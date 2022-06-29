Farnsworth, DeNucci, McLaughlin seek SD7

Three candidates are looking to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 7, which includes a majority of the Iron Range represented for many years by Sen. David Tomassoni, who announced his retirement in 2022, and a chunk of territory south of there. Republican Rob Farnsworth, and Democrats Ben DeNucci and Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin are running for the seat.
All three candidates were given the same set of mining related questions to answer for this edition of MINE. The following are their unedited answers.
—
Senate District 7
Rob Farnsworth
Republican
Lives in: Hibbing
Endorsed by the Republican Party
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
I absolutely support non-ferrous mining. Not only will these mines provide the minerals we need for a modern economy, but we can mine cleaner than anywhere else in the world. In addition, we can create hundreds and maybe thousands of high paying jobs across our region. I was raised in the home of a 33 year miner and I know what a good mining job means to families in the Northland.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes, we can build and operate these mines cleaner than anywhere in the world, not only because our regulations require it, but also because we want to do it right here in our backyard. We currently receive minerals that we need from countries who hate us or ravage the environment. We need to get these mines open, and we will do it right.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
The PolyMet project has been in the works for 16 years and that is a travesty. Similarly, Twin Metals was in scoping for 3 years before they lost their leases – they hadn’t even started the official environmental review process yet. Across the border in Canada, they recently opened a similar mine in about 4 years (New Gold Rainy River Mine in Ontario began environmental review in 2012 and began construction in 2015). A reasonable time limit for environmental review and permitting should be in the 3-4 year range.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
Hibbing Taconite is vital to the economy of the central Range, and it is a shame that so little has been done to secure nearby ore bodies. Currently, mineral leases at the former Essar site are tied up in court. It’s disappointing that some local leaders have continued to support the companies that misled us about their intention to build a mine, while 750 jobs at HibTac hang in the balance. I suggest a legislative solution whereby the state owned leases would be made available to a company able to begin utilizing them immediately. Current permits in those areas will also need to be extended so that the new leaseholder will not have to begin permitting from scratch.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
The main issues that need to be addressed to keep our taconite mines competitive are the lengthy permitting process and outrageous energy costs. The permitting process needs to be shortened and made more transparent. In regards to energy, 15 years ago
Minnesota was in the bottom third of all states for cost of electricity. Now we have jumped into the top third. We need to return to a policy of producing energy based on the best price for the ratepayer, which will not only benefit our heavy industry, but all Northland families.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
We need to shorten the permitting process and make it more transparent. We have been mining iron ore for over 120 years and have the cleanest water in the state. We have proven that we can mine and do so cleanly. We need to recognize that mining and forestry in this region affects the entire state, with school trust land revenues in the form of taxes and royalties from these industries going to every student in the state. We also need to provide energy at the best price for the ratepayer. With modern technology, we can produce electricity using every source available with much less environmental impact than in the past.
—
Ben DeNucci
DFL
Lives in: Nashwauk
Endorsed by the DFL
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
Yes – simply put, we need non-ferrous minerals for the future. There is no such thing as a green economy or renewable energy without these minerals, which are critical components of batteries, wind turbines, cell phones, and electric cars.
Expanding non-ferrous mining secures this future while creating good-paying jobs and sparking economic development. Mining opportunities lead to more supply-chain businesses, restaurants, housing, retail, and start-ups. We live in a natural resource-based economy, and our local cities, townships, and schools depend on the royalties and production tax revenue created from mining.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Absolutely – we have been mining responsibly on the Iron Range since the 1890s. We have had the purest water for over 130 years. This is the best region to take a leading role in non-ferrous mining projects like PolyMet because we have a strong connection with the land. Outsourcing the development of non-ferrous mining methods is unethical. No one has more effective regulations, a better-trained union workforce, and safety standards to ensure that this form of mining is productive and beneficial.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
Projects should be able to begin construction as soon as permitting is completed, not delayed in the courts for years. Minnesota has a process that works, and too often our system of permitting and environmental regulation has been subverted by hardliners who seek to prevent any mining at all by appealing through the judiciary or redundant administrative reviews. Not only does this unnecessarily delay projects – driving up costs and putting jobs in jeopardy – but it also takes the fate of projects out of the hands of elected representatives who are responsive to the community.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
Keeping the men and women at Hibbing Taconite employed is of the highest importance to me. These good-paying union jobs are vital to the entire Iron Range. During my time as Mayor and County Commissioner, I gained deep knowledge of the issues affecting ore deposits, particularly around Highway 169. Furthermore, the taconite production tax revenue generated by HibTac is critical to funding schools, cities, and townships across the Range.
