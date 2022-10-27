Hauschild: A lot to be proud of in Northern Minnesota

Editor’s note: Grant Hauschild-D, is running against Andrea Zupancich-R, for Senate District 3. Both candidates were offered a chance to write a column for this edition of MINE.
Here in Northern Minnesota, we have a lot to be proud of. Without the Iron Range and Arrowhead, Minnesota wouldn’t have much to toot their horn about. The rest of Minnesota relies on greater Minnesota, and specifically northern Minnesota, for the steel, energy, minerals, manufacturing, timber, food, natural environments, and most importantly the hardworking people that the rest of our country needs. We have a rich history of providing the critical resources and some of the top outdoor recreation destinations in the entire country, and we should be recognized for it.
For too long, however, we’ve gotten overlooked despite the strong representation we’ve had in the legislature. With our longtime State Senator retiring in District 3, our region is at a crossroads. We need a Senator who will continue punching above his or her weight to fight for our region, advance mining, protect our taconite taxes, and ensure we get our fair share for the Northland.
I’ve been involved in labor and rural policy advocacy my entire life. When I was 14 years old, I started volunteering for local labor candidates. From there, I eventually worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture on economic development in rural communities; and later in labor policy at the federal level for U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp. Now, I have the privilege of serving as a local city councilor in my community of Hermantown and as a leader of a healthcare non-profit that supports patients and families across the arrowhead region.
Given my breadth of experience working in labor and rural policy, I’m proud to have the support of every Labor and Trade group in the Northland from the Carpenters and Ironworkers, to the Local 49ers and Iron Range Building Trades. I earned this support not only because of my background and support for labor rights, but because of my commitment to supporting mining projects and jobs in northern Minnesota. We need an independent-minded Senator who can bridge the gap in St. Paul to fight for our region, fight for labor, and fight for mining regardless of party and that
is who I’ve always been.
It’s a challenging time for our mining workforce in northern Minnesota. Our Northshore miners are currently out of work due to extended idling of their operations in Babbitt and Silver Bay, and our Steelworkers are still fighting for a fair contract with U.S. Steel. We need a Senator who will stand as strongly with our mining workers, as they do for our mining companies. That is why I’ve pushed strongly for a Special Legislative Session to address extended unemployment for our Northshore miners whose unemployment ends in the coming weeks. It’s why I’ve been endorsed by the Steelworkers because they know I’ll always have their back in fighting for fair contracts and labor rights. We cannot become like our neighbors in Wisconsin where Republican Governor Scott Walker destroyed labor rights and started a race to the bottom for workers. I’ll never let that happen here.
As a State Senator, I’ll focus on protecting our taconite taxes, which total $109 million, so they stay on the Iron Range for our Northland schools, counties, IRRRB, and the Doug J. Johnson Fund. We must also preserve the additional $10 million that flows from the general fund to the
Taconite Tax Relief Area to reduce local property taxes on businesses. I hope to serve on the Tax Committee to play a key role in both defending the taxes we have and looking for new opportunities for us to get our fair share.
I’m proud to live in Minnesota where we have a strong process that allows mining to be evaluated in an objective manner. I have always said politics should not be injected into the mine permitting process turning it into a political football game rather than a truly independent process. That is why I oppose the 20-year moratorium on mining in the Superior National Forest because it guarantees that mining becomes dependent on political outcomes rather than an independent state permitting process.
It’s critical we protect our environment and water. Politics should not drive the decisions on whether a certain project can or can’t meet standards - the thorough review of specific plans by our professional state regulators should. In addition to making sure our air, water, and environment remain clean, it’s also critical that we have clear regulatory processes, timelines, and transparency for any industry interested in investing and creating jobs in Minnesota.
We must be a state that can do both - protect our environment for generations to come and encourage new economic development.
We need a Senator who will fight for labor, advance mining, and get our fair share for the Northland. Otherwise, we could lose out for generations to come, and we can’t let that happen.
I hope I can earn your vote on November 8th because we need a Senator who can just deliver.
