ELY — Arvo Walli, born in 1912, died tragically March 15, 1966, at only 54 and holds a bittersweet distinction: The last man to die in Ely’s Pioneer Mine.
The underground mine would close in 1967.
And the Ides of March is a bittersweet day for Walli’s daughter, Genny Spollar of Gilbert, for her father’s sister died on March 15 and Spollar’s mother Angeline Mary (Intihar) Walli died on March 15, 1995, at 86.
Spollar, who had graduated from Ely High School in 1965, a year before her father had been killed, said, “It was a mudslide” that happened during afternoon shift as the men were having lunch in the dry, a building where miners store their clothing and eat their meals. “He was in one of the cubbies... it filled up (with mud) really fast.
“He had one foot on a bench,” she said, and that was it. “My brother-in-law, John Spollar, was on that shift, he told my mom and me, then my aunt and then went to Virginia to get my sister Mary Ann. She was expecting her first child. It was no good.”
Spollar said, “The thing that hit me when we came home from the wake was a vase of red roses from the teachers at JC.”
Spollar was a freshman at Ely Junior College at the time.
“What do you do,” she said through tears. “It was a long time ago... They really didn’t talk about stuff... It was an open casket.”
She remembers her father, given the nickname Corker, as “an easy-going guy” who liked kidding the little girl next door.
“When Mary Ann and John got married, she had to hold him up. Dad was crying and Mary Ann said, ‘Dad, don’t cry. Only cry if John doesn’t show up,’” she said.
When Genny and her husband Frank Spollar (cousin to John Spollar) were on their honeymoon, they went on a mine tour in California and “I lost it,” she said. “It’s still hard to talk about sometimes.”
—
As detailed in the Ely Echo, numbers of mining deaths in Ely mines are as follows: Pioneer, 93; Chandler, 50; Zenith, 45; Sibley, 24; Savoy, 13; Section 30, 13.
A sampling of the men who died in the Pioneer Mine shows the ethnic groups that had come to Northern Minnesota from Europe — the Italians, the Finns, the Slovenians, the Swedes — like Haakan Anderson in 1917, Ferdinand Colombo in 1899, John Drobnik in 1924, Emanuelle Fusca in 1927, Jacob Kauppi in 1901, Anton Kramar in 1937, Frank Luzavich in 1907, Augustino Morrelli in 1896, Heikki Ollanketa in 1907, Vasar Salerovich in 1918, Sylvester Tolonen in 1908, George Zupancic in 1921, Tony Zupec in 1927.
And Walli, among the 10 miners who died in the Ely mines between 1950 and 1966.
The Pioneer Mine operated from from 1889 to 1967.
It is one of only two such mines on the Vermilion Range whose above-ground structures are still standing, the other being the Soudan Mine, some of the last vestiges of underground mining on the Vermilion Range.
In the Aug. 7, 2021, edition of The Ely Echo, the planned Ely Miners Memorial to be located near the Pioneer Mine headframe is described.
A headframe is the structural frame above an underground mine shaft to enable the hoisting of machinery, personnel or materials. Funding for the memorial includes monies from the Ely Arts & Heritage Center, City of Ely, IRRRB Cultural Grant and other donations.
The Ely Echo compiled 252 names verified through death records, mining reports and newspapers. Construction of the memorial is expected to take place this year.
For further information contact Ely Arts & Heritage Center, chairman Nick Wognum at the Ely Echo office.
The Pioneer Mine, which shipped 41 million long tons of iron ore that helped win two world wars and built a country, is said to be an integral part of Ely. The Pioneer Mine will also be home to a Miners Memorial in 2022.
This project has been in the works for many years but has new momentum thanks to a $15,000 contribution from the City of Ely and a $15,000 grant from the IRRRB.
The EAHC has set a goal of raising $15,000 to put toward the project and is currently at just over $10,500.
The hope was that the IRRRB would approve a $30,000 grant to fund the entire $60,000 cost.
