Documenting the past, present, future

DULUTH —The dedicated individuals who labored with love for years to tell the most accurate and complete story of Hoyt Lakes’ former Erie Mining Co. — the world’s first taconite concentrating and pelletizing plant using commercial-sized equipment — are no strangers to assuring the work they do is done well.
It’s no surprise, then, that the team is making certain the last component of the history project — a permanent exhibit documenting the past, present and future of taconite mining on the Iron Range — will be top-notch.
When complete, the 75-foot-long fixed exhibit at the St. Louis County Depot Museum in Duluth, will articulate through displays how mining shaped local, national and global history — and how it continues to play a vital role in the world.
It is being designed for all ages and will have many interactive pieces.
The exhibit is one of the multi-pronged Erie Mining History Project, which includes a more than 300-page, 11-chapter hardcover book, an oral history compilation of more than 150 stories, an educational package with curriculum based on the book, a traveling exhibit and scholarship program.
“We started planning the exhibit two years ago,” said Ron Hein, one of the main leaders of the Erie Mining Company History Project Team and a former employee of the historic mine, which later became LTV Mining Co. “But then COVID hit,” and the exhibit planning team put meetings on hold “until we could get closer to normal.”
The team is back at it, working to complete a capital campaign to bring the nearly $400,000 exhibit to the museum. “We reorganized a month ago and started meeting with Split Rock Studios,” said Hein, a member of the St. Louis County Historical Society, based in Duluth.
Originally, the group planned to update the museum’s current “A County Built on Iron” exhibit at the Depot. However, when experts were consulted, Hein said, the group realized that to do the job right, it would need to be replaced with a completely newly designed and constructed exhibit.
While the exhibit will keep the same name, it will be a start-from-scratch display, built by Split Rock Studios. The employee-owned, nationally recognized exhibit design and fabrication firm based in St. Paul, specializes in creating award-winning natural and cultural history exhibits for museums, interpretive centers, historic sites, nature centers and universities.
Split Rock Studios has decades of experience crafting hundreds of projects, including the International Wolf Center in Ely.
The updated plan also requires a higher budget.
“In addition to the $190,000 already committed, we need an additional $200,000,” Hein said. “We are half-way there.”
Fundraising efforts are underway, he said. Gifts will be recognized as part of the finished exhibit.
Donations can be sent to the St. Louis County Historical Society.
There are four gift levels: Taconite Ore, $1-$499; Concentrate, $500-$1,999; Taconite Pellet, $2,000-$4,999; and Iron, anything more than $5,000.
From the start, it has been important to the group preserving the history of Erie Mining to do the job in a world-class way.
Hein, who started his 32-year career at Erie in 1960 as a welder — working his way up to maintenance foreman, assist training supervisor, training manager, and director of organizational development; and retiring before its closure as LTV Mining in 2001 — proposed the idea of recording the mine’s history at the annual Erie/LTV Christmas party in 2013.
He thought, perhaps, there should be a pamphlet on the mine, which had proved to the world that taconite could be mined on a large-scale.
What ensued was far more than a pamphlet.
A team of former employees was formed. All agreed that if the story was to be told, it needed to be done thoroughly.
So began more than five years of research, fundraising and dedicated work on the multi-faceted project by the group and its collaborators, including the historical society. The award-winning book, “Taconite: New Life for Minnesota’s Iron Range — The History of Erie Mining Company,” was released in 2019.
The new “A County Built on Iron” exhibit will also be the result of careful research, Hein said. “A good cross-section” of people were consulted, from mining professors to members of the Native American community to engineers.
The exhibit will have four main sections:
• “Mesabi: The Origins of the Iron Range” will include an introduction panel; photo strips; a lighted Mesabi Range map table with interactive buttons showing underground, natural ore, open pit, and taconite mining; an iron ore touch table; and a geologic formation diagram with a core sample.
• “Home on the Range: Minnesota’s Mining Communities” will include an “every day steel vignette” with a diagram of the steelmaking process and information on the Ojibwa relationship to mineral deposits; an early-20th Centry mining vignette with interactive components telling the story of northeastern Minnesota’s immigrants and ethnic foods; and a mining perspectives graphic panel about “traveling towns and moving roads.”
• “Industrial innovations and Erie Mining Co.” will include a taconite flowsheet panel; panels and display cases with artifacts explaining mining equipment; and a model of Erie Mining Co.
• “The Impact and Future of Mining” will include a panel regarding how the industry adapted to past needs and how it will meet those of the 21st Century; a display depicting the regional landscape to help create a sense of looking into the future; a mining perspectives listening station where visitors can hear some of the project’s oral histories; a photo mural showcasing the beauty of a reclaimed mine; and a display outlining some of the industry’s contemporary best practices, as well as some of the environmental challenges facing the industry.
The Depot, a National Historic Register property with deep roots in the community and strong ties to the history of mining, is an appropriate place to house the exhibit, according to the team. Thousands of immigrants from throughout Europe set foot in the depot seeing work in the boomtowns of Duluth and Iron Range. The new exhibit will be located adjacent to the historical society’s immigrant waiting room display.
According to fundraising materials for the exhibit, “Our goal is to create experiences that leave visitors feeling proud of the way the mineral resources of Minnesota and the innovators on the Iron Range helped shape modern life.”
And Hein has no doubt the new “A County Built on Iron” will do just that.
