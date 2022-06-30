DM&IR a vital Iron Range link

The following article is a blend of information from several different sources: an article in the Duluth News Tribune, February 4, 1979; an article in the Duluth News Tribune by Virgil Swing, July 1, 1984; the book “Minnesota’s Iron Country” by Marvin G. Lamppa; and the book “The Lake Superior Iron Ore Railroads” by Patrick C. Dorin.
Living on the Iron Range means living with trains. I always love to hear a train whistle and the powerful sound of the trains running on the tracks. But also, how many of you remember your parents or other adults saying, “Count the cars! Count the cars!” as they desperately tried to keep the children in the car entertained as a slow-moving long train lumbered across a road crossing causing all the automobile traffic to come to a stop?
Many of those road crossings have been eliminated today by overpasses and underpasses. But there are still enough of those road crossings to cause us to wait and, even as adults, count the cars!
One of the most storied railroads in the world was our own Duluth, Missabe and Iron Range. It is commonly referred to as the “DM&IR,” and also the “Missabe Road.”
Whole books have been devoted to telling the history of this railway. Other books covering the story of railroading in this country will often include a chapter about the DM&IR.
Of course, there are also songs about railroads. There’s “On the Atchison, Topeka and The Santa Fe.” And there’s “The City of New Orleans.” There’s “Wabash Cannonball.” Also, there’s “Rock Island Line.” Well, there are more than enough songs about railroads and railroading to fill many record albums — and, indeed, they have!
But do you know that our own DM&IR also has its own song? Written by Minnesota singer-songwriter Charlie Maguire, here are just some of the lyrics:
“Here’s a little song about a good ol’ train
The Duluth, Missabe and the Iron Range.
What’s so special ‘bout that set of wheels?
Why, they carry iron ore for to make that steel.
The miners, they dig it out of the ground,
DM&IR they carry it down.
They load it on a laker going southward bound.
That’s the way they make a living in a northern town.”
It’s sad to say that this part of the Iron Range history that rolls back into the 19th Century is no longer technically with us today. Through the years of mergers and name changes, on May 10, 2004, control of the DM&IR was acquired by Canadian National Railway when it purchased the assets of Great Lakes Transportation. But those rails that are carrying taconite and other products today are running on the “roads” of the historic DM&IR.
So let’s take a short look back at a long railroad history.
And let us also acknowledge the Anishinaabeg people who inhabited this land long before Europeans arrived here. These indigenous People included the Cree, Dakota, and Ojibwe.
The Duluth and Iron Range (D&IR) railroad was funded by Charlemagne Tower to haul iron ore from the Vermilion Iron Range to the new Lake Superior port at Two Harbors. The surveying and building of the “road of steel” was a tough undertaking, owing to the swampy, hilly land. The route that eventually proved successful was one suggested by surveyor George Stuntz which followed a path developed by native peoples over thousands of years from Lake Vermilion to Agate Bay (which would be renamed Two Harbors).
Special docks were built in Agate Bay to transfer the iron ore from the rail cars to the lake vessels which then carried the ore to the eastern steel mills
A 26-mile line from Agate Bay to Duluth would also be built. This entire railroad system was named the Duluth and Iron Range (D&IR).
It was Charlemagne Tower, Junior, who was on-site to work on the development of the mine near the new town of Tower. His financier father never did come to Minnesota to visit the town with the family’s name, but so many miners began to arrive in this area near the south shore of Lake Vermilion that another new town, Soudan, was built closer to the mine.
In 1884, the D&IR carried its first ore shipment, 220 tons, from the Soudan Mine. It was the first commercial shipment of ore from Minnesota.
This ore, of course, came from the Vermilion Iron Range. The vast ore deposits of the Mesabi Iron Range had not yet been found by prospectors.
By 1887, other ore deposits in the Lake Vermilion area had been found on land under the control of a powerful Eastern syndicate which included the Rockefeller family. With the Syndicate able to pressure Tower, because of their ownership within the Great Lakes shipping interests, Tower sold his mine and railroad to the Syndicate, retaining just a small interest in the new company called Minnesota Mining and Railroad Syndicate.
