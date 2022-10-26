Farnsworth: Determined to fight for region’s mining

Editor’s note: Republican Rob Farnsworthis running against Democrat Ben DeNucci for Senate District 7. Both candidates were offered an opportunity to write a column for this issue of MINE.
—
“My dad was a miner.” That sentence doesn’t mean a whole lot to most folks outside the Iron Range. To those of us who grew up on the Range, it still means something. It means that we had a dad or mom who went to work at all hours of the day to provide for their family. It means they picked up overtime shifts so we could have a decent home, a reliable car, and could sometimes take a family vacation. And it means they went to work on cold Minnesota nights to give us a life they never had.
If it wasn’t for the mines, my life would be a lot different. You see, my dad grew up in Maine in relative poverty. After serving in the Air Force for six years, he and my mom settled here on the Range near mom’s family. Dad was fortunate enough to get on at the Minorca Mine in Virginia where he worked for 33 years. If it wasn’t for his good paying job in the mines, who knows where we would have ended up.
That’s why I am so determined to fight for mining in our region. I want the next generation of Iron Rangers to be able to live and work right here in the Northland.
That starts with supporting our current taconite mines. I have met with industry and union leaders through the course of this campaign, and have found that one of the biggest challenges to our taconite mines is the permitting process. In one instance, a local mine has been waiting years for a permit extension that should have been granted long ago. How can we expect these companies to continue to invest in our region with such uncertainty in the permitting process? This is why I support legislation that will limit the amount of time companies have to wait to receive permits from state agencies.
In addition to streamlining the permitting process, we also need to ensure our mines have a stable supply of ore to remain in operation. It is well known that Hibbing Taconite is facing the possibility of running out of minable land in the near future, unless a solution is offered. We can’t kick this can down the road any longer. Worse yet, we can’t continue to trust companies that have been dishonest with us while at the same time not paying their bills to our local contractors and municipalities. 750 good paying jobs are at stake if we don’t get everyone to the table to hammer out a solution.
While our iron mines have been responsible for building a nation, winning two world wars, and making the cars that drove a booming economy after World War II, we have the resources under our feet to contribute to a 21st century economic boom.
Everything we use, from smartphones to pacemakers to toothpaste, has the minerals that we can mine right here on the Range. And not only will we be contributing to a greener economy, but we will do so by creating thousands of good paying union jobs at home.
I recently toured the proposed PolyMet and Twin Metals projects, and have learned some very interesting facts. While opponents of these projects scream about the threat to our natural environment, in the case of PolyMet specifically, the water discharged from the site after mining begins will actually be cleaner than it is today. This is because they will be mining at the site of an old iron mine and will install new systems so that water leaving the old tailings basin will be cleaned before it reaches any stream or river.
In the case of Twin Metals, they won’t even discharge water from the site. This will be an underground mine that will be at least 400 feet below the surface of the ground. And what will they do with their tailings? Up to half of it will be put back in the ground, hundreds and even thousands of feet below the water table. The rest will be dry stacked safely on the surface, with appropriate systems in place to ensure clean water for every generation, using the best available technology in mining.
I could go on and on describing the methods that are and will be used to mine safely, but the reality is this: We have been mining for over 100 years and we have the cleanest water in the entire state. We will continue to mine for at least another 100 years, and we will continue to have the cleanest water anywhere.
So my question is this: Why not? Why not contribute to the technology that is needed in our 21st century world? Why not help make America energy and mineral independent, leading the nation as we did in WWII? Why not leave the environment as clean, or cleaner than it is now? And why not create thousands of good paying union jobs for the next generation of Iron Rangers?
There’s no reason not to continue mining here in the Northland. Let’s get to work and build a great future!