I have developed deep relationships with state officials, agencies, and the mining companies. I am the only candidate with the ability to get to work on day one and help broker a deal, because I already have the right connections with key stakeholders. I ask myself, “What would Rudy Perpich do?” The Range needs a tenacious leader. One who won’t just talk about the problems we face, but go all the way to Pittsburgh, meet US Steel executives on their turf, and close a deal if that is what it takes. As your State Senator, I will work with the mining companies, members of the Iron Range legislative delegation, the Governor’s office, and the Department of Natural Resources to keep Hibbing Taconite viable far into the future.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
The biggest issue in the taconite industry is the current unpredictability of idling mines because of variable demand. I am a proponent of sustainable mining using 21st-century technology. The best way to do this is to move from exclusively feeding blast furnaces with taconite pellets to producing a value-added product that can feed new electric arc furnaces.
We can secure a long-term future for the industry by bringing the full life-cycle of steelmaking to the Range. By building electric arc furnaces, we can mine, produce the required pellets, and make steel all here on the Range. An added benefit is that electric arc furnaces are significantly more environmentally friendly, producing steel with far fewer emissions.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
As a local government official, I testified at the State Capitol in support of the mining industry. As a State Senator, I will always have the mining industry’s back and be a vocal advocate.
Our permitting process being subverted continues to be a roadblock to a strong Iron Range economy. I support standardizing fast-track permitting for proven mining practices like what was done for the Mustang Pellet Project in Forbes. We need strong environmental regulations, and I am proud of the Iron Range’s top air and water quality. We must use modern science to establish effective regulations, particularly surrounding sulfate levels and wild rice.
Foreign steel dumping is a major concern of mine and a challenge for the industry. As Mayor of Nashwauk, I was a member of the Iron Range contingent that hosted the President’s staff and made a case for stringent steel tariffs so foreign corporations couldn’t undercut our industry. I am proud to say this meeting was a success and resulted in strong tariffs being imposed. I will continue this type of advocacy as your next State Senator.
—
Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin
DFL
Lives in: Hibbing
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
Yes, I support non-ferrous mining.
I not only support, but I am proud of and excited about the role that northern Minnesota has the ability to and must play in providing the United States and the world with non-ferrous minerals, which are essential to and in increasing demand in modern society. Non-ferrous minerals are necessary in the manufacturing of products that we use each and every day and that our country and the world depend on.
Non-ferrous minerals are integral to the production of electronic devices like cell phones, medical instruments, and other parts that, in fact, help to keep our environment cleaner.
As we think about a societal transition to increasingly using renewable energy sources, a single wind farm, for instance, can contain between 4 million and 15 million pounds of copper. As another example, electric vehicles require nickel, yet there are worldwide shortages and rising prices for nickel. I am proud that in northern Minnesota, we have both the natural resources and the hard working people to address these needs for our country and the world.
I believe, as with any mining practices, that the mining of non-ferrous minerals must be conducted in a manner that is compliant with fair regulatory processes that support safe mining practices and healthy communities.
As your next State Senator, I will do my homework, build relationships, and fight just as tirelessly to support these projects in St. Paul as you do in carrying them out right here at home.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes, I support the development of non-ferrous mining projects in our region.
I not only support but as your next State Senator, will fight hard for the miners and mining in northern Minnesota, in a manner that is compliant and follows safety and regulatory standards. This includes both miners and mining of taconite ore as well as of non-ferrous minerals.
Miners and their families have been woven into the fabric of our local communities since the first ore shipped from the Vermilion Range in 1884, and some 130 plus years later mining has been and continues to be a cornerstone of our regional economy.
Every time I visit my daughter who attends medical school in Duluth, I look out over the harbor with pride and think about the ships that set sail around the world with the minerals from our ground in northeastern Minnesota that have supported progress in our society and protected our freedom as an American people for nearly 150 years.
Northeastern Minnesota has always been a global leader in responsible mining. Historically, mining has funded schools, hospitals, parks, and other public assets that, in turn, attracted the workers to local facilities and communities. Today, the mining industry continues to provide benefits to the entire population through the Minnesota Permanent School Fund.
I do recognize that there are considerations in the mining of non-ferrous minerals that are unique from iron mining, and just like we mine taconite, the people of the Range and northern Minnesota can and will mine non-ferrous metals safely and responsibly in our backyard, in order to bolster our economy and meet national and global need.
There is nobody who appreciates and respects our precious resources like the people of northeastern Minnesota. Moreover, there are no people who take more pride and have a greater work ethic than the people of northeastern MN. We deserve jobs, jobs that provide living wages and benefits so that our families and the companies we work for can reinvest in our public facilities and our local economy.
