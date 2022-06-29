Ecklund, Skraba and Johnson square off for House District 3A

There are three candidates running for Minnesota House District 3A: Four-term incumbent Rob Ecklund, DFL, and Republicans Ely Mayor Roger Skraba, and newcomer Blain Johnson.
House District 3A is newly redistricted and is the largest legislative district in Minnesota. It encompasses all of Cook and Koochiching Counties, most of Lake County, and the northern portions of Itasca and St. Louis Counties. District 3A also includes the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
All three candidates were given the same set of mining related questions to answer for this edition of MINE. The following are their unedited answers.
—
Rob Ecklund
DFL
Lives in:
International Falls
Endorsed by the DFL
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
The economy of the future will depend on non-ferrous metals. Electric vehicle batteries, solar energy infrastructure, telecommunications equipment and more all require precious metals. Extraction and development of these materials will also create good-paying jobs which can boost the success of our entire region.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
If a proposed project can meet or exceed rigorous environmental standards, there’s no reason development of mining projects should be blocked. In northern Minnesota, for decades we’ve proven our ability to safely mine while protecting our water and other environmental resources. Mining proposals deserve fair consideration based on the law, without influence from outside forces looking to stop progress. Folks expect to see projects evaluated on their merits, and if approved, we should all be able to experience our next generation of mining come to fruition.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
The number of permits required for a project has demonstrated tremendous complications toward their ability to advance in a timely manner. The length of time PolyMet has taken since their very first application is proof the current timeline is unreasonable. Mining opponents recognize this reality, and have taken advantage of the court system from multiple angles to further slow down projects.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
The former Essar facility in Nashwauk presents an opportunity to help extend the life of HibTac. As the future of the site remains up in the air, I’ve advocated for mineral rights to go to an operator invested in Minnesota, with the goal of not just making a buck now, but one committed to the long-term success of our entire region. We cannot let this opportunity go to waste.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
Steel produced from Iron Range taconite helped us win World Wars. Iron mining isn’t just a crucial part of our region’s way of life; the success of this industry also contributes to our success as a nation. Buy American policies will help maintain the demand for Minnesota taconite, and we must always keep a close eye on interference from other nations, including harmful Chinese steel dumping. We also need to step forward with bold investments in public infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, state buildings, and other assets, all of which can use steel made from taconite right here at home.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
Like many industries, taconite mining continues to evolve. Innovative methods like Hot Briquetted Iron will continue to grow and advance, and Minnesota needs to make sure we’re at the table when companies float project proposals taking advantage of cleaner, more efficient steel production. I’m committed to assisting the development of new technologies like these in Minnesota in any way possible, including permitting and developing public/private partnerships.
—
Roger Skraba
Republican
Lives in: Ely
Endorsed by the Republican Party
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
I support non-ferrous mining. Mining techniques have changed since mining began. You cannot compare today’s mining to 1902 mining, just like you can’t compare a 1902 car to a Tesla. We have evolved as a society and the people who don’t believe that need to learn the facts of today’s mining.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes I do. See my answer to the first question. Today’s regulatory agencies need to permit mines that meet and exceed the standards that are published for the particular minerals that are to be extracted.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
When we as a society agree to a standard that needs to be met we should hold the applicant to the rule of law for granting such a request. And grant the applicant with a permit when those standards are met. This endless litigation needs to stop. The Democrats do not support non-ferrous mining. They have to come to grips that the standards that are set can and will be met. They can’t keep moving the bar. The regulatory agencies have become hit pieces for the political people in power. This needs to stop. Again, if the proposal meets the standards that are set a permit must be granted. That process should take no more than two years. If the regulatory agencies cannot process the permit in that time it should automatically be granted unless a new time is agreed upon by both parties. There are similar rules that governments must abide by and do.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
Considering this issue is between corporate entities and fee holders I’m not sure the government should be involved. In my opinion when the government gets involved in these types of issues it becomes the scapegoat to the real issue and nothing gets resolved. Let the market handle what comes next. The value of the ore and property is what the corporations will negotiate and fight over. The workers who will be affected need to know which company supports them and which company does not. Then make a decision who to work for. Know that I stand with and support the workers when this issue gets resolved, they are the real value of the mining companies.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
I think there are several. One is the fact that mining companies use a lot of electricity and the DFL party is joining and helping to create a movement to raise electric rates so high that businesses and citizens can barely afford to turn the lights on. Let alone stay in business or live in an extreme climate. All in the name of saving the planet. Their facts are suspect and more of us need to hold them accountable for their drastic actions. We should slowly move to a cleaner source of energy that will emerge with the help of the government , not subsidize energy that can barely create enough power on cloudless, windless days to literally turn the lights on and kill untold numbers of birds and wildlife. Clean natural gas, clean coal, nuclear and hydro are currently the best and most economical ways to produce energy. We should concentrate on advancing new technologies for those sources instead of investing in large scale solar and wind that we know cannot continually keep up with energy demands and causing electric rates so high that companies will eventually go out of business. Another issue is regulatory agencies should be working with these plants to help them be more compliant and help them create advanced processes that will be better for the environment, rather than just use the enforcement they have.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
I believe the government should set standards for permitting that are affordable to the consumer, businesses, the public and the environment. Private business should be private. When we use the government to regulate every aspect of a business is it really private anymore? Meet or exceed the standards. Quit changing the standards for not agreed upon standards.
As far as the government’s role in production challenges, we have and continue to assist them with research and development that benefit both our communities and the environment and the business’s bottom line.
—
Blain Johnson
Republican
Lives in: Balsam
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
It is important for us to continue our region’s strong support of natural resource utilization. As new technologies develop, it opens the door for additional extraction opportunities across the range which will increase jobs and help our regional economy thrive.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes: Metals like copper, nickel, zinc and others are very important globally for production of new technologies for manufacturing, electric vehicles and other electronics. I see this as the future of the Range and we should begin exploring these alternatives sooner rather than later.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
Absolutely; with the many challenges our mining industry is seeing right now, Minnesota needs to cultivate a welcoming atmosphere to the mining industry; politicians are quick to ‘support the range’ for votes, but we are seeing more and more permits required; some of the strictest permitting process in the nation. Politicians need to start streamlining this, it has been an issue for years. I think mining companies should have new mineral leases and permits approved within 12 months, not 3-4 years.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
We need to collaborate with our mining partners, state DNR, and county land departments and private landowners on ensuring areas that have potential ore reserves have been explored and evaluated for potential extraction. I would sit down with each mining company individually and hear their story, how production is going, and what concerns and issues Hibbing Taconite may have moving forward.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
I think this is two fold. The first issue is the challenge of identifying, leasing, and obtaining permits for additional mining resources in the area (not just taconite) but other non-ferrous minerals. Some of these issues are policy-based, and others need to be discussed with stakeholders further. The second is maintaining our high-quality jobs in the area when mining eventually ceases to be the primary economic driver in the region. Hopefully that is decades away yet, but it needs to start being talked about now through community meetings to help cultivate a stronger region for attracting manufacturing and industry.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
I feel that we need to bring all the key mining stakeholders and politicians to the table to have a substantive discussion on the future of the taconite industry in Northern MN. While many support mining, we need to discuss what comes after our supply has dwindled and mines begin to close permanently. Energy prices are through the roof and Minnesota needs to make sure we have a favorable tax structure and limits on permitting requirements for industry and businesses. I think environmentalism has gone far enough in protecting natural resources, which are important to our area. I think existing environmental protection is included in many of the permitting requirements.
