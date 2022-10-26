DeNucci: Vision for mining industry in the Northland

Editor’s note: Democrat Ben DeNucci is running against Republican Rob Farnsworth for Senate District 7. Both candidates were offered an opportunity to write a column for this issue of MINE.
—
I’m a 5th generation Iron Ranger — my family has lived in Nashwauk for 115 years. My grandfathers worked for National Steel, as did my father before he became an educator just like my mom. I’m a volunteer firefighter, former Mayor, current County Commissioner, and small business owner. I’m running for State Senate District 7 to represent the interests of everyone who lives here.
I have a positive vision for the Northland’s mining industry. We can’t keep playing defense and fighting for scraps while ore is depleted. I will go on the offense in the legislature to move mining forward in two primary areas.
To secure a long-term future for the taconite industry, I want to expand the full lifecycle of modern steelmaking on the Range. By investing in electric arc furnaces, we can mine, produce the required DR-grade pellets, and make steel all right here. As a state, we must offer the right incentives and permitting structure to bring more of these facilities to the Northland. The boost to our communities and local jobs will be enormous. The fact that electric arc furnaces are significantly more environmentally friendly than blast furnaces is more than an added bonus.
The Range’s iron ore built 20th century America and won two World Wars. Now our non-ferrous minerals can power the economy of the future. Batteries, cell phones, wind turbines, electric cars and more all require precious metals. We’ve been mining responsibly on the Iron Range since the 1890s. We have had the purest water for over 130 years. Our region must take a leading role in non-ferrous mining with projects like PolyMet and Twin Metals because we know everything we have comes from the land. Outsourcing development of non-ferrous mining is unethical. We need to think globally and mine locally. Nowhere else has more effective regulations, a better-trained union workforce, and safety standards to ensure non-ferrous mining is done right.
Expanded steel making and mining precious metals both require critical reforms to our permitting system and protection from frivolous lawsuits. If it takes decades for a company to pass environmental review and obtain permits, there is no system. This is why we need an experienced State Senator who knows the issues and not just the talking points. While my opponent has been campaigning for various offices over the last 12 years, I’ve been working with the unions, companies, workers, and legislature to move projects forward.
For nearly a decade, I’ve been working in local government advocating for mining projects and issues related to mining. I have an opponent who toured PolyMet for the first time during this campaign. That doesn’t cut it. I’ve passed resolutions of
support for common sense regulatory standards that allow for the planned $150 million expansion at KeeTac. Through my involvement in RAMS, I’ve supported PolyMet and Twin Metals because I know how our communities depend on the success of these projects. When the Magnetation assets went into bankruptcy and were threatened to be torn down and sold for scrap, I fought to keep Plant 4 in place so that it can be put back into production one day. I testified to the State Executive Council in support of gold mining exploration.
There’s no question that the Mesabi Metallics project has been a disappointment. The last decision by the State Executive Council to extend the master lease agreement to Mesabi Metallics allowed for a guaranteed payback of millions of dollars in unpaid royalties to not only Itasca County, but its cities, townships, and school districts. In my role as an elected official representing those municipalities and schools, I acted to ensure the owed funds could be collected. The dollars recouped through that action were badly needed and could not be forfeited. The decision was one of obligation to the best interests of the people I was elected to represent — not picking favorites between companies.
In the Senate, the scope of people I seek to represent is much wider. The recent court ruling upholding the decision to revoke State mineral leases in Nashwauk opens the door for credible companies like Cleveland Cliffs to acquire them. Cleveland Cliffs is an industry leader that prioritizes its relationship with the United Steelworkers. I fully support them pursuing the acquisition of the leases to extend the life of HibTac. As a State Senator, I want to see these leases go to a company that will provide the most benefit to the entire Iron Range.
I’m a DFLer because I support mining and our miners. But I’ll never go to Saint Paul to represent a party. It’s no secret that some metro DFL lawmakers only know enough about mining to impede it. What I know is that if mining becomes the purview of only one party, we will only fall further behind. The boom-bust cycle will repeat whenever parties trade power. The Northland can’t afford that. It is easy to get on the bandwagon when times are good and the mining companies are profiting. When times are tough and money is needed for retraining and benefits, that’s when DFLers make a difference by supporting workers. Mining must remain bipartisan, and needs experienced advocates in the mold of Rukavina, Perpich, and Tomassoni.
I am proud to be the only candidate who has earned endorsements from mining labor unions. I will always stand with every man and woman the United Steelworkers represent in Minnesota. I believe that the people who have actually done the work should always come first. We have a problem when mining companies make record profits but still won’t come to the negotiating table to barter for contracts in good faith. I will hold them accountable.
We are losing significant institutional knowledge with the passing of Senator David Tomassoni. Now more than ever, we need an experienced Senator, and I’m humbly asking for your vote to build a thriving mining industry together.
