EMPOW(HER)ING GIRLS

EVELETH — Angela Heikkila says she has a huge passion for women interested in non-traditional careers.
She herself attended Hibbing Community & Technical College (now known as Minnesota College North-Hibbing Campus) in the electrical maintenance and construction program, eventually joined the IBEW Electrical Union, and got her Journeyman’s license.
For the last few years, she has been the lab assistant in the electrical program at the Hibbing college campus, she recently added the Applied Learning Institute Coordinator to her title, and she runs the EMPOWER program, which is aimed at women and is described as an “educational grant” that exists to support women following the same sort of path Heikkila took.
Heikkila is one of several organizers of a new program that took place earlier this month aimed at introducing young women to the Trades: Empow(HER) Girls Construction Camp.
The four day “camp” took place at Minnesota North College’s Eveleth Campus June 14-17 and was attended by students from across the Iron Range and northern Minnesota.
The day camp was hosted by JET-Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training, in collaboration with the MN North College, 218Trades (see sidebar on page 16), Empower, and Youth at Work.
Students had the opportunity to learn about construction, electrical, welding, and painting and participate in a hands-on project they could take home. Jacky Bird, a career Counselor for 20 years with JET (formerly known as the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training), said her specific role in planning was the vision behind the camps, but that she worked closely with two other women, Heikkala and Amber Benson, an intern for JET, to put the camp together and make it a reality.
“We saw the need for women in the Trades and tried to figure out ways to make it happen.
The idea of a ‘girls only’ construction camp came about because it gives girls hands-on experience in a variety of trades in a comfortable, safe, and fun environment,” Bird said. “ They will learn what is involved in the Trade, they will hear from women workers in the Trade, and they will have the opportunity to see what type of training is needed to get into the Trade.”
The ultimate goal was to bring knowledge and experience to the girls about opportunities in the trades and how women can/will be an integral part of them.
“Hopefully we will spur some girls to think about becoming an electrician, an ironworker, a welder, etc. where they can make a great wage with benefits and continue to live in our local communities,” Bird said.
Heikkila said JET had asked her to partner with them in coordinating the camp and she was involved in the planning, getting donations, and coordinating with the instructors and collaboration with Minnesota North College.
It was a natural fit for the program coordinator of EMPOWER.
“The goal of EMPOWER is to attract under-represented women from the northern Minnesota region to attend Minnesota North College in non-traditional career programs that would lead to high-wage, high demand employment,” Heikkila said.
Assistance provided through EMPOWER includes: Supplementary support, events, mentor relationships between participants and women currently working in non-traditional careers, partnerships with industries to provide a hiring pipeline, application assistance and connecting students with other campus programs that serve as academic and social support (TRIO, councilors, advisors), she said.
There is also collaboration with AEOA, JET, Northforce, NWIC and other northern Minnesota groups/programs that the students will benefit from.
Heikkila said there is a lack of females working in non-traditional careers, and a camp like the one they put on helps to spread the word about opportunities in the Trades.
“The girls can benefit by the awareness of non-traditional career opportunities located across northern Minnesota and programs they can take with Minnesota North College. With the support of knowing they have support and that the sky is the limit and they can do it,” she said.
Organizers focused on four areas for the first version of the camp: Construction, electrical, painting, and welding.
Volunteers from several entities and fields were asked to come in an help, Bird said, including
JET, 218Trades, Youth at Work, Minnesota North Colleges, Empower, Leo Lukas, a carpentry instructor at MNC-Eveleth, Jesse Dahl, an electrical/solar instructor at MNC-Hibbing, Anna Wald, a welding instructor at MNC-Eveleth, and a representative from the Painter’s Union.
“We asked for help and these people stepped up to the plate. They also saw the need and the opportunity to make this a fun learning experience while bringing knowledge and opportunities to our local communities girls,” Bird said. “I’d like to say involvement was voluntary, but I do believe that Angela (who works at the colleges) might have twisted some arms. We are extremely grateful for all the volunteers, and I have to say – I think they are just as excited for this to happen as we are.”
Bird said participants came from towns such as Bigfork, Ely, Virginia, Eveleth, Hibbing, Chisholm and Buhl.
Officials distributed Information about the camp to all the local schools via email and/or paper flyers to hang up. And overall there was a “good response and encouragement for this type of camp.”
The camp was funded through JET, 218Trades, Youth at Work grants, Perkins dollars, and the fantastic collaboration with Minnesota North Colleges — Hibbing/Mesabi Range Eveleth.
Bird added that she is hoping this becomes an annual event and organizers are hoping to expand to include other locations as well as adding other trades and skills.
“I think this is a huge educational tool for young women to know the opportunities they have right in their backyard,” Heikkila said. “I think for the first time doing this kind of camp the interest has seemed good. For it being a new camp, we really didn’t know what to expect. I foresee moving forward that we will see an increase of interest in these types of camps.”
