. We leave the decision making on our clients and stakeholders.”
Kangas said NRRI is excited to be modernizing and expanding its facilities and research capabilities at both its Duluth and Coleraine Campuses.
“We are working with the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Legislature, our clients and stakeholders, and the public to anticipate next-generation technologies and products and put the necessary applied research capabilities in place to enable informed strategic decision making.”
At present NRRI employs around 120 scientists, engineers, technicians and support staff combined between its Coleraine and Duluth locations.
NRRI is publicly funded by the State of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota.
Kangas said through a competitive grant process, NRRI receives “soft funding” via a variety of Federal and State financial grants in support of innovative research initiatives and programs. He said NRRI also contracts directly with private industry and companies that hire NRRI to conduct research projects.
“The combination of these funding sources makes what we do at NRRI possible,” Kangas said.
Kangas is a 1987 graduate of Greenway High School, and attended Itasca Community College before transferring to the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he obtained a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1991. In 2016, he obtained Master’s Degrees in Management and Business Administration and a Master’s Project Management Certificate from the College of St. Scholastica.
Since 2017 Kangas has been the site director of NRRI’s Coleraine facility, and he has 26 years of industry and professional consulting experience mainly in the forest products and iron ore and steel industry. His career path includes 15 years with Potlatch Corporation/Sappi Fine Paper, two years with Wenck & Associates, seven years with Essar Steel, and a year with Krech Ojard & Associates.
