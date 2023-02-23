VIRGINIA—Matt Tichy and his partners at the newly opened Oxygen Service Company in Virginia have a simple but effective philosophy when it comes to working with their current and future customers: Do the right thing.
“We all try to go the extra mile is what it all boils down to try to give the best service we can at the best price we can, Tichy said during a recent interview with the Mesabi Tribune. “You just want to do the right thing. You want to take care of your customers. We’re employee owned so everything we do well, we all benefit from.”
Oxygen Service Company, Inc. (OSC)—which is described on the company’s website as “an employee-owned company,” is an industrial distribution company that “has been providing solutions for all gas, welding, and automation needs for customers across the Midwest since 1959.”
The company currently has five locations in Minnesota and offers a comprehensive line of welding supplies and machines, several robotic platforms, automated cutting and welding equipment, and a variety of industrial, medical, and specialty gases to a variety of industries.
They also offer rapid delivery, and what they call the highest-quality dry ice in the region by making it to order.
OSC services businesses throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Eastern Dakotas, and Northern Iowa.
Tichy, who has worked in the welding supply business in northern Minnesota for more than two decades, has joined with another longtime familiar local face in the industry—Rick Peterson—and two others, Trent Lindahl and Brandon Bennett, in opening a new OSC store 501 Hoover Road North in Virginia on Jan. 9.
According to a recent story in the IRRRB newsletter The Ranger, OSC purchased the property from Firelight Galleries and converted the existing building from a retail occupancy to an office/retail/industrial occupancy.
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with an $18,616 Commercial Redevelopment grant to the city of Virginia which helped pay for interior demolition of the Firelight building, according to the story in the agency’s newsletter.
Total project investment was $249,000.
For Tichy, the move from employee to employee/owner has been extremely satisfying, as this new venture offers him a chance to spread his wings and do business a little different than he has in the past while focusing on the same clientele.
Tichy said he and his partners aren’t held to a certain rule or standard all the time—they can make more independent decisions and be more creative in their approach which adds a personal touch.
“To be honest, I wish I would have come here sooner. I was with Praxair for 24 years, I am a very loyal person, so you’re thinking, ‘do I want to jump now? I’m 57-years-old, type thing,’” Tichy said. “But it was the best move I ever did. It really was. This company is really fun to work for and they’re open minded. They let you speak your mind if you want to do something. They are open to stuff. You don’t get a free reign, it’s still a business right, there are rules to follow, but for the most part they let us do what we need to do to do what’s right for the customers.”
And while they had been able to get some customers and do business in the area since 2020, the response from the public and their customers to the opening of the full-service, full-fledged, welding supply store in Virginia has been extremely positive, he added.
“It’s been fantastic. They are glad the store is open. We were still managing everybody, but it was a lot on us, our driver and myself and Rick, we’d be driving back and forth to Duluth to get product. A lot of guys want to come in and pick up their stuff and we ended up just delivering it to them just because we didn’t have anything here yet,” Tichy said. “As the store was being built, we were bringing product in and we really didn’t turn anybody away. If somebody came in and needed something, we took care of them.”
It’s that kind of service that Tichy and his partners—and OSC in general—focus on.
He said their core values are: Get stuff done; be professional and respectful; customer focused; positive attitude; and do the right thing.
“That’s kind of what we live by here at Oxygen Service,” he said.
The move
Tichy said he grew up in Cherry, graduating in 1982. He Worked for Praxair for 24 years, mostly in northern Minnesota, but he also transferred out and worked in the Owatonna, Minn. area for a few years in the mid-2000’s.
In 2020 he left Praxair and went to work for Oxygen Service Company.
“We’re well known in the industry up here and I’ve been here a long time,” Tichy said.
Tichy is doing outside sales, while Peterson is the store manager, Lindahl does customer service and Bennett is the full-time driver.
“What I see with this company versus corporate America is that these guys want to try and figure out a way to get it done—make that delivery or figure out which product this guy needs or stock this product for this customer,” Tichy said. “Where corporate America doesn’t really care. They just want to ship everything UPS, they don’t want to stock anything. These guys are big on stocking equipment.”
OSC is a large-scale company that serves a wide range of industries with a full line of welding supplies, automation equipment, and industrial and specialty gases.
They also offer products from a variety of well-known vendors, including ALM Positioners, Miller, and Hypertherm, and they are a member of industry associations like the Gases and Welding Association (GAWDA), the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative (IWDC), and the American Welding Association (AWS). They have several repairmen and women, the company is into automation—selling and demoing robot and cobot welding machines—and they can track all of their cylinders in and out so if a customer gets a cylinder, the company scans it and when they bring it back they scan it to make sure it is the customers.
If the tank is stolen or found at a different location, the right customer gets credit for it.
“We try to be solutions driven and implement programs, customize, and set up deliveries for people. Just basically help them right through the process,” Tichy said.
Tichy said locally they are doing some business with the mines with plans to expand further as opportunity permits. They are also looking at getting their medical license to work with local clinics and hospitals.
The Virginia OSC store phone number is 218-748-3235 and the hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customer service can be reached by phone at 218-748-3233. For more information on OSC see https://www.oxygenservicecompany.com/.
History of the company
A brief history and timeline:
• OSC was founded in 1959 by Bill Lund, Bill Huber, C.N. Jensen, and C.R. Jensen and was originally known as Wegner Welding Supply Company, we officially became Oxygen Service Company in 1965.
• The business was sold to B. Huber and B. Lund in 1973.
• OSC moved to its current St. Paul location in 1979.
• They sold our first welding robot in 1986.
• In 1993, owners B. Huber and B. Lund sold the company to its 35 employees, creating the 100% employee-owned structure we have today.
• Not only did OSC sell its first robot in 1986, but automation became a key part of the business in 1998. Since then, they’ve been expanded their offerings to include custom-built cells.
• In 2000, OSC bought Earl’s Welding in St. Cloud, MN and moved buildings in 2003 to their current location in Sauk Rapids, Minn.
• OSC opened a location in 2013 in Willmar, Minnesota.
• In 2018, OSC opened a location in Duluth and an automation center in Sartell, Minn.
• In December 2021, OSC opened a new location in Eau Claire, WI.
