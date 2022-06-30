Critical to iron ore industry, Two Harbors to host Festival of Sail Aug. 4-7 in Agate Bay

TWO HARBORS — A festival of sailing vessels is coming to a harbor town on Lake Superior that is crucial to the iron ore industry of northeastern Minnesota.
The Festival of Sail Lake Superior is set to begin from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 and continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, concluding from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Historic ships from around the world will be on display at Agate Bay, where there is a public boat launch. The event features ship tours, day sails, educational programming, food and beverage, and entertainment and family fun.
This is the first time Two Harbors is serving as host for the Festival of Sail, formerly known as the Festival of Tall Ships — an event previously held in Duluth. The change in location came about due to construction planned this year for the seawall in Duluth.
“We have had an excellent reception for the event being held in Two Harbors,” said Craig Samborski, head promoter and producer for Draw Events said via email. “Ticket sales are going well and all of the sailing experiences have been sold out for several months.”
There are 10 ships scheduled to be on display at Two Harbors, and the World’s Largest Rubber Duck will also be there. The duck proved to be popular with festival attendees in Duluth.
Organizers note that the lineup of ships is subject to change.
“There are a lot of ship favorites, but I would say Nao Trinidad from Spain, Pride of Baltimore II and US Brig Niagara are fan favorites because of their large size and unique appearance,”Samborski said. “The Nao Trinidad is a new ship that has never been here before, as well as the St. Lawrence II, and Inland Seas.”
The US Brig Niagara played a role in defeating a British squadron during the War of 1812, according to a bio included on the Festival of Sail website.
“On September 10, 1813, nine small ships, including Niagara, defeated a British squadron of six vessels in the Battle of Lake Erie,” it states on the site. “A pivotal event in the War of 1812, it led to regaining Detroit, lost at the war’s outset, and lifted the nation’s morale.”
The current Niagara, the third reconstruction of the original vessel, was launched in Erie in 1988, the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie, it’s noted.
The Edna G. tugboat is also listed on the lineup of ships and although there won’t be any tours of the Edna G., a tent with historical information and Edna G. merchandise will be set up on shore, according to the Friends of the Enda G. group.
The M/V Sundew, a former Coast Guard cutter, is also in the lineup. The Sundew served as a Coast Guard cutter in Duluth for about 23 years of its history, prior to its retirement in 2004.
In July Samborski will celebrate his 30th anniversary of planning festivals and events. There are three other markets that he is planning Festival of Sail events for this summer: Sandusky, Ohio, Alpena, Michigan and Marquette, Michigan.
“I am really excited for the event to take place in Two Harbors,” Samborski said. “The community is excited and so are the fans, that combination always makes for a great festival.”
More information on the festival of sail can be found online at lakesuperiorfestofsail.com.
