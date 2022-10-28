State, DNR’s next move on mineral leases could determine mine life, 750 jobs

Ore is loaded at the HibTac mine in Hibbing

 MARK SAUER/FILE

Some may not believe that a permanent shutdown of Hibbing Taconite Co. is possible.

With production beginning in 1976, the mining and pellet processing facility near Chisholm and Hibbing is one of the newest and most efficient northeastern Minnesota taconite plants.