Around this same time the “Seven Iron Men,” members of Duluth’s Merritt family, found the first ore deposits on the Mesabi Iron Range, located southwest of the Vermilion Range. They asked the D&IR to build a branch line over to their Mesabi holdings, but the D&IR declined to do so. Therefore, needing to get their ore down to Lake Superior, in 1891 the Merritts incorporated a new railroad and named it the Duluth, Missabe and Northern Railway (DM&N). Using trackage rights on the Duluth and Winnipeg Railway line, their ore rolled down to Superior, Wisconsin. But they would soon finance the building of an extension of the tracks over to Duluth and, at the Duluth harbor, they built the largest iron ore docks in the world to handle the long trains, heavy with rich ore, which were now regularly arriving from the Mesabi Range.
Sadly, financial panic swept America in 1893. By the next year, extremely wealthy men like John D. Rockefeller were able to absorb the companies of those less able to handle the financial instability. Rockefeller gained control of the DM&N by calling in the Merritt’s debts. He also acquired myriad Iron Range mining operations.
In 1901, Rockefeller transferred his interests in the railroads to the newly organized United States Steel Corporation, a giant conglomerate being formed at the beginning of the new century. United States Steel would quickly dominate all aspects of the nation’s steel industry – including the railroads that hauled the ore and then the finished steel.
Although under common ownership, the D&IR and the DN&M still operated as separate companies. Both railroad companies grew and did well as the Iron Ranges grew. Both railroads carried record tonnages on an almost annual basis. They each also expanded into providing passenger service, general shipping services, and hauling timber, too.
Then, in 1938, with the approval of the stockholders and the federal Interstate Commerce Commission, the two railroads merged into the DM&IR. However, two “divisions” within the company remained. The Missabe Division, which consisted of the old Duluth, Missabe & Northern Railway and the Iron Range Division, which consisted of the old Duluth and Iron Range Rail Road. The operations of the two divisions were different because of the rail grades (Hills have an important effect on railroad operations, and the Arrowhead of Minnesota has its share of hills!) and the location of the docks to the ore dock yards.
Excluding some commuter trains, the DM&IR was definitely one of the busiest railways in America. During World War Two, it is said that every 20 minutes a train passed through Proctor, Minnesota, either heading south to a dock with a load of iron ore or heading back north to the mines for another load of that very-much-needed ore. With the success of processing taconite in the late 1950s, it became the taconite pellets that filled the train cars on their journey to the ports.
Through the years, the DM&IR would build some new rail lines and abandon others. It typically had about 560 miles of line and carried around 25 million tons of freight a year. It hauled ore, steel, coal, pulpwood, and much more. It has been noted that other railroads with similar miles of rails carried only about 5 to 6 million tons of freight per year.
The steel rails of the DM&IR were heavy rails – 115 pound to 132 pound rail in the main lines, double track from Duluth to the Iron Range with welded rail in the southbound main lines for loaded trains.
The DM&IR had a modern centralized traffic control that was regularly upgraded. For example, in 1964, it was among the very first railroads to make use of an automatic car identification system. Each ore car was labeled with reflective tape strips that represented the serial number and the empty weight of the car. The tape was “read” by an electronic trackside scanner so that each car could be easily followed and identified.
The company also had an extensive fleet of cars for whatever the customer needed moved. It was often surprising to railroad executives from other railroads who were just becoming familiar with the DM&IR when they learned about the large amount of freight equipment owned by the company. It had more equipment than some lines with 4,000 or more route miles. Of course, some of that was because so many cars were required to efficiently move the ore or pellets to the Lake Superior ports.
The DM&IR is the story of employees and equipment, hard work and long days, the sounds of couplings crashing and horns sounding. It is the story of a vital link in our nation’s economy and defense. A good job well done by the Duluth, Missabe and Iron Range Railway.
