DULUTH — It’s been many years since the site of a former longtime steel mill in Duluth, where raw iron ore from Iron Range mines was transformed into products used near and far, has abounded with much life.
U.S. Steel’s Duluth Works steel and cement manufacturing complex in West Duluth, in operation from 1915 to 1987, was once the city’s largest employer, and the fourth largest industrial compound in the state.
Once brimming with life, the compound — built on land near Spirit Lake, a widened stretch of the St. Louis River which flows into Lake Superior — contained so many buildings it was virtually a city of its own.
The mill’s steel helped build vessels at the Duluth shipyards used in the two world wars. It manufactured mesh used to make the nation’s highway systems and to construct the Cold War missile silos in the Midwest.
It even produced grinding rods that went right back to the Range for use in taconite pellet plants.
But there has been virtually nothing left for more than 30 years of the massive complex, which mostly shuttered the 1970s. By the mid-1980s, its buildings were all razed.
About all that remained was the nearby neighborhood of Morgan Park, originally built as a company town to house Duluth Works employees; railroad tracks leading to nowhere — and a polluted site with contaminated sediments from years of steel making, when heavy metals and waste chemicals were dumped into creeks and flowed into the St. Louis River.
But the area is being brought back to life, thanks to a multi-million dollar project aimed at cleaning up the site and eventually creating a recreational area, with a trail following the pathway of the historic railway that carried iron ore to the facility, and other riverside features.
The Spirit Lake Great Lakes Legacy Act project is being conducted under a voluntary agreement between U.S. Steel, which still owns the former mill site, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes National Program Office (GLNPO).
The U.S. Steel location is quite large; it was made a Superfund site in the 1980s. Superfund sites are polluted locations in the United States requiring a long-term response to clean up hazardous material contaminations.
“There are many aspects of the site’s cleanup or end use that are managed by U.S. Steel and the State of Minnesota outside of the (GLNPO) project,” said Project Manager Mark Loomis, with the U.S. EPA-GLNPO. “The Spirit Lake project focuses on remediation and restoration in Spirit Lake adjacent to the former U.S. Steel facility.”
The total cost of the Legacy Act agreement project is $75 million for construction activities, Loomis said. However, the cost to complete all anticipated work will be higher and U.S. EPA and U.S. Steel are working with contractors, state agencies, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the City of Duluth and other key stakeholders to better refine the project work associated with those additional costs, he said.
The Legacy Act is a voluntary cleanup program that uses a non-federal match, in cash or in-kind services to leverage federal shares. In this case, the non-federal sponsor is U.S. Steel.
“We started working with U.S. Steel under the Legacy Act about 10 years ago,” Loomis said.
Physical work began in October 2020, and starting in July, crews will begin dredging contaminated sediments off-shore, which will then be safely contained and entombed on U.S. Steel land in Confined Disposal Facilities (CDFs).
Loomis said he expects dredging and remediation to be completed as early as 2023. The project includes habitat restoration of native species from water to shoreline to land. Restoration will improve the fish and wildlife habitat for locally important species, allowing populations to increase and thrive.
The Legacy Act project additionally calls for construction of a trail “along the historical railroad, close to the river, where folks can recreate safely,” Loomis said. It intends to “bring back that long connectivity to recreate along the river, hiking, biking, fishing, boating.”
Loomis added that the City of Duluth will be involved in the recreation area’s final plans, which could include a fishing pier and a small boat launch.
The Duluth Works complex, which at one time employed 3,500, including workers from the Iron Range, shaped Duluth’s past, according to Sammy Maida, an area historian and an administrator of the U.S. Steel Duluth Works public Facebook page.
The city’s population soared during the mill and cement plant’s heyday.
Ultimately, steel “dumping” by foreign steel producers (selling massive amounts of steel at far lower prices to United States customers than domestic producers could match), along with a lack of a regional market large enough for U.S. Steel to justify investing in improvements at the facility — plus the issue of the plant’s pollution, was Duluth Works’ demise.
But as the site comes back to life — as habitat is restored and people return to the water and land where industry once prevailed — more connections are being formed, more transformations will occur, Loomis said. “It creates a nexus between environment and community.”
