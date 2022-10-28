Some may not believe that a permanent shutdown of Hibbing Taconite Co. is possible.
With production beginning in 1976, the mining and pellet processing facility near Chisholm and Hibbing is one of the newest and most efficient northeastern Minnesota taconite plants.
But don’t fool yourself.
It’s happened before at other Iron Range taconite plants.
1985 at Butler Taconite near Nashwauk. 2001 at LTV Steel Mining Co. near Aurora and Hoyt Lakes.
As Hibbing Taconite comes closer to running out of crude ore, the possibility that the taconite plant could permanently be shuttered is increasingly becoming a larger concern.
“It sure seems a lot of people are believing the state will step in and they will find a way,” Chris Johnson, United Steelworkers Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite said. “It seems like a majority (of workers at the plant). I see the optimism and I get that. But I have to do my job and tell people what’s going on.”
It’s hoped an answer may finally be the horizon.
On Oct. 3, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld a previous district court decision, affirming the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources termination of mineral leases that had been held by Mesabi Metallics on 2,664 acres of state land near Nashwauk.
What happens next with the state leases could determine the fate of Hibbing Taconite.
“It’s a scary time,” Johnson said. “But I know Lourenco (Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer Lourenco Goncalves) is a man of his word when he says he needs those leases in order for Hibbing Taconite to go (operate). We’ve heard rumblings that there’s others interested in it along with some other smaller companies. We’ll have to see.”
Hibbing Taconite majority owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., already holds about 3,800 acres in and around the Mesabi Metallics site.
The site contains some of the highest-quality ore remaining on Minnesota’s Iron Range.
However, without new crude ore reserves, Hibbing
Taconite is expected to run out of ore in 2024 or 2025, depending on production levels, Johnson said.
While several Iron Range legislators are pushing the state to resolve the state leases, Johnson is frustrated that Gov. Tim Walz hasn’t been more involved.
“Walz doesn’t want to come to Hibbing Taconite,” Johnson said. “He’ll talk to teachers and nurses, but he won’t come up here and talk with us. It’s strange.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora has been particularly helpful and Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing has also been seeking a solution, Johnson said.
Lislegard, who lost his job at LTV Steel Mining Co. when the facility shut down, said the Hibbing Taconite issue is “front and center,” among Iron Range issues that need to be solved.
“From this region’s lived-experience, we know the ramifications if a facility that size goes down,” Lislegard said. “We lived through this and are still living through what happened with the closure of LTV Steel Mining. We can’t let it happen.”
Lislegard, who’s been working behind-the-scenes with Hibbing Taconite stakeholders, says the loss of jobs and the effect on communities, schools, businesses, and production tax revenues would devastate the Iron Range.
“What we have in front of us is a viable facility that needs these leases to continue long-term,” Lislegard said. “Unlike LTV, there is a solution that will save Hibbing Taconite and that is getting the ore they need to stay viable long-term and that is what I am committed to doing. I’ve been working extremely hard for them.”
Sandstede said she hopes the leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs.
“They have the experience and the wherewithal,” Sandstede said. “For as long as I have been a legislator, I’ve felt it should go to one of the big three, Cliffs, U.S. Steel or Arcelor. Arcelor now has more of a global focus and U.S. Steel has not been open about saying they have any interest. They have not spoken to me about it or with other legislators as far as I know. I do know that Cliffs has expressed a sincere interest in those leases.”
A shutdown would downsize an already shrinking population, forcing workers and families to move elsewhere for work, she said.
“We were at a population of 21,000 in Hibbing,” Sandstede said. “Now, we have 16,000 and we don’t see it coming back. It would be just devastating. How could we forget what happened in Aurora and now with Northshore down and the Keetac ups and downs we’ve had for a long time.”
With ore running out, the state needs to act, Sandstede said.
Even if Cleveland-Cliffs gains control of the leases, it would take several years to develop the minerals into an operating mine site.
“If there’s a stall, it will end up closing,” Sandstede said. “I don’t think people comprehend the impact. It’s roughly 4,000 jobs with all the spin-off jobs. And Cliffs contributes so much to the area at food shelves, art venues and the school district. They contribute so many things to the community.”
A permanent shutdown would economically decimate the Chisholm and Hibbing areas along with the entire Iron Range, St. Louis County Mike Jugovich of Chisholm, a former truck driver, warehouse worker and union grievance chair at Hibbing Taconite said.
Hibbing Taconite alone generates $449 million annually in wages, benefits, taxes, royalties, and other revenue that supports workers, families, schools, and communities, Jugovich said.
“They talk about how mining and how it devastates the land,” Jugovich said of those opposed to non-ferrous mining. “Without mining, we see the communities become devastated, the families, the school districts, everything that goes along with it. There’s such a huge role these mining companies play in not just the family’s lives, but the communities in general.”
In Hibbing, the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, like many others, is watching the outcome.
“It could happen, it may not happen,” Shelly Hanson, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce president said. “We’ve seen ups an downs and innovations that keep it (mining) going, but with the diversity and all the businesses that offshoot from mining, it can be catastrophic to our area.”
Mining is still a mainstay of the economy, Hanson said.
At the same time, other businesses help bolster the community, she said.
“We have the school system, the health care system and we have our baby boomers,” Hanson said. “They say the baby boomers have another nine years of working left and then who is going to be their successors?”
The shutdown of LTV Steel Mining Co., where 1,400 workers lost their jobs, is the most recent example of the impact of mining and the difficulty in replacing the good-paying jobs, Jugovich said.
“You look at those main streets and they still haven’t recovered,” Jugovich said of the East Range. “You don’t ever recover from it. And they’re still dragging their feet on PolyMet. Every time you turn around you see another lawsuit. That’s the whole plan – tie it up”
“Minnesota is getting a reputation for not being very business friendly,” Jugovich said. “When we live in a natural resources community and we can’t get our natural resources out of the ground, there’s a problem. They’re trying to lock everything down.”
The general public and some steelworkers might think the crude ore issue at Hibbing Taconite will work itself out, Jugovich said.
But that may not be the case, he said.
“This is a different issue,” Jugovich said. “This is running of material. It’s not a labor issue. It’s not a market that’s gone soft. The fact of the matter is you have an ore body that is being quickly depleted and the state has sat by idly for a number of years with this Essar/Mesabi Metallics project and not really pushed to get that over the finish line or get it into other hands.”
Jugovich said he constantly stays in contact with USW officials and others about the issue.
“It’s time for everybody to suit up and get in the game,” Jugovich said. “We need our legislators to know, we need the DNR to know and we need to scream at the top of the dumps we are not going down without a fight, not on my watch.”
About 750 currently work at Hibbing Taconite, including 623 union members.
“People think it can’t happen, but it can,” Sandstede said. “It’s happened before.”
At the time MINE went to press, Mesabi Metallics said it was considering whether to appeal the court of appeals ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
