Eichorn, Samuelson square off in SD6

Current Senate District 5 Sen. Justin Eichorn is now residing in the newly redistricted Senate District 6, which covers much of Itasca and Cass counties, and finds himself facing Steve Samuelson for the seat.
Both candidates were given the same set of mining related questions to answer for this edition of MINE. The following are their unedited answers.
Editor’s note: Steve Samuelson, DFL, of Brainerd, did not respond to requests for an interview in time for our deadline
—
Justin Eichorn
Republican
Lives in: Grand Rapids
Endorsed by the Republican Party
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
Yes, 100%. In Minnesota, we have proven that we can mine our natural resources in an environmentally friendly and in a pro-laborer manner. In order to have the new “green economy” the minerals will have to come from somewhere. There are not enough cell phones, pagers, and fax machines to recycle our way to a greener future. Mining at home also provides the much needed jobs that America and Minnesota need right now.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Absolutely, there is a long and rich history of responsible mining in Northeastern Minnesota. With today’s technology and our skilled laborers in our state we have proven we know how to mine safely and effectively. We have the minerals right here to drive the economy and the technology of tomorrow. Minnesota’s Iron mines are credited with helping us win World Wars and adding immensely to our GDP. New projects can help continue to secure our national security and keep the Range vibrant for generations to come.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
Many people agree the timeline would be acceptable, if it were actually followed. Unfortunately, state and federal agencies drag their feet and don’t always give mine permitting the time it deserves. On top of that, constant litigation continues to delay projects often with shaky legal arguments. The timeline should be fair and public, no project should take 5, 10, 15 or even more years to complete. The project proposers and the public should be able to follow along on a public dashboard hosted by the permitting agencies.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
The reserves at HibbTac are of great concern to the Range delegation and they should be to the state as well. The state could and should work with the folks at HibbTac to secure additional leases and make sure the permitting for those areas is not held up in any way.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
The biggest challenge is the one we have always dealt with and that’s the cyclical nature of the industry. In addition, bad foreign actors still seek to devalue the market by dumping cheap product in our markets. At the state level, our biggest challenge is environmental progressive legislators that continue to demean and degrade the mining industry, and constantly push legislation to “prove it first” even more than the industry already does. To secure the future the iron mining industry needs to know they have partners at the state and federal level who will support the work they do to support our state and country.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
As the Chair of the Mining and Forestry committee, we sought to ensure only legislation that protected the industry got moved through my committee. In the future we can continue to bring policy forward in conjunction with the industry and the USW to make sure new attacks on the industry won’t be successful. As it relates to energy, we (want) to make sure there is always a reliable AND affordable supply of baseload power that doesn’t continue to shift costs to the heavy industrial users. Permitting needs overhauled to ensure that projects don’t take decades to permit or re-permit.
—
