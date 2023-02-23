Stauber: Fighting for Our Mining Way of Life

PETE STAUBER

It is a new day in the U.S. House of Representatives. Our new House Republican majority is committed to restoring American energy and mineral dominance, and our district is poised to lead the charge.

In fact, I was recently named Chairman of the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, where we now have direct jurisdiction over mining nationwide. It is an honor to be the first ever Representative from northern Minnesota to hold this post. From here, I will further raise the Iron Range’s profile in D.C. as we move forward into developing our vast mineral wealth.

