VIRGINIA—Matt Tichy and his partners at the newly opened Oxygen Service Company in Virginia have a simple but effective philosophy when it comes to working with their current and future customers: Do the right thing.

“We all try to go the extra mile is what it all boils down to try to give the best service we can at the best price we can, Tichy said during a recent interview with the Mesabi Tribune. “You just want to do the right thing. You want to take care of your customers. We’re employee owned so everything we do well, we all benefit from.”

