It is a new day in the U.S. House of Representatives. Our new House Republican majority is committed to restoring American energy and mineral dominance, and our district is poised to lead the charge.
In fact, I was recently named Chairman of the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, where we now have direct jurisdiction over mining nationwide. It is an honor to be the first ever Representative from northern Minnesota to hold this post. From here, I will further raise the Iron Range’s profile in D.C. as we move forward into developing our vast mineral wealth.
We are at a critical moment in the fight to secure our domestic supply chains. Just last month, the Biden Administration chose to ban mining of taconite, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group elements in 225,000 acres of our land. Sadly, we’re not alone. The Biden Administration has used the broken permitting process to slow or kill mining projects in places like Alaska, Arizona and Nevada. Never before has our country had such a bold, anti-mining activist administration, and it’s costing our country dearly.
Our process fails to deliver our resources because it is far too often abused by keep-it-in-the-ground activists who oppose mining solely on ideological grounds. There is no excuse for projects such as PolyMet to be trapped in 20 years of a permitting process due to frivolous lawsuit after frivolous lawsuit or for ideological opponents in the Administration to arbitrarily take 225,000 acres offline.
Not to mention, just 40 miles north of our district, Canada can permit an open pit precious metal mine in the Rainy River Watershed in just three years, upstream of Lake of the Woods. Or in Australia, one of our top competitors for iron mining globally, a mine can be up and running between 3 and 5 years. Australia and Canada have some of the strictest environmental standards of anywhere in the world and can permit projects in under five years. In order to stay competitive, the United States must reform and shorten permitting timelines so we can once again be a world leader.
And at the very same time, members of the anti-mining party continue to push radical EV and so-called “renewable” energy goals, which require unthinkable amounts of minerals, while the U.S. Geological Survey states that America is more reliant on our foreign adversaries for minerals than ever before. America is falling behind, and it’s once again up to northern Minnesota to put us back in the lead.
It doesn’t have to be this way. We can access our abundant mineral resources here in the United States under stringent labor and environmental standards if we have the courage to reform the permitting process. We just need the will to do it, and you and I have it.
The first bill I introduced this year is the Permitting for Mining Needs (PERMIT-MN) Act. PERMIT-MN lets miners mine nationwide. It sets reasonable time limits on reviews, stops frivolous litigation by banning lawsuits filed well after the decision has been published, and cuts red tape by designating a lead agency for reviews and authorizing Memorandums of Understanding between sponsors and state and local governments. Passage of this bill is critical to get shovels in the ground.
Another priority of my Subcommittee will be to fight back against President Biden, Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, and Interior Secretary Haaland’s political and abusive mineral withdrawal announced in January. All legislative options are on the table to overturn this and unlock Minnesota’s vast mineral wealth. I will have lots more to say on this topic in the coming months.
As Chairman of the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, I will always have the priorities of the Iron Range in the forefront of my mind. I look forward to the coming years and fighting for our mining way of life. America’s future depends on it.
Pete Stauber represents Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District and serves as the Chairman of the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee.