Most importantly, I support the people who will do the job of mining these minerals, and I support the people who live in the communities that sit atop these mineral resources. No one cares more than us that this is done right, and there is no one that I trust more. As your next State Senator, I look forward to the job of sharing this message with all of my future colleagues from throughout the state, so that northern Minnesota can continue to be a leader in providing the minerals and ore our great country needs.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
Yes, I do support more timely state permitting for mining and other projects.
Industry-funded research shows obtaining a mine permit in the United States takes nearly 10 years on average, one of the longest timelines in the world.
The process should be reviewed and modified to ensure timely permitting, including but not limited to review of timelines and deadlines.
Permitting must be done in a manner that is promotive of the highest quality and safety, but also with consideration for timeliness and integrity in the process for setting and communicating timelines, such that miners, laborers, and participants in the mining industry have a clear expectation of next steps in their critical work.
As your next State Senator, I will humbly and proudly join the work of our Iron Range delegation, fighting for improvements to the permitting process. I will fight for accountability by all state agencies, whether they regulate mining or other industries. We can and must do better.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
Employing about 735 employees, Hibbing Taconite has an annual payroll of over $100 million dollars including benefits, with an overall economic impact of nearly $450 million. Absent the securing of additional crude ore reserves, there is speculation that Hibbing Taconite would run out of ore in the first quarter of 2025.
As your next State Senator, one of my jobs would be bring all parties to the table to facilitate conversation in order to negotiate land exchanges for the greater good of northeastern Minnesota, its families, and our communities. Integral to these conversations is the potential use of tax or other incentives.
When it comes to mining, I am the candidate who will fight for mining projects that benefit the entirety of the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota. I will not prioritize the interests of one community or county over another. Here in northern Minnesota, I will fight for all of us, because we are all connected, and what uplifts one community uplifts us all.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
I believe the biggest issue currently facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants, namely those in Senate District 7, is the immediate need for additional crude ore reserves. In addition to facilitating the securing of additional ore reserves, as described above, is the need to put measures in place to expedite the permitting process.
Where there might be deficiencies in existing infrastructure, our region must come together to collaboratively develop solutions to ensure that safe and effective mining practices can proceed in northeastern Minnesota.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
Among the candidates to be your next State Senator in District 7, I will be the legislator who fights most strongly, sincerely, and effectively for mining in northern Minnesota.
I am today and as your next State Senator, I will continue to be not a politician but rather a public servant whose diligent legislative efforts, decision-making process, and votes on the Senate floor belong to you – the people of northeastern Minnesota – not to any special interest.
The political gridlock in our state is at an unacceptable high, and we must stop allowing party politics and special interest groups to get in the way of the people of northern Minnesota doing good, honest, meaningful work that supports our local, regional, and national economy. There is no place for politicization of these issues. Rather, conversations about mining, the environment, and the health of communities must be based in proven practice, science, and a fair regulatory process.
We need to remove barriers that are prohibitive of the mining industry from existing and doing important work in northern Minnesota, and there are a number of things that the legislature must work together to do to assist the taconite industry.
The permitting process has to be expedited. The parameters around legal challenges to permits must also be examined. We have to look at the repercussions when allegations are made to simply slow down the permitting process. We have to look at the composition of regulatory boards. We have to look at tax incentives. We have to look at incentives to attract and retain workers to northeastern Minnesota.
One of the things I believe could be done to further set the beauty of northeastern Minnesota apart is the potential for mine land reclamation projects.
I will be your legislator who believes in both protecting the plentiful clean waters and a healthy environment and communities in northern Minnesota and also in safe, responsible mining. To suggest that we must choose between the two is a false dichotomy that is detrimental to our region and to our country. I will be your legislator who believes that the place for safe, responsible mining is in our backyard.
In addition, as your candidate who has spent the majority of her career ensuring there is fiscal responsibility and transparency in public higher education and who now serves on the school board, there is no one who will fight harder for affordable technical education that supports the mining industry or for educating all children in Minnesota about our state’s rich history of mining.
Through my professional life and elected role, I respect and appreciate the impact that mining has on our area. I am a person of integrity who leads by example, does my homework, works collaboratively, speaks the truth, stands up for what is right, and will never, ever give up on the people of the Northland.
I am the candidate who has the demeanor, the skills, and the background that will enable me to build relationships with legislators from throughout the state that will ultimately lead to meaningful bipartisan support of mining in northern Minnesota.
Everything we do here – mining, manufacturing, education, healthcare – it’s all related. We can and must work together. As your next State Senator, I will strengthen the bonds that unite us, in order that we all come together to fight for northern Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.