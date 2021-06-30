Court signs off on Enbridge Line 3

For some, the fate of Keystone XL was just the start.
For others, it was a line in the sand.
The competing interests over the future of oil pipelines had clashed before an early June day in Clearwater County, Minnesota, where the protestors, Enbridge and law enforcement met head-on during one of the most visible Line 3 protests to date.
Keystone XL, a planned pipeline to carry tar sands from Alberta, Canada, through the U.S. was long a target of environmental groups opposing new pipelines. The Dakota Access Pipeline set off protests a handful of years ago that are still remembered for the size and force of the effort.
They yielded mixed results. President Joe Biden’s administration stopped Keystone from moving forward on its controversial route that saw fierce opposition from some Nebraska farmers. Dakota Access just last week was allowed to continue pumping 570,000 barrel-per-day from North Dakota’s Bakken oil basin, at least until an environmental review is finished around March 2022.
Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement and its 337-mile route through northern Minnesota is next in the crosshairs.
The project has already had its roller coaster ride. Last August, the Minnesota Department of Commerce under Gov. Tim Walz appealed state regulators’ decision earlier that year to approve the company’s proposal to replace the deteriorating old pipeline with a new, larger pipe along a different route. By November 2020, the administration greenlighted the project and Enbridge started construction in December, finishing about 60 percent of its work by this summer, according to MinnPost.
Looming in the future of Line 3 is the recent fate of Keystone XL and what the Biden administration will ultimately decide about the project.
Enbridge says the 1960s-era Line 3 pipeline is deteriorating and can run at only about half its original capacity. It says the new line, made from stronger steel, will better protect the environment while restoring its capacity and ensuring reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries.
More than 300 groups delivered a letter to Biden last month calling on him to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to suspend or revoke Enbridge’s federal clean water permit for the project. They urged Biden to follow the example he set on the first day of his administration, when he canceled the disputed Keystone XL pipeline, citing worries about climate change.
Biden has not taken a stand on Line 3, and Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is letting the legal process play out.
Biden’s administration has declined to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline. In Michigan, Enbridge is defying an order by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to shut down its Line 5 because of the potential for a spill in a channel linking two Great Lakes.
Enbridge is gearing up for a final construction push on Line 3, which clips a corner of North Dakota on its way across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The Canadian and Wisconsin
replacement segments are already carrying oil. The Minnesota segment is about 60% complete. The company has said it plans to put the line into service late this year.
Enbridge, which updated the projected total cost for Line 3 in February to $7.3 billion, has been touting the economic benefits, including about 4,000 jobs as full-scale work resumes.
Opponents, meanwhile, say the heavy oil would accelerate climate change and risk spills in areas where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants and claim treaty rights.
Activists are vowing to keep up a summer of resistance against the project amid the escalating battle over energy projects and rising awareness that racial minorities suffer disproportionate harm from environmental damage. And they’re drawing parallels with the fight over the Dakota Access pipeline, which was the subject of major protests near the Standing Rock Reservation in the Dakotas in 2016 and 2017.
“Our resistance is clearly growing. We cannot stop and we will not stop,” said Tara Houska, founder of the Giniw Collective, one of the Indigenous groups behind last week’s protests, to The Associated Press.
In early June, At least 1,000 activists from across the country gathered at construction sites near the headwaters of the Mississippi River last week. Actress Jane Fonda was among the protesters. They urged Biden to cancel the project, as he did the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in
office. Nearly 250 people were arrested, in addition to more than 250 arrests since construction began in December. A smaller group marched Thursday to the Minneapolis office of Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Minnesota Public Radio News reported that a Border Patrol helicopter at one point hovered about 20 feet off the ground, blowing up sand and dirt, to try to get protesters to leave.
Enbridge said that 44 workers were evacuated from the site in an effort to de-escalate the situation. In a written statement, the company said it “hoped all parties would come to accept the outcome of the thorough, science-based review and multiple approvals of the project.”
About a week later, the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed state regulators’ key approvals of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project.
A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that the state’s independent Public Utilities Commission correctly granted Enbridge the certificate of need and route permit.
Pipeline opponents said they are considering an appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court, but that their main focus is trying to persuade President Joe Biden to
intervene and the continuing protests. The Biden administration hasn’t taken a clear position on Line 3, but a legal challenge is pending in federal court on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of a wetlands permit that activists say should be withdrawn.
Tribal and climate change groups, plus the state Department of Commerce, had asked the appeals court to reject the approvals. They argued that Enbridge’s oil demand projections failed to meet the legal requirements. But the court said there was reasonable evidence to support the PUC’s decision.
“With an existing, deteriorating pipeline carrying crude oil through Minnesota, there was no option without environmental consequences,” wrote Judge Lucinda Jesson, joined by Judge Michael Kirk. “The challenge: to balance those harms. There was no option without impacts on the rights of Indigenous peoples. The challenge: to alleviate those harms to the extent possible. And there was no crystal ball to forecast demand for crude oil in this ever-changing environment.”
But Judge Peter Reyes dissented, agreeing with opponents that the oil demand forecast was flawed. He said the project benefits Canadian oil producers but would have negative consequences for the hunting, fishing, and other rights of the Red Lake and White Earth tribes, and would provide no benefit to Minnesota.
Tribal and environmental groups welcomed Reyes’ dissent and vowed to keep fighting. They said their primary strategy going forward won’t hinge on appeals, given they could take nine months to a year. Enbridge hopes to put the line into service in the fourth quarter.
Enbridge said in a statement that the court’s decision is confirmation that the commission thoroughly reviewed the project and gave the appropriate approvals.
“Line 3 has passed every test through six years of regulatory and permitting review, including 70 public comment meetings, appellate review and reaffirmation of a 13,500-page (environmental impact statement), four separate reviews by administrative law judges, 320 route modifications in response to stakeholder input, and multiple reviews and approvals by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission for the project’s certificate of need and route permit.”
The Associated Press, MinnPost and MPR contributed to this report.
