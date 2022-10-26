Great Lakes freighter captain living childhood dreams

Captain Paul Berger is pictured with the crew of the Mark W. Barker, the newest freighter on the Great Lakes in more than 35 years, at a christening ceremony held last month in Cleveland, Ohio.

 Interlake Steamship Company

OHIO — Captain Paul Berger said he grew up dreaming of being at the helm of a Great Lakes freighter and he’s now living his dream.

Berger started with the Interlake Steamship Company in 1997 and has captioned in one form or another since 1985.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments