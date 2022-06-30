Historic mine tour to be completed by 2023

A project to highlight the great expanse of mines in northern Minnesota and their history is underway.
A tour that will consist of online interactive maps and in-person story panels is expected to be completed around the spring of 2023.
It will feature 32 communities and over 40 mining areas with the opportunity for each community to add an additional 15 amenity sites to the tour.
Locals and tourists alike will be able to start at any point along the tour, scan a QR code on a panel, learn the history of the location, and get directions to other points of interest.
Megan Christianson from Visit Grand Rapids, Sarah Carling from Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA), and Beth Pierce from the Iron Range Tourism Bureau created the idea for the project.
They originally planned to include six communities in the tour, but the project continued to grow until its scope ranged all the way from Cuyuna to Silver Bay. It turned into a hefty project, but the photography and videography for the tour is nearly complete.
Next, work will begin on putting together the interactive maps and story panels. Visit Grand Rapids will first create a Google map for the sites where the images and videos will be uploaded. When that is complete, it will be sent to the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) in Duluth who will piece it all together in an interactive story map.
This map will tell the stories of each community and be able to redirect people back to the Google map for directions to their next desired location on the tour.
The tour is going to allow communities in northern Minnesota to better advertise themselves. “This is an opportunity for them [the communities] to showcase what they have to offer,” says Megan Christianson. “They will have updated imagery that they can add to their websites. It could attract businesses into town. It could attract new people to live there.”
Christianson points out that this tour could have impacts for the communities in areas other than increased tourism: “Beyond the tourist piece of bringing new people into the community from a visitor/vacation standpoint, [the tour is] also for those who live there who are looking to expand opportunity for the community as a whole.”
Once the tour is finished, it will be a tool to be used however communities see fit: “These communities can take this and grow this in whatever way, or shape, or form they want,” says Christianson.
The unique and expansive history of mining in northern Minnesota and of the area as a whole has long been lacking the publicity it deserves.
“There are a few maps out there, but they don’t really tell the whole story,” says Christianson. There are plenty of interesting sites that, if highlighted, would catch the eyes of many people. Christianson explains, “[Locals] have known about it for however long, and it’s cool to them. Outsiders would love this. You could draw people into town to go to the LaRue mine pit to paddle, fish, hike, or bike… You have to be able to market yourself. You have to be able to showcase what you have and the interesting things to do.”
Lilah Crowe, executive director at the Itasca County Historical Society, is putting together many of the stories that will be included in the tour.
Crowe says, “Every time I studied each community, there was something different that was revealed.”
While plenty of mining data will be included in the tour, the human aspect will be the real focus. “What I like to study is not the mining itself, but all the stories and all the relationships around each mine,” says Crowe. “The stories that people tell you are incredible.”
She hopes to tell many of these stories within the tour to allow tourists and locals to better understand the roots of northern Minnesotan communities.
One of the communities that Crowe studied for the tour is Keewatin. An excerpt of Keewatin’s story is as follows:
“Lumbering was the industry that first attracted laborers and settlers to the Keewatin area, but it was the development of the mining industry that built the village and gave it stability and permanence. Old timers tell of the labor shortages in those early mining days. Contact men would go to the cities and come back with a railroad car full of immigrants to find jobs here.
“In 1915, 199 cars of immigrants were shipped to Minnesota. Wages in the early days ranged from $2.00 per day for miners to $1.75 for motormen working 10-hour shifts in the underground. The three-ton cars were loaded by hand and pulled by electricity, although mules were first used to pull the earliest underground mining cars.”
The story panel for Keewatin will include this and the dates of operation and tonnage produced by every mine in the community.
To see more, you will have to wait until the tour’s completion, but you could help add to the tour yourself.
The team working on the tour is open to help from community members. If anybody has information about any mining sites that they believe would add to the depth of the tour, they can reach out to Megan Christianson by email at megan@visitgrandrapids.com or by calling the Visit Grand Rapids office at 218-259-0572. Any historic information or images of any of the communities from Cuyuna to Silver Bay could help tell the story of northern Minnesota’s unique history.
