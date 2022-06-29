Evergreen trailer park’s little silver boxes

LINDA TYSSEN
MESABI TRIBUNE
AURORA — The book “Taconite, New Life for Minnesota’s Iron Range — The History
of Erie Mining Company,” tells of the days before there was an Erie Mining
Company.
Skilled construction workers would be needed to build it — and the workers would flock to the Range by the thousands, needing places to stay.
The year was 1954, and the Evergreen Trailer Park outside Aurora would become
temporary home to single individuals and families.
Erie would be built, thousands of miners would work there in its heyday, and 47 years later, in 2001, the operation then run by LTV would end.
But memories of Evergreen Trailer Park remain. In the Erie history book, Art Lee of Biwabik, now in his 70s, “remembers getting off the school bus at the entrance to the trailer park after a harrowing ride down the Snake Trail (the road from Aurora to the trailer park so named because of its twists and turns) and finding his way home among the hundreds of identical trailers by turning left, counting six rows of trailers, then turning right and counting trailers on the right side of the street and the 13 th trailer would be his.”
The building of the Erie Commercial Plant required numerous contractors and thousands of construction workers, reaching a peak of over 6,000.
“Many would bring families, so Erie planned and constructed temporary housing, the Evergreen Trailer Park and the Hovland Trailer Park near the dock on Lake Superior and power plant. Erie also saw the need for permanent housing for families of the employees needed to operate the mine, plant, railroad, dock and power plant.
Two new towns, Hoyt Lakes and Taconite Harbor on Lake Superior, were built.
About one-third of Erie’s employees lived in the new towns.” Taconite Harbor is essentially a ghost town; Hoyt Lakes is a vibrant community.
The Evergreen Trailer Park could accommodate 1,000 trailer homes. The park included four 200-man dormitories, a cafeteria, a shopping center, community church, laundromat, barbershop, post office, police station, administration office, playgrounds, water and sanitary facilities and a gas station. (In 1954 gas cost 29 cents a gallon.)
Evergreen Trailer Park was located near the plant site about three miles east of Aurora, along an existing road connecting Aurora to small natural ore mines and Old Mesaba. The “snake trail” for several years became the “main thoroughfare connecting the plant site to the outside world.”
Erie bought more than a thousand custom-built Mon-O-Coach trailers. “Each identical aluminum trailer was 28 feet long by eight feet wide, with one bedroom, kitchen, an eating/sitting area and a bath. The first Erie trailers arrived in mid-1954 and by the end of the year 970 were in place.”
The book reads, “The experience of living in the ‘little silver boxes’ left many indelible family memories.
For the children especially, the temporary housing provided its share of daily excitement: taking turns eating meals because the kitchens were so small, sharing the beds by sleeping crosswise, and the cold morning walks to the school bus stop.”
By 1957 the commercial plant construction was nearing completion, and the trailer parks began to close. Some of the silver trailers began second lives as lake cabins or hunting shacks.
Though the trailer park was short-lived, “with somewhat primitive living conditions, the workers and their families were together.” And those people “would take pride in being part of a unique episode in Erie’s history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.